Vinfast Unveils Two New Ultra Luxury Models, Restructures Brand Lines

Vietnamese car giant Vinfast has introduced two new luxury cars under its flagship brand called Lac Hong. The 800S and 900S expand the luxury portfolio which already has the flagship 900 LX. While the 800S is an SUV, the 900S is a luxury sedan. Both cars will be launched in 2027, according to Vinfast.

Both vehicles are laden by ultra-luxury amenities such as zero-gravity executive seating, automatic power-assisted doors and premium entertainment systems. The 900S further gets some exclusive features like a privacy partition, a projection entertainment system and a foldable executive workstation for second-row occupants. Cabins see extensive use of Nappa leather, rare woods and refined gold-plated accents

The grille features straight vertical slats inspired by the Vietnamese bamboo, while the Lac bird is the idea behind the wing-shaped emblem. The Lac Hong lettering is written in a calligraphic style and rendered in genuine gold-plated alloy. Both cars will come with triple motor setup including one front motor and two rear motors. A combined output of up to 616 bhp is produced out of this setup and both cars are also equipped with an active suspension system.



Vinfast has announced a restructuring of its brand lines with its entire range falling into three categories. Apart from flagship Lac Hong, the VF line will have all mass-market passenger EVs across segments. These include everything from VF 3 to VF 9, including the seven-seat VF MPV 7. Lastly, the Green brand will include commercial and service mobility solutions, featuring models such as Limo Green, Herio Green, Nerio Green and Minio Green.

