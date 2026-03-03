Raptee.HV T30 Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Begin

Chennai-based electric motorcycle start-up Raptee.HV has announced large-scale customer deliveries of its first electric motorcycle, the Raptee.HV T30. According to the company, the deliveries of the T30 have begun in Chennai, after more than 7 years of R&D and validation. The USP of the Raptee T30 is that it uses a CCS2 high-voltage charger which allows it to use any public car charger to recharge the bike in around 30 minutes.

Also Read: Raptee.HV T30 Electric Bike First Ride Review

Chennai is Raptee,HV’s first operational market, with deliveries and customer support infrastructure now in place across the city. The company plans to enter Bengaluru in April 2026 with a dedicated showroom and authorised service centre. By the end of 2026, Raptee.HV aims to establish its footprint in all major state capitals across southern India and also plans to expand into western India.

Also Read: Raptee.HV T30 Unveiled - Promises 150 km Practical Range

The Raptee T30 is priced at Rs. 2.39 lakh (Ex-showroom) and is offered with an industry-first 8-year battery warranty and 3-year vehicle warranty. The company says it will support every T30 customer with a structured service ecosystem, a roadside assistance partner and a dedicated single point of contact for service.