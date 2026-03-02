Two-Wheeler Sales February 2026: Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Honda, Bajaj Auto Report Positive Growth

February 2026 turned out to be a significant month for the two-wheeler industry in India, with companies showing strong double-digit growth on a year-on-year basis across all categories. Companies like Hero MotoCorp, Honda, TVS, Bajaj and Suzuki saw significantly higher dispatches for the month compared to the same period last year, with strong domestic and export market growth. While motorcycles maintained their growth lead, scooters and EVs showed an accelerated growth too.

Hero MotoCorp achieved good sales in February 2026 by selling 5,58,216 units, representing a strong growth of 44 per cent over 3,88,068 units dispatched in the same period last year. Additionally, there was an 18per cent increase in VAHAN registrations at 4,58,346 units (excluding Telangana). The growth was led by strong scooter sales from Xoom and Destini scooters, while the 100cc-125cc motorcycle segment provided support to overall sales. VIDA saw significant growth with a three-fold increase in market share and 12,514 VAHAN registrations, indicating an increase in EV adoption. Hero MotoCorp's international business also saw growth of around 34 per cent to 41,248 units, led by strong demand for premium motorcycles from international markets.

TVS Motor Company recorded total sales of 5,29,308 units for February, indicating a robust growth of 31 per cent over the same period last year, when it sold 4,03,976 units. The company recorded a 30 per cent growth in its two-wheeler sales, which now stand at 5,07,862 units, with a 32 per cent growth in its domestic sales, which now stand at 3,65,471 units. Motorcycles recorded a growth of 25 per cent and now stand at 2,41,282 units, while scooter sales recorded a growth of 34 per cent and now stand at 2,19,895 units. The company recorded a growth of 60 per cent in its EV sales, which now stand at 38,386 units. The company recorded its highest ever monthly international sales.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported total sales of 5,67,351 units for February, witnessing a healthy growth of 34 per cent over the same period last year. The sales comprised of 5,13,190 units sold within India and 54,161 units of exports. For the year 2026 fiscal year to date (April 2025 to February 2026), HMSI reported total sales of 58,20,556 units, of which 52,37,169 units were sold within India and 5,83,387 units were for export markets. HMSI opened a new dealership in Tinsukia during the month and continued to take forward the cause of road safety through various campaigns, conventions, and anniversaries of the Traffic Training Parks in Chennai and Jaipur.

Bajaj Auto has sold a total of 4,48,259 units in February 2026, registering a growth of 27 per cent over last year's sales of 3,52,071 units. In the case of two-wheelers, the sales stood at 3,79,921 units, registering a growth of 27 per cent. Domestic sales grew by 27 per cent, while exports increased by 26 per cent.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Limited reported total sales of 1,23,299 units for February 2026, witnessing a healthy growth of 37 per cent over last year's sales of 89,966 units. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer reported a growth of 38 per cent in domestic sales to 1,01,071 units, while exports grew by 33 per cent to 22,228 units. The firm has also reported a growth of 18 per cent in the sales of spares at INR 893.6 million. During the month of February 2026, Suzuki Motorcycle India expanded its product offerings by launching the Suzuki Access with single-channel ABS, and expanded its retail presence by inaugurating new dealerships in Dehradun and Gangtok, thus establishing a presence in all states of India.