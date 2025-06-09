HomeNews & Reviews
India’s Total Vehicle Retails Grew 5% In May 2025, At 22,12,809 Units

In May 2025, total vehicle retail sales stood at 22,12,809 units, a 5.11 per cent increase compared to 21,05,153 vehicles sold in the country in May 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 9, 2025



google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • In May 2025 total vehicle retail sales stood at 22,12,809 units
  • Passenger vehicle sales for the period dropped 3 per cent
  • Two-wheeler sales in May 2025 grew to to 16,52,637 units

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released vehicle retail data for the month of May 2025. Last month, total vehicle retail sales stood at 22,12,809 units, a 5.11 per cent increase compared to 21,05,153 vehicles sold in the country in May 2024. 

 

Passenger vehicle sales for the period dropped 3 per cent, to 3,02,214 vehicles. In comparison, passenger vehicle sales in May 2024 stood at 3,11,908 units. The data showed that petrol cars accounted for more than 48 per cent of total PV sales, down from 52 per cent in May 2024. At the same time, diesel vehicles accounted for over 19 per cent, while CNG/LPG and EVs accounted for 20 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. Hybrid vehicles accounted for 8.29 per cent of total car sales.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales May 2025: Mahindra Retains Second Place In Domestic Market; Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Sales Slide

 

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 Z m1

Petrol-powered two-wheelers accounted for nearly 94 per cent of total sales

 

Two-wheeler sales in May 2025 grew by more than 7 per cent to 16,52,637 units, from 15,40,077 units sold during the same period in 2024. Petrol-powered two-wheelers accounted for nearly 94 per cent of total sales. The share marginally dropped compared to May 2024, but that was due to the increased share of electric two-wheelers, which accounted for 6.07% of total 2W sales. 

 

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales May 2025: Hero, Bajaj, Royal Enfield Sales Witness Growth, Honda Registers Dip

 

Mahindra Treo 2022 09 06 T13 58 55 164 Z

Three-wheeler sales grew by over 6 per cent to 1,04,448 units

 

Three-wheeler sales grew by over 6 per cent to 1,04,448 units, from 98,274 vehicles sold in May 2024. However, commercial vehicle sales declined by almost 4 per cent, dropping to 75,615 units from 78,530 units sold in May 2024. While tractor sales in May 2025 grew by 2.75 per cent to 71,992 units, construction equipment sales dropped almost 4 per cent to 5,903 units. 

