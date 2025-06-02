Auto Sales May 2025: Mahindra Retains Second Place In Domestic Market; Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Sales Slide

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Kia Carens Clavis EV Set To Debut In India In JulyAuto Sales May 2025: Mahindra Retains Second Place In Domestic Market; Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Sales SlideHonda E-VO Unveiled: Honda’s First Electric MotorcycleToyota Fortuner Neo Drive Mild-Hybrid Launched In India At Rs 44.72 LakhTata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 Launch
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
ZENO EMARA FIRST RIDE REVIEW: ELECTRIC SUV OF BIKES?Mercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night DriveMercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night Drive
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New TNT 300Husqvarna Vitpilen 401TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7Yezdi Streetfighter
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaTop 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India

10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Auto Sales May 2025: Mahindra Retains Second Place In Domestic Market; Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Sales Slide

For the second consecutive month, Mahindra held onto second place in terms of domestic car sales in the country, as Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors reported a decline in domestic vehicle sales.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra holds onto second place in domestic sales for second month
  • Maruti Suzuki sees small car sales decline
  • Hyundai takes third spot in domestic sales

With the month of May now over, carmakers across the board are now releasing their sales numbers from the month, providing an insight into their performance both in the domestic market and in terms of exports. Mahindra and Toyota both reported a strong showing in the month of May 2025, posting a growth in sales both year-on-year and month-on-month, while Tata Motors – once a strong contender to the no.2 position for domestic car sales, witnessed another sales decline. Here is how the brands have performed: 

 

Mahindra 

Mahindra BE 6e

Homegrown SUV brand, Mahindra, has been on a roll as of late, with sales strengthening on the backs of strong demand for multiple models in their portfolio and its recent new launches in the EV space - the BE 6 and XEV 9e SUVs. The carmaker reported total domestic passenger vehicle sales of 52,431 units – up 21 per cent year-on-year, while cumulative PV sales (including exports) stood at 54,819 units – up from 44,283 units last year.

 

Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Now Gets Dolby Atmos In Top Variant 
 

Month-on-month, Mahindra reported a marginal 101-unit growth in sales over April 2025. Cumulative sales, however, were marginally lower than the 54,860 units reported in April. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 5-Seat Variants Discontinued In India

 

Year-to-date, Mahindra has reported a 24 per cent gain over the previous financial year with sales in the first two months of FY2026 crossing the 1 lakh unit mark at 1,04,761 units – up from 84,226 units in the same period last year. 

 

Tata Motors 

Punch Camo 2

Tata Motors reported a second consecutive month of declining year-on-year sales, with domestic passenger vehicle sales down 11 per cent over May 2024. Sales slid from 46,697 units last year to 41,557 units, though exports were up from 378 units in May 2024 to 483 units in May 2025 – a 28 per cent gain. Total passenger vehicle sales stood at 42,040 units for the month – down 11 per cent year-on-year. Cumulative EV sales, meanwhile, were up by 2 per cent from 5,558 units to 5,685 units.

 

Sales were also down in comparison to April 2025 where passenger vehicle sales stood at 45,199 units.

 

Also read: Tata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 Launch

 

Toyota 

Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition Launched In India At Rs 32 58 Lakh

Toyota reported a sales growth of 22 per cent in the month of May 2025, with 30,864 units sold – up from 25,273 units in the same month last year. Of these, domestic sales amounted to 29,280 units while exports stood at 1,584 units. The company attributed its strong growth to the demand for its range of MPVs and SUVs. The carmaker said that the segments have posted a cumulative growth of 34 per cent in the first two months of the new financial year. The company has reported a 27 per cent growth in sales in the current financial year – 58,188 units sold as against 45,767 units last year. 

 

Sales for the company were also up compared to April 2025 in the domestic market (24,833 units), though exports (2,491 units) shrank month-on-month. Toyota cumulatively sold 27,324 units in April 2025. 

 

Kia 

KIA Syros 3 reason 21

Kia India reported a sales growth of 14.43 per cent in May 2025 with 22,315 units sold in the domestic market – up from 19,500 units last year. Sales, however, were down month-on-month with the carmaker having reported sales of 23,623 units in April 2025. 

The Korean automaker has had a busy year in India so far, rolling out two new products in the form of the all-new Syros and the upgraded Carens Clavis. The company has also revealed that another major product announcement is due to take place in July. 

 

Also read: Kia Carens Clavis Launched In India At Rs 11.50 Lakh
 

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Fronx long term 26

Maruti Suzuki continues to hold a commanding lead over rivals in the sales department though domestic sales for May 2025 witnessed a downturn. Declining sales in the compact car segments and relatively flat utility vehicle sales saw the carmaker report domestic passenger vehicle sales of 1,35,962 units – down from 1,44,002 units. Sales to other OEM too were relatively flat year-on-year at 10,168 units as against 10,490 units last May.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch Delayed? Maiden E-SUV Likely To Arrive Only In H2 2025
 

In the individual segments, sales of the Alto and S-Presso decreased to 6,776 units from 9,902 units last year. Sales in the compact segment were down year-on-year, falling to 61,502 units from 68,206 units last year. Total small car sales amounted to 68,278 units, down from 78,108 units.

 

Sales of the Ciaz slid from 730 units last year to 458 units, while sales in the UV segment were relatively flat at 54,899 units – up from 54,204 units. Van sales were up from 10,960 units last May to 12,327 units.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Targets Production Of 70,000 e Vitaras In FY26
 

CV sales meanwhile stood at 2,728 units – up from 2,692 units. Total sales howeve,r grew from 1,74,551 units last year to 1,80,077 units in May 2025. Exports rose from 17,367 units to 31,219 units. 

 

Hyundai 

2024 Hyundai Creta 49

For the second month in a row Hyundai dropped to third place, overtaken by Mahindra. The Korean carmaker reported total domestic sales of 43,861 units with exports amounting to 14,840 units. Total sales stood at 58,701 units. Hyundai, however, said that sales for some models were affected owing to a week-long shutdown at its plant for maintenance during the month.

 

Also read: Hyundai i20 Magna CVT Launched In India At Rs 8.89 Lakh; i20 Magna Gains Electric Sunroof
 

Compared to May 2024, domestic sales in 2025 were down almost 11 per cent from 49,151 units reported last year. Exports meanwhile were relatively flat with 14,400 units shipped out in May last year. 

# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Honda E-VO has been officially announced in China and is the result of joint venture between Honda and its Chinese partner Guangzhou.
    Honda E-VO Unveiled: Honda’s First Electric Motorcycle
  • Available only with the 4x4 automatic variant of the SUV, the Fortuner Neo Drive – equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system – commands a Rs 2 lakh premium over the regular Fortuner diesel.
    Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive Mild-Hybrid Launched In India At Rs 44.72 Lakh
  • The short video reveals that the Harrier EV will get features such as off-road drive modes, a transparent mode for the 360 camera and more.
    Tata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 Launch
  • The Masāra edition is JLR’s second special edition Range Rover for the Indian market after the Ranthambore Edition last year.
    India-Specific Range Rover SV Masāra Edition Launched At Rs 4.99 Crore; All 12 Units Sold Out
  • After a brief first ride Suzuki’s first electric scooter, the Suzuki e-Access, we try to understand if it will be as successful as its petrol-powered namesake.
    Suzuki e-Access Review: In Pictures

Latest News

  • The electric derivative of Kia’s 7-seat MPV has been spotted on test multiple times ahead of its market launch.
    Kia Carens Clavis EV Set To Debut In India In July
  • For the second consecutive month, Mahindra held onto second place in terms of domestic car sales in the country, as Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors reported a decline in domestic vehicle sales.
    Auto Sales May 2025: Mahindra Retains Second Place In Domestic Market; Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Sales Slide
  • The Honda E-VO has been officially announced in China and is the result of joint venture between Honda and its Chinese partner Guangzhou.
    Honda E-VO Unveiled: Honda’s First Electric Motorcycle
  • Available only with the 4x4 automatic variant of the SUV, the Fortuner Neo Drive – equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system – commands a Rs 2 lakh premium over the regular Fortuner diesel.
    Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive Mild-Hybrid Launched In India At Rs 44.72 Lakh
  • The short video reveals that the Harrier EV will get features such as off-road drive modes, a transparent mode for the 360 camera and more.
    Tata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 Launch
  • Scheduled to start ops next month, the Vietnamese EV maker has confirmed a three-SUV start – VF7, VF6 and VF3 in that order - and the promise of a reliable electric ecosystem that will include charging infrastructure and electric two-wheelers too.
    VinFast To Launch MG Comet-Rivalling VF3 In India Next Year; VF6, VF7 To Lead India Entry
  • The Masāra edition is JLR’s second special edition Range Rover for the Indian market after the Ranthambore Edition last year.
    India-Specific Range Rover SV Masāra Edition Launched At Rs 4.99 Crore; All 12 Units Sold Out
  • The RS 457, as standard, now comes with a 4-year or 48,000 kilometres warranty, up from the original 3-year or 36,000 kilometres warranty.
    Aprilia RS 457 Gets Upgraded Standard Warranty In India
  • If you thought Aston Martin couldn’t get any posher, think again. Welcome the Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante—a one-of-one, drop-top, drop-dead-gorgeous grand tourer that’s basically what James Bond would drive if he retired in Miami.
    One-Off Aston Martin DB12 Volante Takes ‘Palm Beach’ Vibes Quite Literally
  • Kawasaki’s flagship sport naked which, once launched, will sit above its most popular model in India, the Kawasaki Z900.
    2026 Kawasaki Z1100 To Be Introduced Soon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Auto Sales May 2025: Mahindra Retains Second Place In Domestic Market; Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Sales Slide