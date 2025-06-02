Auto Sales May 2025: Mahindra Retains Second Place In Domestic Market; Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Sales Slide

With the month of May now over, carmakers across the board are now releasing their sales numbers from the month, providing an insight into their performance both in the domestic market and in terms of exports. Mahindra and Toyota both reported a strong showing in the month of May 2025, posting a growth in sales both year-on-year and month-on-month, while Tata Motors – once a strong contender to the no.2 position for domestic car sales, witnessed another sales decline. Here is how the brands have performed:

Mahindra

Homegrown SUV brand, Mahindra, has been on a roll as of late, with sales strengthening on the backs of strong demand for multiple models in their portfolio and its recent new launches in the EV space - the BE 6 and XEV 9e SUVs. The carmaker reported total domestic passenger vehicle sales of 52,431 units – up 21 per cent year-on-year, while cumulative PV sales (including exports) stood at 54,819 units – up from 44,283 units last year.

Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Now Gets Dolby Atmos In Top Variant



Month-on-month, Mahindra reported a marginal 101-unit growth in sales over April 2025. Cumulative sales, however, were marginally lower than the 54,860 units reported in April.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 5-Seat Variants Discontinued In India

Year-to-date, Mahindra has reported a 24 per cent gain over the previous financial year with sales in the first two months of FY2026 crossing the 1 lakh unit mark at 1,04,761 units – up from 84,226 units in the same period last year.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors reported a second consecutive month of declining year-on-year sales, with domestic passenger vehicle sales down 11 per cent over May 2024. Sales slid from 46,697 units last year to 41,557 units, though exports were up from 378 units in May 2024 to 483 units in May 2025 – a 28 per cent gain. Total passenger vehicle sales stood at 42,040 units for the month – down 11 per cent year-on-year. Cumulative EV sales, meanwhile, were up by 2 per cent from 5,558 units to 5,685 units.

Sales were also down in comparison to April 2025 where passenger vehicle sales stood at 45,199 units.

Also read: Tata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 Launch

Toyota

Toyota reported a sales growth of 22 per cent in the month of May 2025, with 30,864 units sold – up from 25,273 units in the same month last year. Of these, domestic sales amounted to 29,280 units while exports stood at 1,584 units. The company attributed its strong growth to the demand for its range of MPVs and SUVs. The carmaker said that the segments have posted a cumulative growth of 34 per cent in the first two months of the new financial year. The company has reported a 27 per cent growth in sales in the current financial year – 58,188 units sold as against 45,767 units last year.

Sales for the company were also up compared to April 2025 in the domestic market (24,833 units), though exports (2,491 units) shrank month-on-month. Toyota cumulatively sold 27,324 units in April 2025.

Kia

Kia India reported a sales growth of 14.43 per cent in May 2025 with 22,315 units sold in the domestic market – up from 19,500 units last year. Sales, however, were down month-on-month with the carmaker having reported sales of 23,623 units in April 2025.

The Korean automaker has had a busy year in India so far, rolling out two new products in the form of the all-new Syros and the upgraded Carens Clavis. The company has also revealed that another major product announcement is due to take place in July.

Also read: Kia Carens Clavis Launched In India At Rs 11.50 Lakh



Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki continues to hold a commanding lead over rivals in the sales department though domestic sales for May 2025 witnessed a downturn. Declining sales in the compact car segments and relatively flat utility vehicle sales saw the carmaker report domestic passenger vehicle sales of 1,35,962 units – down from 1,44,002 units. Sales to other OEM too were relatively flat year-on-year at 10,168 units as against 10,490 units last May.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch Delayed? Maiden E-SUV Likely To Arrive Only In H2 2025



In the individual segments, sales of the Alto and S-Presso decreased to 6,776 units from 9,902 units last year. Sales in the compact segment were down year-on-year, falling to 61,502 units from 68,206 units last year. Total small car sales amounted to 68,278 units, down from 78,108 units.

Sales of the Ciaz slid from 730 units last year to 458 units, while sales in the UV segment were relatively flat at 54,899 units – up from 54,204 units. Van sales were up from 10,960 units last May to 12,327 units.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Targets Production Of 70,000 e Vitaras In FY26



CV sales meanwhile stood at 2,728 units – up from 2,692 units. Total sales howeve,r grew from 1,74,551 units last year to 1,80,077 units in May 2025. Exports rose from 17,367 units to 31,219 units.

Hyundai

For the second month in a row Hyundai dropped to third place, overtaken by Mahindra. The Korean carmaker reported total domestic sales of 43,861 units with exports amounting to 14,840 units. Total sales stood at 58,701 units. Hyundai, however, said that sales for some models were affected owing to a week-long shutdown at its plant for maintenance during the month.

Also read: Hyundai i20 Magna CVT Launched In India At Rs 8.89 Lakh; i20 Magna Gains Electric Sunroof



Compared to May 2024, domestic sales in 2025 were down almost 11 per cent from 49,151 units reported last year. Exports meanwhile were relatively flat with 14,400 units shipped out in May last year.