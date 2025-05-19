Login
Hyundai i20 Magna CVT Launched In India At Rs 8.89 Lakh; i20 Magna Gains Electric Sunroof

The new i20 Magna iVT is among the most affordable cars to be offered with a CVT in India.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Magna trim is now offered with an electric sunroof.
  • Sportz (O) gets a few additional features.
  • Prices for the Sportz (O) trim increased by up to Rs 28,000.

Hyundai India has extended the option of a CVT automatic to the Magna variant of the i20 hatchback. Priced at Rs 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom), this is among the most affordable cars that can be had with a CVT in the Indian market. Furthermore, Hyundai has also added an electric sunroof to the Magna trim, and introduced new features on the Sportz (O) trim. The carmaker has also launched a new Magna Executive variant for the hatchback.

 

Also Read: Next-Gen Hyundai Venue Design Previewed In Latest Spy Shots
 Hyundai i20 Magna i VT Launched In India At Rs 8 89 Lakh

 

Hyundai i20 Magna MT and Magna iVT


Previously, only offered from the Sportz variant on, Hyundai’s i20 Magna can now be had with an automatic transmission (CVT). The other major change to the Magna trim is the fact that it is now offered with an electric sunroof. Surprisingly, despite the additional feature, the price of the Magna manual variant remains the same, at Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom), Rs 1.10 lakh more than the newly introduced iVT variant. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Confirms Strong Hybrids For Indian Market
 

i20 Sportz (O)


The Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) now gets a smart key with push button start, which was previously offered from the Asta trim on. Additionally, this trim also gets a new seven-speaker system from Bose. The prices for the Sportz (O) trim, however, have gone up by quite a margin. The Sportz (O) manual can now be had at Rs 9.05 lakh, while the Sportz (O) manual dual-tone is now priced at Rs 9.20 lakh. The prices for these two variants have increased by nearly Rs 28,000. The Sportz (O) iVT, meanwhile, is now priced at Rs 10 lakh, Rs 18,000 more than before. (All prices, ex-showroom).
 

i20 Magna Executive


Additionally, Hyundai has also introduced a new Magna Executive variant for the i20 at Rs 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai, however, has yet to specify how it differs from the Magna trim, although one of the differences will be the absence of a sunroof on this trim. The list of features offered on this variant include 6 airbags, 15-inch wheels with full wheel covers, and a digital cluster with TFT multi information display (MID). 

