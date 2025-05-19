Login
Next-Gen Hyundai Venue Design Previewed In Latest Spy Shots

New-gen subcompact SUV looks to derive design inputs from the latest Creta and Alcazar on sale in India.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 19, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Next-gen venue to get design inputs from Creta, Alcazar
  • Engine options expected to be carried over from current SUV
  • Hyundai eyes notable portfolio revamp for India by FY2030

Hyundai has been testing what looks to be the second-gen Venue for some months now, both on global roads and in India. Now, new images of the subcompact SUV’s test mule have surfaced that provide a little more insight into its styling.

 

Also read: Hyundai Confirms Strong Hybrids For Indian Market
 

The images provide a first glimpse at its partially undisguised front end, revealing a new vertically stacked light cluster arrangement and rectangular grille design. The design looks to draw inspiration from the brand’s latest SUV design seen on the likes of the Creta and Alcazar in India as well as some elements seemingly borrowed from the outgoing Palisade SUV from global markets.

 

Also Read: Hyundai, Kia To Source Made-In-India Exide LFP Batteries For Upcoming EVs
 

Hyundai venue spied

The fascia features a split headlight design with the daytime running LED looking to feature both in the upper and lower light clusters along the outer edges – similar to the outgoing Palisade. The upper unit will likely house functions such as the turn indicators, while the main headlamps look to be vertically stacked twin-barrel units as seen on the Creta and Alcazar.

 

A slim grille runs between the upper light clusters, while a larger central air vent spans the width of the fascia between the lower light clusters. At the rear, the new Venue looks to get a connected taillight setup.

 

Also read: Second-Generation Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut
 

Hyundai venue spied 1

Based on previous spy images, the new Venue is expected to feature softer bodylines compared to the current-gen model, though it still shares some similarities in profile to the current-gen subcompact SUV. 

 

Also read: Next-Gen Kia Seltos Spotted Undisguised In Official Hyundai Video
 

On the powertrain front, the new Venue is likely to retain the use of the engines from the current-gen SUV, which is offered with a naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Hyundai could also offer a CNG powertrain option for the Indian market.

 

When launched, the new Venue will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Tata Nexon. The subcompact SUV is expected to be one of 26 new and/or updated models to arrive in the Indian market by FY2030 of which eight are due by the end of FY2027.

 

Related Articles

  • Expected to be unveiled later this year, the new spy shots provide a clearer look at the upcoming iteration of Hyundai's subcompact SUV.
    Second-Generation Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut
  • The next-gen Venue was previously spotted testing overseas, and the Indian test mule appears identical to it.
    Next-Gen Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing In India
  • We look at some of the most affordable cars on sale in India that come with a factory-fitted sunroof.
    5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India
  • Hyundai is offering a range of discounts and benefits across its range of cars and SUVs in December 2024.
    Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh On Hyundai Verna, Venue, Grand i10, Exter & More
  • The Skoda Kylaq goes toe-to-toe with popular rivals like – Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO, all cars that come with a turbo-petrol engine and a proper automatic transmission.
    2025 Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Latest News

  • Special editions of the Bolero and Bolero Neo get additional accessories over the standard models.
    Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo Bold Editions Revealed Ahead Of Launch
  • The Rebel 500 is the latest addition to the mid-capacity cruiser segment in India. How does it hold up against its chief rivals on paper? Let’s dig into it.
    Honda Rebel 500 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Eliminator: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
  • The VW Golf GTI is the second launch from the VW brand in India after the Tiguan R-Line, and this one too is coming to our shores as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit.
    New Volkswagen Golf GTI To Be Launched On May 26
  • The new i20 Magna iVT is among the most affordable cars to be offered with a CVT in India.
    Hyundai i20 Magna CVT Launched In India At Rs 8.89 Lakh; i20 Magna Gains Electric Sunroof
  • The Rebel 500 is a cruiser-style motorcycle and gets a 471 cc parallel twin engine.
    Honda Rebel 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.12 Lakh
  • New-gen subcompact SUV looks to derive design inputs from the latest Creta and Alcazar on sale in India.
    Next-Gen Hyundai Venue Design Previewed In Latest Spy Shots
  • The teaser doesn’t reveal the upcoming model’s name tag, although, we speculate that it may be the HP4 Race’s successor
    BMW Motorrad Teases Upcoming Concept Sports Bike
  • This concept vehicle gets a range of enhancements over the standard version which include a dual electric motor powertrain
    Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EV Concept Unveiled
  • When it goes on sale, the Harrier EV will be the biggest, most powerful EV from the company to be sold in India
    Tata Harrier EV Launch On June 3
  • The second-gen Seltos appears to get a redesigned fascia replete with a new headlamp setup.
    New-Gen Kia Seltos Spotted Testing In India
