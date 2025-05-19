Next-Gen Hyundai Venue Design Previewed In Latest Spy Shots

Hyundai has been testing what looks to be the second-gen Venue for some months now, both on global roads and in India. Now, new images of the subcompact SUV’s test mule have surfaced that provide a little more insight into its styling.

The images provide a first glimpse at its partially undisguised front end, revealing a new vertically stacked light cluster arrangement and rectangular grille design. The design looks to draw inspiration from the brand’s latest SUV design seen on the likes of the Creta and Alcazar in India as well as some elements seemingly borrowed from the outgoing Palisade SUV from global markets.

The fascia features a split headlight design with the daytime running LED looking to feature both in the upper and lower light clusters along the outer edges – similar to the outgoing Palisade. The upper unit will likely house functions such as the turn indicators, while the main headlamps look to be vertically stacked twin-barrel units as seen on the Creta and Alcazar.

A slim grille runs between the upper light clusters, while a larger central air vent spans the width of the fascia between the lower light clusters. At the rear, the new Venue looks to get a connected taillight setup.

Based on previous spy images, the new Venue is expected to feature softer bodylines compared to the current-gen model, though it still shares some similarities in profile to the current-gen subcompact SUV.

On the powertrain front, the new Venue is likely to retain the use of the engines from the current-gen SUV, which is offered with a naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Hyundai could also offer a CNG powertrain option for the Indian market.

When launched, the new Venue will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Tata Nexon. The subcompact SUV is expected to be one of 26 new and/or updated models to arrive in the Indian market by FY2030 of which eight are due by the end of FY2027.

