Next-Gen Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing In India

The next-gen Venue was previously spotted testing overseas, and the Indian test mule appears identical to it.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 26, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • New Hyundai Venue spotted testing in India for the first time
  • Showcases an overhauled exterior replete with a new lighting setup
  • Likely to get the existing powertrain options

The second generation of the Hyundai Venue has been spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time, with new spy images surfacing online. While the next-gen Venue has already undergone testing overseas, its appearance on Indian roads suggests an imminent launch in the coming months. First launched in 2019, the Hyundai Venue received a facelift in 2022, albeit with minimal cosmetic changes, and a new generation for the model has been long overdue. 

 

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Creta Electric Review: Can The EV Replicate The Success?


New Hyundai Venue Spied 1

The spy shots – showcasing only the rear side – of the second-generation Venue reveal that the SUV retains its boxy design but has a slightly more upright stance compared to the outgoing model. The restyled tail lamps are similar to the overseas test mule, while we also expect the headlights and front grille to sport a new design in sync with the new Creta. The generational upgrade is likely to bring a more contemporary look compared to its predecessor.

 

Although the interior was not visible in the spy images, the next-gen Venue is expected to feature a thoroughly redesigned cabin. Inspired by the upcoming Creta facelift, the changes may include a revamped dashboard layout, feature additions, and more. 

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Hyundai Creta Electric Launched; Prices Start At Rs 17.99 Lakh

 

New Hyundai Venue Spied 2

The new Venue is likely to retain its existing powertrain lineup, which includes a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre oil burner. These engines are expected to be paired with the current transmission options. 
 

The sub-4-metre SUV segment in India has become increasingly competitive, with new launches and refreshed models from various automakers. Once launched, the Hyundai Venue will face stiff competition from rivals like its Kia sibling, the Sonet; the revamped Mahindra XUV 3XO, the Tata Nexon, and the recently launched Skoda Kylaq, among others.

 

