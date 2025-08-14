BMW India Announces 3% Price Hike Starting September

BMW India has announced that prices across its entire lineup will go up by up to 3% starting September 1, 2025. The company cites continued pressure from foreign exchange rates and global supply chain issues, which have driven up the cost of materials and logistics. This will be the third price hike for BMW vehicles in India this year, following similar increases on January 1 and April 1.

In India, BMW has 10 models assembled at its Chennai facility. This includes 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, and 7 Series, apart from X1, X3, X5, X7 and the M340i. Meanwhile, of the CBU offering, the line-up is even more extensive, ranging from electric models like i4, i5, i7, i7 M70, iX1, and iX, along with high-performance M models like Z4 M40i, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M5, M4 CS, M8 Competition Coupe, and the XM SUV.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, “BMW India’s growth and sales momentum in the first half of the year has been remarkable. However, factors like continued forex impact and global supply chain dynamics have been leading to increased material and logistics costs. Our commitment to offer the best value and experience throughout the customer journey is steadfast. In the festive season, we are geared to introduce several new power-packed profiles of our cars. As the strong demand for BMW’s luxurious, pioneering cars continues, we will deliver exceptional performance and innovation to our valued customers.”

BMW India is also extending tailored financial solutions, which include monthly payment plans, lower interest rates on select models, assured buy-back schemes, and end-of-term benefits.