BMW India Announces 3% Price Hike Starting September

This will be the third hike for the brand in the calendar year 2025.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 14, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • BMW Cars to become more by expensive by 3 per cent
  • Hike to implement starting September 1, 2025
  • To affect all models sold in the country

BMW India has announced that prices across its entire lineup will go up by up to 3% starting September 1, 2025. The company cites continued pressure from foreign exchange rates and global supply chain issues, which have driven up the cost of materials and logistics. This will be the third price hike for BMW vehicles in India this year, following similar increases on January 1 and April 1.  

 

Also Read: 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Sedan Launched In India At Rs 46.90 Lakh
 

BMW i7 28 4f0673d305

In India, BMW has 10 models assembled at its Chennai facility. This includes 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, and 7 Series, apart from X1, X3, X5, X7 and the M340i. Meanwhile, of the CBU offering, the line-up is even more extensive, ranging from electric models like i4, i5, i7, i7 M70, iX1, and iX, along with high-performance M models like Z4 M40i, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M5, M4 CS, M8 Competition Coupe, and the XM SUV. 

 

Also Read: BMW X3 20d Review: Is It A Better Buy Than The GLC?

 

BMW X3 Web 1

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, “BMW India’s growth and sales momentum in the first half of the year has been remarkable. However, factors like continued forex impact and global supply chain dynamics have been leading to increased material and logistics costs. Our commitment to offer the best value and experience throughout the customer journey is steadfast. In the festive season, we are geared to introduce several new power-packed profiles of our cars. As the strong demand for BMW’s luxurious, pioneering cars continues, we will deliver exceptional performance and innovation to our valued customers.” 

 

Also Read: BMW M5 Review: It’s Got A Split Personality

 

BMW M5 30

BMW India is also extending tailored financial solutions, which include monthly payment plans, lower interest rates on select models, assured buy-back schemes, and end-of-term benefits. 

