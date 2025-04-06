BMW X3 20d Review: Is It A Better Buy Than The GLC?

We first saw the new-gen BMW X3 at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, where along with its India debut, it was also launched in the country at a price tag of Rs 78.5 lakh (ex-showroom). But did you know that the X3 is BMW’s highest-selling model globally? In fact, 40 per cent of sales in China come from this mid-sized SUV, which isn’t very mid-sized anymore. It has grown and so has its price tag. But does it make a better buy compared to the other two Germans in the segment viz. Mercedes-Benz GLC and Audi Q5. Let’s find out.

Exterior Styling:

We begin with the grille first, as we’ll know, of late, BMW’s kidney grille has been the talk of the town, and not for good reasons. But that’s not the case here. Firstly, the shape isn’t large and ugly looking compared to overall proportions. Secondly, they are also illuminated. I like how there are slanting lines, and the functional intake isn’t even visible. Looks like an EV, right? I also like how the bonnet is shaped into the grille like you usually see in M cars like the M3 and M4. The rest of the bumper is rather plain, and there are vents lower down for the functional radiator.

And then there are the headlamps. These have twin barrels running into the grille, and they look like they are stuck in the concept stage. And they are adaptive, which is segment first. You only get the M Sport package with the X3 right now, so there’s M badging on the side and aggressive kit all around. Move to the side, and you’ll see how big the X3 has gotten now. It is longer by 47mm and wider by 29mm. But it's not taller than before in fact, to make it sportier, it is shorter than its predecessor by 25mm. But more importantly, it is bigger than the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the Audi Q5. It sits on 19-inch alloy wheels, which surely look modern and stylish and go well with the new design language.

At the back, modern modernism continues. Now, I personally loved the 3D styling of the older X3, which stuck out of the bodywork and looked quite unique. This one is flatter and is integrated into the body. There’s a sleek curve on the beltline, and lower down, the contrast bumper finishers have no visible exhaust. There are four colour options right now - the mafia black you see here. There’s also blue and white and a new Dune Grey, which looks quite unique.

Interior and Features

Stepping inside, there are a few things that need addressing. First up, how spacious the new X3 feels on the inside. There’s a lot of space all around here. Secondly, the way the entire cabin is designed. Admittedly, over the years, BMW cabins have become more monotonous. And it was like if-you-have-seen-one-you-have-seen-them-all. They were devoid of feelings and emotions. Now, that’s changing. Okay, you might disagree with me that all new-generation BMWs have this curved display on the dash and the same steering wheel design. But spend some time here and you’ll see the materials used are quite modern.

For instance, look at the way the dashboard is cut short and its extension on the door that has vents and an illuminated bar around it. There’s also the X3 branding here so the passengers know they are sitting in an X3 and not the smaller X1 or the bigger X5. The vent controller is artsy too and I am particularly a fan of this illuminated bar in the center. It’s not just a normal bar, it has a unique illumination in it that’s hard to define but very admirable.

We live in a time where everything inside the cabin is recycled. So, instead of leather and leatherette material, you get this new material here. I don't know what BMW likes to call it, but it has that rag-cloth-like feel to it. We also saw something similar in the Mini Countryman EV. Now, I am not a huge fan of leather and wood in modern cars, and BMW is taking a step in the right direction.

Lower down, you have this open canister that BMW calls the jewellery box, and i think it's a fitting name. The way you can vertically stack and wirelessly charge your phone while the background mimics the lines you see on the grille everything about it is just too artsy. The jewellery box also holds cupholders. You get the new centre console that’s seen in all modern BMW and the armrest is wide and has a leatherette wrap that I was dreading earlier.

Move to the back and you get the similar extension on the door pads that you saw up ahead. The seating posture is a bit upright but the seat contours give you a nice sense of feeling. You do get a large wide glass roof along with a separate AC zone here for the rear passengers. But if I have to nitpick, it’s the quality of materials used at the back that’s not fitting for the price you pay for this new X3.

There's only one M-Sport trim as mentioned earlier. This trim has a lot of features as standard. This includes a heads-up display, 360-degree camera, ADAS, wireless charger and smartphone integration, glass roof, memory function and ventilated front seats, inbuilt navigation, 3-zone climate control and augmented navigation. And more importantly, BMW was trashed for not offering a sunblind in the 5 Series, but here you do get one, as standard. Lastly, the boot space of 570 litres is considerably less than what you get in GLC.

Powertrain and Driving

Unlike the previous X3, which came with the more powerful and fun-to-drive 30i guise, you only get 20i and 20d engine choices now. Oh! Sorry, there’s no 20i now, just the 20, as the Bavarian carmaker has stopped adding ‘i’ to the designation of their petrol line-up. Now the 20 has a 2.0-litre four-cylinder making around 190 odd horsepower and over 300Nm of twisting force. It can do 0-100kmph in 7.8 seconds. What we are driving here is the better choice of the two - the 2.0-litre diesel. It makes just under 200bhp and offers 400Nm of twisting force. And this one is 0.1 seconds quicker than its petrol counterpart. A 48-volt mild hybrid and 8-speed torque converter comes as standard for both petrol and diesel engines.

But the spec sheet doesn't give you any indication of how good this engine really is. Firstly, you barely notice any noise or vibration or any of the diesel clatter. Secondly, there are oodles of torque right from the word go. Even when the engine is churning lazily close to idle it can potter around traffic without any hassle. But when you do need that diesel grunt, all it needs is a twitch of the right foot, and you can see triple-digit speed arrive on the digital screen effortlessly. Not only that, this diesel engine is also quite frugal. And if driven judicially, you can achieve close to 20kmpl regularly. We haven’t done a proper fuel efficiency test of this one in the limited time we have with it.

On the downside of this X3 is the ride quality, especially at slow speeds. Of late BMWs have become softer and well absorbent with a little trade-off to their driving dynamics. Now this new X3 goes back to its roots and comes with a stiffly strung suspension setup which does get a bit uncomfortable at slow speeds. Even on plain roads, you feel the little waves of irregularities, and when there are not-so-good road surfaces, the passengers are ungracefully thrown around inside the cabin. Things do get a little better as speed increases. But surely this stiff ride quality will deter a few buyers. As for the gearbox, the torque converter used here is so good that BMW uses it in their proper M cars. Paired with it the rear-biased xDrive AWD also supports the X3’s sporty demeanor well.

One thing that this X3 lacks is a bit of drama. There’s no punchy performance and surely this one feels like it's made to do office commutes and soccer practice runs rather than sportier driving. On the upside, the steering is quick and direct – which means it’s nothing less than what you’d expect from a BMW. But I wish there was a more powerful derivative here. The 30d or 30i for instance.

Overall, it still is a good mid-size SUV, and it still focusses on driving dynamics better than some of its rivals.

Conclusion

Now this fourth-generation X3 costs Rs 75.80 Lakh ex-showroom, add two lakh more for this diesel derivative. That's the X5 price from a few years ago. To justify the price tag the new X3 is definitely an improvement over the outgoing G01 gen. It is properly modern, is spacious at least in the first row, and has loads and loads of features. There are also both powertrains on offer petrol and diesel both being sensible choices as there's no ridiculous powertrain on offer yet like the 40i or 30d. Sure this one is not as fun to drive as I'd want it to be, but it still remains one of the best driver's cars at this price point.

Of the complaints, the quality of plastic could have been better, especially at this price point. And second row space could have been better two given how much larger the X3 has grown. Even the ride quality is tad stiff for everyone's liking. But if you are looking for a mid-sized luxury SUV, the X3 comes across as a properly modern SUV, with a wholesome packaging, and a bit of personality thrown in.

Pictures by Vaibhav Dhanawade