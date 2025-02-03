Login
2025 BMW iX1 LWB All-Electric Review: Does Bigger Mean Better?

BMW X1 Long-Wheelbase All-Electric is longer and it offers more range, but more importantly, it’s now assembled locally, making it the first-ever Made-In-India EV from BMW.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

8 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 3, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The BMW X1 Long-Wheelbase All-Electric is priced at Rs. 49 Lakh
  • The iX1 LWB is the first electric vehicle to be locally produced by BMW India
  • The iX1 LWB comes with a single motor and 531 km of claimed range

BMW India had many launches and unveils at the recent Auto Expo 2025, however, what came as a surprise was the launch of the long-wheelbase version of the iX1 electric SUV. Now, the company wants to call it the BMW X1 Long-Wheelbase All-Electric. Yes, that’s a mouthful, so for your ease and mine, let’s call it the iX1 LWB. It’s longer and it offers more range, but more importantly, it’s now assembled locally, making it the first-ever Made-In-India EV from BMW. This also makes it Rs. 17 lakh cheaper than the outgoing standard wheelbase version of the iX1. 

 

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW iX1 Long-Wheelbase Launched In India at Rs 49 Lakh

 

I recently got to spend a day with the new BMW iX1 Long-Wheelbase to find out to find out whether a bigger iX1 is really better, or is it a compromise. Well, you see the iX1 LWB comes with a single motor and a considerable drop in performance, compared to the dual-motor version it replaces. 

 

Design & Size

 

BMW i X1 Web 18

 

Now in terms of styling, there is very little to talk about as the only noticeable change is the face, which now gets a new closed-panel grille. Instead of the vertical chrome slats now you get a pixel design, inspired by the more premium iX SUV, which means the iX1 can now visually differentiate itself from the regular combustion engine-powered BMW X1. 

 

BMW i X1 Web 15

You still get the same set of dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels as before and the same set of 3D LED taillamps, but I think both designs still look very fresh, and if it’s not broken why change it? So yes, the headlamps too are still the same adaptive LED units as before. In fact, the SUV still wears the iX1 badge on the tailgate with the addition of the new eDrive20L lettering. 

 

BMW i X1 Web 11

But walk towards the profile and you start to notice the difference in size immediately. Mainly the SUV’s overall length and wheelbase, which have gone up to 4616 mm (+116 mm) and 2800 mm (+108 mm) respectively. On paper, these might not sound much, however, what this translates to is a much more spacious rear seat experience. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo: All-New BMW X3 SUV Launched In India At Rs 75.80 Lakh

 

Cabin Space & Interior

 

BMW i X1 Web 26

 

Now BMW has claimed that with the longer wheelbase, rear seat passengers will now get an additional knee room of 109 mm, plus the rear seat base has also been extended by 15 mm. The cushioning too has been made softer overall the company is promising a better rear seat experience. And based on the time I spent with the car, I totally agree. Indeed, the keen room has been increased and you get ample space, and it’s good enough for even those who are 6 feet and more. 

 

BMW i X1 Web 14

 

What still hasn’t improved though is the under-thigh support. You still sit a bit knees-up due to the battery pack at the base of the car, and that means there isn’t enough under-thigh support for passengers who are 5.8 feet or more. But it’s a small compromise. But what really could have made the rear seat experience even better are some small additions like blower control for the rear AC vents, and rolling privacy blinds for the windows, and those are still missing. But, what you get though is a large, single-pane panoramic glassing roof, which replaces the older dual-pane sunroof. It’s the largest in the segment at 9 sq.ft. in size. 

 

BMW i X1 Web 13

 

Apart from that, the rest of the cabin sees no major change, you still get an electrically adjustable driver seat with a memory function. However, for some reason, the memory function could not remember the seat position I had set for myself. Go figure. Also, while you still get the same curved dual-screen displaces, the 10.7-inch infotainment unit now gets the updated BMW OS9, making it the first BMW to get it in India. 

 

BMW i X1 Web 24

 

While there are some minor changes made to the interface, frankly I couldn’t find any major difference except for the fact that the position of the shortcut controls has been changed, and some things are a bit easier to find. Albeit, you still have to rely on the touchscreen for almost 90 per cent of in-car controls, like climate control, headlamp settings, and more, which to me is a bit annoying. The steering is the same, however, you now do not get the Boost Mode paddle, which is the one feature I miss the most and I’ll talk about it later. 

 

BMW i X1 Web 22

 

Rest, you still get things like a wireless phone charger, multiple Type-C USB ports, large storage options, and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Similarly, the features that were missing earlier are still missing like ventilated or heated seats and a head-up display, which today you’ll find in sub-Rs. 20 lakh cars. 

 

BMW i X1 Web 25
 

Ambient lighting too changes as per the drive modes, and you also get a 205-watt, 12-speaker surround sound system from Harman Kardon. Then, you have the convenience of using the BMW Digital Key Plus, locking/unlocking, and starting the car with your cell phone, and you can share it with 4 other people.

 

Safety

 

BMW i X1 Web 12

 

In terms of safety, BMW has made no compromises. You still get safety nets like - 9 airbags, anti-lock brakes with brake assist, dynamic stability control, dynamic traction control, and electronic parking brake. Basics like ISOFIX child seat mounts, tyre pressure monitoring systems, and three-pointed seatbelts for all passengers are present, but now you also get a bunch of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems or ADAS functions as standard. 

 

Driver Assistance Systems
Lane Departure Warning and active feedback
Front Collision Warning with brake intervention including at turning and road junction
Manual Speed Limit Assist
Evasion Assistant
Blind Spot Assistant
Rear Collision Warning
Attentiveness Assistant

 

The enhanced ADAS suite includes - Lane Departure Warning and active feedback, Front Collison Warning with brake intervention, Blind Spot Assistant, Rear Collision Warning, and Attentiveness Assistant among others. 

 

Also Read: BMW iX Facelift Revealed; Gets Over 700 km Range, Develops Up To 650 bhp

 

Powertrain & Performance

 

BMW i X1 Web 5

 

The new BMW iX1 LWB launched in India is the eDrive20L, so, gone is the dual-motor setup and now you only get a single motor that sends power to the front two wheels. And talking about power, it now stands at 201 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Compared to the dual-motor version, that’s a drop of over 100 bhp and a loss of 250 Nm of torque. Yes, the loss of output is substantial, but the numbers are not too bad, and unless you are driving these cars back-to-back, you won’t feel that big of a difference in performance. 

 

BMW i X1 Web 2

 

This being an EV, all that power and torque is available right from the word go, and even with this level of output, the iX1 LWB feels capable, it feels powerful, and it feels quick. There is an instant pull every time you press the accelerator, and the SUV can take you to triple-digit speeds quite quickly. However, unlike the dual motor iX1, here you do not get the Boost mode function, which unleashes the EV’s entire output for a whole 10 seconds. This enabled the dual motor iX1 to go from 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds. The single motor unit, without the boost mode, takes up to 8.6 seconds to do the same. 

 

Battery & Range

 

BMW i X1 Web 17

 

However, what you gain from the iX1 LWB is additional range. Now, it comes with the same 66.4 kWh battery pack, however, here the range has been claimed to have increased to 531 km (MIDC) on a single charge. Now in comparison, the dual motor iX1’s claimed range was between 417 to 470 km (WLTP) depending on the driving behaviour. However, it can offer a real-world range of just over 400 km. So, while we’ll need to do a real-world range test to get an accurate figure for the new iX1 LWB, expect the electric SUV to achieve a realistic range of close to 430-450 km. 

 

Verdict

 

BMW i X1 Web 4

 

Now, in a nutshell, the BMW X1 Long-Wheelbase All-Electric feels like the perfect package on paper. You get a bigger SUV, you get more cabin space with slightly better features and more importantly longer driving range. In short, a perfect entry-level luxury EV. Yes, there is a considerable drop in performance, but the numbers on offer are still more than adequate for the segment and the size of this SUV. And talking about numbers, the most important one is the price tag. 

 

BMW i X1 Web 6

 

At Rs. 49 lakh (ex-showroom) the iX1 LWB is not just Rs. 17 lakh cheaper than the outgoing model, it also undercuts all of its rivals, making it a perfect value proposition. And you should consider it if you are looking for a Rs. 50 lakh EV. The only gripe I have is that BMW has stopped selling the dual-motor version of the SUV, and I think the company should either retain it or offer it as an option with the extended wheelbase model. That’s because there are still buyers out there who might want that extra bit of performance, and when we talk about a BMW, performance is key. 

 

Photos: Vaibhav Dhanawade

