BMW iX Facelift Revealed; Gets Over 700 km Range, Develops Up To 650 bhp

As part of the model mid-life-cycle update, BMW has rolled out some notable upgrades for its flagship electric SUV, the iX. The biggest of these changes are under the skin with the SUV benefitting from more powerful and efficient electric motors across all variants.



Starting with the looks, the iX gets a revamped front fascia giving it a slightly more muscular look. The headlamps receive revised internals with the LED daytime running lamps now vertically oriented in the unit instead of in the eye-brow layout of the outgoing model. The oversized closed-off grille now features different graphics while the whole front bumper has been switched out for a more angular unit adding to the SUV’s visual mass.



In profile, little has changed, save for new alloy wheels. Around the back, the changes include tweaks to the tail lamps and the bumper.

Inside, changes to the cabin too are not very noticeable. The basic design has stayed unchanged with the front seats continuing to feature large integrated headrests. Buyers can additionally option M multifunction seats with the M Sports package on select variants - the pack is standard on the top variant. The digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen now run BMW’s iDrive 8.5 software. On the feature front, the facelifted iX packs in standard kit such as adaptive LED headlights, heated seats for driver and front passenger, Driving Assistant Plus and the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. Buyers can furthermore option on kit such as a panoramic glass roof, soft-close function for the doors, active seat ventilation and more.



The biggest changes however are focused on the powertrain. The previously offered xDrive40, xDrive50 and M60 have been replaced by new xDrive45, xDrive60 and M70 variants. The new nomenclatures are accompanied by gains in power and efficiency as well. BMW says that it has improved on the electric motors of its flagship electric SUV making then even more powerful and efficient. The xDrive45 puts out a peak 402 bhp and 700 Nm - up from the xDrive40’s 322 bhp and 630 Nm. The battery pack also gains new cell chemistry increasing useable energy content to 94.8 kWh and boosting range to 602 km (WLTP).



The xDrive60 meanwhile pumps out 536 bhp and 765 Nm - up from the xDrive 50’s 516 bhp and 765 Nm. Here too the useable battery content has been bumped up to 109.1 kWh with range now topping put at a claimed 701 km (WLTP). The new M70 is the most powerful iX in the range. The upgraded powertrain boosts output to 650 bhp and a peak 1015 Nm of torque—a 40 bhp bump in power. The SUV's useable battery content now stands at 108.9 kWh, giving it a WLTP range of up to 600 km.

On the charging front, the entry xDrive45 supports up to 175 kW DC fast charging while the higher variants support up to 195 kW. All models support up to 22 kW AC charging.

The updated iX will continue to go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV and the Audi Q8 e-tron in global markets. As for the Indian market BMW could bring the facelifted SUV to India by end-2025.