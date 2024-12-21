BMW i5 M60 Review: The Ultimate Sleeper

What’s an i5?

In the fixation on electric SUVs, we as an entire automotive fraternity completely forgot, how incredible electric sedans can be, especially the fast ones. This, ladies, and gentlemen, is the BMW i5 M60. And it’s here to ask one question – what’s a V8?

At 600bhp and 800Nm, it makes little more than what the previous generation M5 used to make. And it's not a lot less than the last M5’s more powerful version either - like the Competition or CS, them having the old fossil-burning, internal combustion engine with eight or 10 circular barrels running on that liquid gold. This one may be more silent than those, but it's space-age ahead.

Claimed 0-100kmph time of this i5 M60 is just 3.8 seconds. It's quicker than some Prancing Horses and Raging Bulls out there. And like an M5 which can take a family of four for breakfast in the morning and a track tour in the afternoon, this one too is capable of racing on a Sunday and commuting to the office on a Monday.

Now I have driven EVs with more power than this. The Lotus Eletre for instance have an equivalent of 900 bhp in its most potent version. It can clock 100kmph from a standstill in sub-3 seconds. But here in the M5, the acceleration is brutal yet more dynamic. Since you are sitting closer to the ground the dynamics you experience here is phenomenal. This is further helped by it's surprisingly good ride and handling.

Ride and Handling

Because the way the i5 tackles the Indian roads is incredible. But before that, you should know that the new standard petrol-powered 5 Series is here and – it has grown in size, has gotten a bit softer too. So, when you try to take a corner with slight enthusiasm it does tend to roll around a bit. But not the i5. The combination of stiffness and well-absorbent damping makes the i5 take in the irregularities with such finesse. We took it over some really bad patches, non-existing roads, and even the road joints – and all of it was taking astride so well. You can sometime hear those irregularities, but never do you actually feel them inside the cabin.

Another addition to this i5 is the rear-wheel steering and I think it's a really good addition because not only it helps the rather large sedan wrap around you with ease. But more importantly, it feels agile when you're attacking a corner slightly more enthusiastically. It helps you to manoeuvre this really large car in and around the city quite effortlessly. It’s electric powertrain might lack the drama of a V8 as there's no sound accompanying its brutal acceleration. But what it lacks in drama it makes up with the Hans Zimmer soundtrack. It changes with each mode and irrespective of which mode you are in, the i5 is insanely quick!

Lastly, it's not without flaws either. The first issue is that I admit the i5 is not exactly a ground-up EV. So it lacks those additional benefits that a skateboard platform EV comes with. Secondly the new operating system here on the curved display, it's not exactly user-friendly. We have complained about this in all the modern BMWs we have sampled, and this annoyance persists, perhaps until the next update arrives. Thirdly, the i5 brings with it the problem of proper sports cars. The low ground clearance means every time you are tackling some bad road or even arriving at a speed breaker, you will be clenching your teeth incredibly hard. Despite taking the utmost care, scraping the rather expensive underbelly on those ill-made speed breakers is inevitable.

Charging

And when it comes to charging, for this not-so-big 84kWh battery pack, BMW has provided 205kW of fast charging support. So, a 10-80 per cent charge is possible in just 30 minutes provided you find a charger that big. Otherwise, 4-6 hours of charging should suffice for a realistic range of close to 400 km.

Exterior and Interior

Unlike the standard 530i, this one is available in standard and not long-wheelbase body. So the proportions on it are perfect. Having grown on Bangle-designed BMW, this new design is sharper looking and takes some time to get used to. Add to it the M kit and this all-black paint and I am sure Mr. Bruce Wayne would also like to have one.

But you do get many choices for exterior paint and three trim styles for interior as well. Talking about that, this cabin feels special. BMWs new design direction has a character, it might not be likeable to everyone's taste, but it stands out in its own distinct way. There's attention to detail here, details like the Swarovski elements for the iDrive controller and across the dashboard, hidden AC vents, sporty bucket seats that hug you when sports mode is engaged, the red strip on top of the steering wheel like a proper M, even M tricolours on the seat belt. And speaker mesh made of intricately carved lattice.

Conclusion

The M5 for me has always been the perfect car. Not only is it capable of being a Ring Taxi, but it is also comfortable for cross-country touring with family. It can shame some supercars with its performance left right and centre, but it also takes you to the office and back every single day. Never meet your heroes, they say. But what if your hero is replaced by a cybernetic contraption, its throbbing heart replaced by an amalgamation of blood, bone and metal? This living entity is more powerful than your hero. And it does have a soul too, but just not the one you grew up to love and appreciate. Will this be the same as meeting your hero then? You decide.

Secondly, there's another factor - the pricing. This i5 M60 retails at 1.2 crore ex-showroom, and at this price point, no other car offers more than 300-400bhp. So, this i5 then not only provides more bang for your buck, it offers twice the horsepower for its price. And that's the BMW i5 M60 - the new M5.

Pictures By - Vaibhav Dhanavade