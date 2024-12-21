Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lexus New LBXMahindra XUV.e8Kia EV5Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUVMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha XSR155Hero XPulse 210Norton Commando 961 SportCFMoto 400NKYamaha Nmax 155
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BMW i5 M60 Review: The Ultimate Sleeper

Does a 600-horsepower electric sedan sound like the ultimate driving machine? Then the i5 M60 is here to blow your mind!
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

6 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 600bhp and 800N, 0-100kmph in 3.8 seconds
  • 84kWh battery pack with 205kW of fast charging support
  • More powerful than previous-gen M5 Competition

What’s an i5?

BMW I5 Web 3

In the fixation on electric SUVs, we as an entire automotive fraternity completely forgot, how incredible electric sedans can be, especially the fast ones. This, ladies, and gentlemen, is the BMW i5 M60. And it’s here to ask one question – what’s a V8?

BMW I5 Web 5

At 600bhp and 800Nm, it makes little more than what the previous generation M5 used to make. And it's not a lot less than the last M5’s more powerful version either - like the Competition or CS, them having the old fossil-burning, internal combustion engine with eight or 10 circular barrels running on that liquid gold. This one may be more silent than those, but it's space-age ahead. 

 

Also Read: 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

BMW I5 Web 2

Claimed 0-100kmph time of this i5 M60 is just 3.8 seconds. It's quicker than some Prancing Horses and Raging Bulls out there. And like an M5 which can take a family of four for breakfast in the morning and a track tour in the afternoon, this one too is capable of racing on a Sunday and commuting to the office on a Monday. 

 

BMW I5 Web 14

Now I have driven EVs with more power than this. The Lotus Eletre for instance have an equivalent of 900 bhp in its most potent version. It can clock 100kmph from a standstill in sub-3 seconds. But here in the M5, the acceleration is brutal yet more dynamic. Since you are sitting closer to the ground the dynamics you experience here is phenomenal. This is further helped by it's surprisingly good ride and handling. 

 

Ride and Handling

BMW I5 Web 4

Because the way the i5 tackles the Indian roads is incredible. But before that, you should know that the new standard petrol-powered 5 Series is here and – it has grown in size, has gotten a bit softer too. So, when you try to take a corner with slight enthusiasm it does tend to roll around a bit. But not the i5. The combination of stiffness and well-absorbent damping makes the i5 take in the irregularities with such finesse. We took it over some really bad patches, non-existing roads, and even the road joints – and all of it was taking astride so well. You can sometime hear those irregularities, but never do you actually feel them inside the cabin.

 

Also Read: 2025 BMW M2 Launched In India At Rs 1.03 Crore

BMW I5 Web 6

Another addition to this i5 is the rear-wheel steering and I think it's a really good addition because not only it helps the rather large sedan wrap around you with ease. But more importantly, it feels agile when you're attacking a corner slightly more enthusiastically. It helps you to manoeuvre this really large car in and around the city quite effortlessly. It’s electric powertrain might lack the drama of a V8 as there's no sound accompanying its brutal acceleration. But what it lacks in drama it makes up with the Hans Zimmer soundtrack. It changes with each mode and irrespective of which mode you are in, the i5 is insanely quick! 

BMW I5 Web 7

Lastly, it's not without flaws either. The first issue is that I admit the i5 is not exactly a ground-up EV. So it lacks those additional benefits that a skateboard platform EV comes with. Secondly the new operating system here on the curved display, it's not exactly user-friendly. We have complained about this in all the modern BMWs we have sampled, and this annoyance persists, perhaps until the next update arrives. Thirdly, the i5 brings with it the problem of proper sports cars. The low ground clearance means every time you are tackling some bad road or even arriving at a speed breaker, you will be clenching your teeth incredibly hard. Despite taking the utmost care, scraping the rather expensive underbelly on those ill-made speed breakers is inevitable.

 

Charging 

BMW I5 Web 29

And when it comes to charging, for this not-so-big 84kWh battery pack, BMW has provided 205kW of fast charging support. So, a 10-80 per cent charge is possible in just 30 minutes provided you find a charger that big. Otherwise, 4-6 hours of charging should suffice for a realistic range of close to 400 km. 

 

Exterior and Interior

BMW I5 Web 26

Unlike the standard 530i, this one is available in standard and not long-wheelbase body. So the proportions on it are perfect. Having grown on Bangle-designed BMW, this new design is sharper looking and takes some time to get used to. Add to it the M kit and this all-black paint and I am sure Mr. Bruce Wayne would also like to have one. 

BMW I5 Web 17

But you do get many choices for exterior paint and three trim styles for interior as well. Talking about that, this cabin feels special. BMWs new design direction has a character, it might not be likeable to everyone's taste, but it stands out in its own distinct way. There's attention to detail here, details like the Swarovski elements for the iDrive controller and across the dashboard, hidden AC vents, sporty bucket seats that hug you when sports mode is engaged, the red strip on top of the steering wheel like a proper M, even M tricolours on the seat belt. And speaker mesh made of intricately carved lattice. 

 

Conclusion

BMW I5 Web 35

The M5 for me has always been the perfect car. Not only is it capable of being a Ring Taxi, but it is also comfortable for cross-country touring with family. It can shame some supercars with its performance left right and centre, but it also takes you to the office and back every single day. Never meet your heroes, they say. But what if your hero is replaced by a cybernetic contraption, its throbbing heart replaced by an amalgamation of blood, bone and metal? This living entity is more powerful than your hero. And it does have a soul too, but just not the one you grew up to love and appreciate. Will this be the same as meeting your hero then? You decide. 

BMW I5 Web 9

Secondly, there's another factor - the pricing. This i5 M60 retails at 1.2 crore ex-showroom, and at this price point, no other car offers more than 300-400bhp. So, this i5 then not only provides more bang for your buck, it offers twice the horsepower for its price. And that's the BMW i5 M60 - the new M5.

 

Pictures By - Vaibhav Dhanavade 

# bmw# bmw india# bmw i5# bmw i5 M60# bmw electric# electric vehicles# electric mobility# electric cars# electric car# electric sedan# bmw electric sedan# Cars# Electric Cars# Opinion# Electric Mobility# eletcric cars# Road Test# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The new Chetak is expected to feature an upgraded battery, cosmetic tweaks, and a simplified variant lineup
    New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • Honda and Nissan will also include Mitsubishi under the new umbrella which will help the Japanese carmakers to grow the EV business, especially when Chinese forces are in full swing.
    Honda And Nissan In Talks To Join Forces; New Conglomerate Will Focus On EVs
  • With the change in calendar year, several carmakers have announced a price hike across their product line-up, which will be effective from January 1, 2025
    Cars, SUVs To Get Pricier From January 2025: Maruti, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, And More Announce Price Hikes
  • Currently, the used car market attracts a GST rate of 12 per cent for subcompact cars and EVs and a higher rate of 18 per cent for other models.
    Used Small Cars, EVs To Get More Expensive? GST Council Reportedly Mulling Rate Hike
  • The Vision One-Eleven electric concept pays homage to the Mercedes C111 from the 1970s.
    Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven Concept Showcased In Mumbai

Latest Reviews

  • Does a 600-horsepower electric sedan sound like the ultimate driving machine? Then the i5 M60 is here to blow your mind!
    BMW i5 M60 Review: The Ultimate Sleeper
  • The SPIDI Flash-R EVO is positioned as a spring-summer motorcycle glove suitable for daily street use, and even for light adventure duties. But is there more? Read on.
    SPIDI Flash-R EVO Gloves Review
  • Toyota says that in almost every regard, the new Camry is better than ever. However, at an asking price of Rs. 48 lakh (ex-showroom) the bigger question is, is the new Camry really worth the premium?
    2025 Toyota Camry Review: It’s Simply Sublime!
  • The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 gets a lighter piston, bigger airbox and throttle body resulting in more power and more torque. We spent a few days with it to see what has changed and if it makes for a good choice as an everyday sportbike.
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Road Test Review: Winging It!
  • At just under ₹ 15,000, the Royal Enfield Crossroader dual-purpose riding jacket offers a high-quality all-weather jacket. But is it the perfect riding jacket? Read on to find out.
    Royal Enfield Crossroader Riding Jacket Review
  • The third generation of Honda’s sub-4m sedan serves a revitalised cocktail of comfort, convenience, practicality and safety.
    2025 Honda Amaze Review: Practically Flawless
  • Audi India has sold 10,000 of the Q7 in the country since the introduction of the flagship German SUV. But is the new update (or just another update) enough to keep it relevant?
    New Audi Q7 Review: Familiar Recipe, Different Garnish
  • The Royal Enfield Himalayan comes back to our long-term fleet with tubeless spoked wheels and has been doing everyday duties. But that’s not what it’s meant to do, is it?
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Long Term Review: Part 1
  • Triumph takes aim at Royal Enfield’s customer base with a less expensive, more torque-laden, Triumph Speed T4, the brand’s most affordable motorcycle. Will it help Triumph increase its market share? We spent a few days with it seeking some answers.
    Triumph Speed T4 Review: Less Bling, More Value?
  • Mercedes’ all-new CLE Cabriolet certainly draws eyeballs in a crowd, but is it special enough?
    Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet Review: Cruising In Style

Research More on BMW i5

BMW i5

BMW i5

Starts at ₹ 1.19 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View i5 Specifications
View i5 Features

Popular BMW Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved