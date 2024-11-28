2025 BMW M2 Launched In India At Rs 1.03 Crore
Published on November 28, 2024
- Updated BMW M2 launched in India
- Gets more power, revised tech
- Updated M2 now makes an additional 27 bhp
BMW has launched the updated M2 in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.03 crore. Following its global debut earlier this year, the second-generation sports coupe – as before – arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). While prices have increased by Rs 5 lakh, so has its performance, thanks to a bump of 27 bhp in its power output along with minor cosmetic changes and added features.
2025 BMW M2: Engine & Performance
The updated BMW M2 now churns out an additional 27 bhp from the 3.0-litre engine.
The standout upgrade in the 2025 BMW M2 lies in the 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine. Power output now stands at 473 bhp and 600 Nm of torque (550 Nm with the manual), corresponding to the larger M3 and M4 models. This is a considerable bump from the previous 446 bhp. The engine comes paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard, while an optional 6-speed manual transmission is also offered for aficionados.
The car sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4 seconds with the automatic transmission and 4.2 seconds with the manual. As before, with the optional M Driver’s Package, the electronically limited top speed rises from 250 kmph to 285 kmph.
2025 BMW M2: Exterior
Gets subtle cosmetic changes over the previous model.
Coming to the exterior, the updates are subtle. The 2025 M2 retains its aggressive styling with minor tweaks, including redesigned alloy wheels, blacked-out M2 badging on the boot, and standard black exhaust tailpipes. The sports coupe continues to feature staggered wheels – 19-inch at the front and 20-inch at the rear – with buyers now able to choose between black or silver finishes. The M light-alloy wheels in double-spoke are finished in the latter shade and are offered if you tick the box for it.
2025 BMW M2: Interior
Features a new M flat-bottomed steering wheel.
Inside, the M2 features BMW’s updated M steering wheel and the latest Operating System 8.5 for its infotainment and digital cluster. The cabin sports a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen as part of the BMW Curved Display setup. Additional updates include redesigned air-conditioning vents, optional red accents on standard sport seats, and standalone availability of M Carbon bucket seats, previously offered in the M Race Track package.
Gets blacked out exhaust, and silver-finished rims are offered as an option.
2025 BMW M2: Safety Features
The 2025 M2 is equipped with an array of standard safety features, including six airbags, dynamic stability control (DSC), anti-lock braking system (ABS), automatic stability control (ASC), M dynamic mode (MDM), cornering brake control (CBC), dynamic brake control (DBC), and an active M differential.
2025 BMW M2: Paint & Upholstery Options
The colour palette for the updated M2 includes Alpine White, M Zandvoort Blue, Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire, Fire Red, Portimao Blue, Sao Paulo Yellow, and Skyscraper Grey. Upholstery options include Vernasca leather in black with contrasting blue, black, or red highlights.
