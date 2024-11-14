Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iVLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureCFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300Kawasaki Z400Suzuki GSX-8R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Updated BMW M340i Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.90 Lakh

Gets two new paint finishes apart from M Adaptive Suspension as standard. Sees a price hike of over Rs 5.7 lakh.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Two new paint schemes - Arctic Race Blue and Fire Red
  • 0-100kmph in 4.4 seconds
  • Interior gets Vernasca leather with M Stitching and OS 8.5 Update

BMW India has launched the updated M340i in India with a slightly larger price tag of Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Last introduced at the BMW Joyfest two years ago, the updated M340i gets subtle changes both inside and out, a few pieces of equipment as standard, two new paint schemes and a price hike of over Rs 5.7 lakh. 

 

Whats App Image 2024 11 14 at 15 34 31 1

 

Also Read: 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

 

While the changes brought by the LCI update were seen two years ago, there’s a subtle black treatment all around. This includes an M Light Shadowline finish for the headlamps and a 19-inch jet-black alloy wheel (995M) styling with a contrast red brake calliper. The other aggressive bits of the M340i’s overall styling, like the sharper bumper design, black mesh kidney grille, dual-exhaust tips, and blacked-out ORVMs, are carried over. 

 

Whats App Image 2024 11 14 at 15 34 32

 

Also Read: New BMW 5 Series LWB Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 72.90 Lakh

 

On the inside, the newest change comes in the form of Varnasca leather upholstery done in all black with contrast M highlights. Even the Curved Display which debuted in India with the M340i for the first time, last time around, now gets an update with the latest OS8.5 operating interface. More subtle changes include a red centre marker on the steering wheel which is usually seen in proper M cars. There’s an M High Gloss Shadowline, Individual Headliner Anthracite and interior trim finished in carbon fibre as part of the update. 

 

P90549621 high Res the new bmw 330i sed

 

Other features include a welcome light carpet, ambient lighting with six dimmable lights, three-zone climate control, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and 40:20:40 split seats at the back. Customers can also opt for M Performance Accessories, which includes carbon fiber finishers on the spoiler, unique mesh kidney grille, M-badged door pins, an Alcantara armrest, and a 50 Jahre M Emblem for added exclusivity. 

 

Also Read: 2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 57.90 Lakh

 

P90549623 high Res the new bmw 330i sed

 

The M340i's powertrain continues without any changes. You get the familiar 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six, making close to 374bhp and 500Nm, which is sent to all four wheels, thanks to the xDrive channelled through an eight-speed automatic. The 0-100kmph time is 4.4 seconds, making it the quickest BMW to be produced in the country and the quickest ICE-powered car to be built in India. 

 

P90549625 high Res the new bmw 330i sed

 

Locally produced at BMW Group’s production facility in Chennai, the new M340i is available for bookings at the BMW dealership or through BMW’s online shop.

 

Speaking on the launch, Vikram Pawah, president and CEO, BMW Group India said, “For over 3 years, the BMW M340i has stood tall as the highest-selling performance car in the Indian market. With more than 1000 happy customers in the country, this car is a segment best seller due to its unique M driving experience, commanding performance, attractive design, and rich feature list. Its aggressive styling, best-in-class driving dynamics and the fan favourite B58 six-cylinder engine have made it an instant hit in the Indian market.”

# bmw m340i# bmw# bmw india# bmw petrol# bmw m340i india# car# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story# Press Releases# Upcoming Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The new BMW F 450 GS will sit between the existing BMW 310 GS and F 800/900. The bike will enter production in 2025.
    EICMA 2024: BMW F 450 GS Concept Motorcycle Unveiled; Production Bike To Arrive In 2025
  • The latest iteration of the 2 Series Gran Coupe gets a new design, in line with many new models from the brand
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Facelift Unveiled; Gets Revamped Design, New Features
  • All 50 units of the BMW Skytop are already spoken for.
    BMW Skytop V8 Roadster Enters Limited Production; Only 50 Units To Be Built
  • BMW Group India reports sales of over 10,000 units under the BMW brand with Mini sales accounting for a further 500 units.
    BMW Group India Reports Car Sales of 10,556 Units, Bikes Sales of 5,638 Units Till Sept 2024
  • The M4 CS is the first-ever ‘CS’ model to be launched in India.
    BMW M4 CS Launched In India At Rs 1.89 Crore

Latest News

  • Vietnamese EV manufacturer said that it has become the best-selling automaker in its home market in 2024.
    VinFast Sells Over 51,000 EVs In 10 Months in Vietnam; Tops Domestic Sales Charts In October
  • Gets two new paint finishes apart from M Adaptive Suspension as standard. Sees a price hike of over Rs 5.7 lakh.
    Updated BMW M340i Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.90 Lakh
  • The Austrian brand has relaunched its premium motorcycle portfolio with a total of seven motorcycles that include 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO, 1290 Super adventure S and three Enduro motorcycles
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launched In India
  • The motorcycles that are expected to be launched today include the KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, and the KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launch Highlights: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images
  • Aprilia has expanded its 457 family with the introduction of the Tuono 457 at EICMA -- but just how different is it from the RS 457 already on sale in India? Let’s take a look.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: What Are The Differences?
  • The Mahindra XUV400 registered an adult occupant protection score of 30.38 points and a child occupant protection score of 43 points.
    Mahindra XUV400 Secures 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
  • Sub-compact SUV awarded a 5-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Awarded 5-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating
  • Potential buyers can book the SUV by paying a token payment of Rs 2 lakh through Audi India’s website.
    2025 Audi Q7 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of November 28 Launch
  • The Thar Roxx has become the first ladder-frame passenger vehicle to secure five stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Bags Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: Check Full Test Report, Video
  • Honda showcased two new electric two-wheeler concepts at the Trade show this year.
    Honda EV Fun, Urban Electric Two-Wheeler Concepts Showcased
  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Updated BMW M340i Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.90 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved