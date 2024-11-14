Updated BMW M340i Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.90 Lakh

BMW India has launched the updated M340i in India with a slightly larger price tag of Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Last introduced at the BMW Joyfest two years ago, the updated M340i gets subtle changes both inside and out, a few pieces of equipment as standard, two new paint schemes and a price hike of over Rs 5.7 lakh.

While the changes brought by the LCI update were seen two years ago, there’s a subtle black treatment all around. This includes an M Light Shadowline finish for the headlamps and a 19-inch jet-black alloy wheel (995M) styling with a contrast red brake calliper. The other aggressive bits of the M340i’s overall styling, like the sharper bumper design, black mesh kidney grille, dual-exhaust tips, and blacked-out ORVMs, are carried over.

On the inside, the newest change comes in the form of Varnasca leather upholstery done in all black with contrast M highlights. Even the Curved Display which debuted in India with the M340i for the first time, last time around, now gets an update with the latest OS8.5 operating interface. More subtle changes include a red centre marker on the steering wheel which is usually seen in proper M cars. There’s an M High Gloss Shadowline, Individual Headliner Anthracite and interior trim finished in carbon fibre as part of the update.

Other features include a welcome light carpet, ambient lighting with six dimmable lights, three-zone climate control, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and 40:20:40 split seats at the back. Customers can also opt for M Performance Accessories, which includes carbon fiber finishers on the spoiler, unique mesh kidney grille, M-badged door pins, an Alcantara armrest, and a 50 Jahre M Emblem for added exclusivity.

The M340i's powertrain continues without any changes. You get the familiar 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six, making close to 374bhp and 500Nm, which is sent to all four wheels, thanks to the xDrive channelled through an eight-speed automatic. The 0-100kmph time is 4.4 seconds, making it the quickest BMW to be produced in the country and the quickest ICE-powered car to be built in India.

Locally produced at BMW Group’s production facility in Chennai, the new M340i is available for bookings at the BMW dealership or through BMW’s online shop.

Speaking on the launch, Vikram Pawah, president and CEO, BMW Group India said, “For over 3 years, the BMW M340i has stood tall as the highest-selling performance car in the Indian market. With more than 1000 happy customers in the country, this car is a segment best seller due to its unique M driving experience, commanding performance, attractive design, and rich feature list. Its aggressive styling, best-in-class driving dynamics and the fan favourite B58 six-cylinder engine have made it an instant hit in the Indian market.”