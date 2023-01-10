2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 57.90 Lakh

BMW India has launched the 2023 BWM 3 Series Gran Limousine in India in both petrol and diesel versions at Rs. 57.90 lakh and Rs. 59.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. In its newest version, the entry-level sports sedan brings cosmetic changes to the exterior as well as an updated interior with new features, while mechanically the car remains the same. With this, the company has also discontinued the standard version of the car while a more potent version, the BMW M340i returns on sale at Rs. 69.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The immensely successful BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine possesses all those special qualities that the heart of Indian luxury consumers desires. Its unique blend of dynamic sportiness for the driver and unmatched luxury for passengers makes it unique in its segment. The new 3 Gran Limousine is all set to take a grand leap forward with its refreshed design, an extensively modernised spacious ambience, and numerous advances in the areas of digitalisation. Pioneering BMW ConnectedDrive technology and the most powerful engine in its class distinguish it from the rest. It delivers Sheer Driving Pleasure and indulges in superlative luxury, making it a perfect choice for individuals as well as the family.”

The 2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine features a redesigned grille up front with the standard set of full-LED headlights that are now slimmer, with contours and DRLs arranged in an inverted L shape to create a modern look. The outer daytime driving light elements also serve as turn indicators. The long-wheelbase guise stems from an extra 110 mm of wheelbase and the associated increase in seating comfort and legroom in the rear compartment. Encompassing an exterior length of 4,823 mm and a 2,961 mm wheelbase, the 2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine outstrip those of any other car in its class. The M Sport package additionally includes a bespoke configuration for the interior, with features such as an anthracite-coloured headliner, an M leather steering wheel, M-specific seat surfaces and interior trim strips in the new anthracite finish creating a sporting ambience.

The interior of the 2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine sees the most significant change in terms of features and of course, the quality of materials used. The design of the cockpit is accompanied by a larger surface for the interior trim strip integrated into the instrument panel. The driver and front passenger settle into electrically adjustable seats while the large panoramic sunroof, ambient lights and three-zone automatic climate add the premium touch. However, the highlight for the passengers is the new Curved Display that operates on the latest BMW Operating System 8. A 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen at the centre up the premium quotient. The car also offers wireless charging, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with the Harman Kardon system with 16 speakers.

Power still comes from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol and 2.0-litre four-cylinder, turbo diesel engines, coupled to the 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. The petrol version, BMW 330Li develops 254 bhp and 400 Nm at 1,550-4,400 rpm, as it catapults from 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds, while the 330Ld diesel version churns out 187 bhp and 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. This version accelerates from 0 -100 kmph in 7.6 seconds. The 2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine rivals the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and Audi A4 in India while the Volvo S60 was recently discontinued.