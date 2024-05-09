Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki New SwiftHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 62.60 Lakh

The M Sport Pro Edition is offered solely in 330Li spec and is priced at a premium of Rs 2 lakh over the standard 330Li M Sport.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 9, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Based on the petrol 330Li M Sport variant
  • Costs about Rs 2 lakh more than the standard M Sport
  • Gets cosmetic and feature enhancements

BMW India has launched a new M Sport Pro Edition of the 3 Series Gran Limousine at Rs 62.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition model is based on the petrol 330Li M Sport variant and is priced at a premium of Rs 2 lakh over the standard 330Li M Sport. The additional outlay brings with it a host of cosmetic tweaks that give the long-wheelbase sedan a sportier look.

 

Also read: 543bhp BMW M4 CS Breaks Cover
 

BMW 330 Li M Sport Pro Edition 1

On the exterior, the 330Li M Sport Pro Edition comes with the Shadowline package as standard with elements such as the chrome-lined grille now getting a blacked-out finish. The headlamps too get a darkened look while at the rear the lower bumper is now finished in black. Buyers can pick between four exterior colours - Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Carbon Black and Portimao Blue.

 

Also read: BMW M4 Competition Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.53 Crore
 

Moving to the interior, the M Sport Pro edition is nearly identical to the standard 330 Li M Sport however it does get the BMW Individual headliner anthracite and illuminated scuff plates as standard. On the equipment front, the M Sport Pro gets all the features from the standard model such as the six colour selectable ambient lighting, adaptive LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.9-inch touchscreen and more. Interestingly the Pro Edition gets the addition of the Parking Assistant Pro package that adds a 360-degree camera to the equipment list.

BMW 330 Li M Sport Pro Edition 2

Also read: BMW i5 M60 xDrive Launched In India At Rs. 1.19 Crore
 

Coming to the engine, you get the familiar 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol mill developing 254 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

# BMW India# BMW# BMW 3 Series# BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Launch# BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Prices# BMW 3 Seires Gran Limousine# BMW 330Li M Sport Pro# BMW 330Li# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

    The new Volkswagen California 6.1 is boxy in design with sliding rear doors and packs a kitchenette and a pop-up roof, making it a great option for the outdoorsy folks.
    New Volkswagen California Camper Van Revealed
    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is available in a total of five trim levels namely; LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+.
    2024 New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift: Variants Explained
    Bookings commenced on May 1, 2024. It took less than 10 days to achieve the 10,000 bookings milestone.
    New Maruti Swift Has Garnered Over 10,000 Bookings In 8 Days
    Revolt Motors says it's managed to reduce prices on the RV400 and RV400 BRZ by optimising production costs for spare parts and batteries.
    Revolt RV400 And RV400 BRZ Prices Revised: Now Starts At Rs 1.43 Lakh
    Based on transmission choices, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is offered in 5 variants, across 11 trims, priced from Rs. .6.49 lakh to Rs. 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.49 Lakh
    Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the new fourth-gen Swift hatchback in India today. Here are all the details.
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
    The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is all set to be launched in India today. Here's what we know so far about the latest iteration of one of India's most loved hatchbacks.
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launch Today: Here's What To Expect
    Positioned between the M4 Competition and M4 CSL
    543bhp BMW M4 CS Breaks Cover
    According to the data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), compared to the 17,40,649 vehicles sold during the same month in 2023, the auto industry saw a growth of 26.74 per cent YoY. 
    India’s Total Vehicle Retails Grew 27% In April 2024, At 22.06 Lakh Units
    This system eliminates the need for manual clutch operation while offering two modes of functioning.
    BMW Motorrad Goes Clutchless, Introduces Automated Shift Assistant
    Positioned between the M4 Competition and M4 CSL
    543bhp BMW M4 CS Breaks Cover
    Approximately 128 vehicles were affected, causing water to seep into the battery system.
    BMW Recalls Mini Cooper SE Over High Voltage Battery Defect
    Updated M4 Competition gets styling tweaks and more power over the outgoing model.
    BMW M4 Competition Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.53 Crore
    All-electric performance sedan is the first derivative of the new-gen 5 Series to be launched in India.
    BMW i5 M60 xDrive Launched In India At Rs. 1.19 Crore
    The all-electric i4 and internal combustion 4 Series Gran Coupe receive cosmetic tweaks along with tech updates.
    2024 BMW i4, 4 Series Gran Coupe Revealed; Receive Minor Updates
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 62.60 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved