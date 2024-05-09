BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 62.60 Lakh

BMW India has launched a new M Sport Pro Edition of the 3 Series Gran Limousine at Rs 62.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition model is based on the petrol 330Li M Sport variant and is priced at a premium of Rs 2 lakh over the standard 330Li M Sport. The additional outlay brings with it a host of cosmetic tweaks that give the long-wheelbase sedan a sportier look.

On the exterior, the 330Li M Sport Pro Edition comes with the Shadowline package as standard with elements such as the chrome-lined grille now getting a blacked-out finish. The headlamps too get a darkened look while at the rear the lower bumper is now finished in black. Buyers can pick between four exterior colours - Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Carbon Black and Portimao Blue.

Moving to the interior, the M Sport Pro edition is nearly identical to the standard 330 Li M Sport however it does get the BMW Individual headliner anthracite and illuminated scuff plates as standard. On the equipment front, the M Sport Pro gets all the features from the standard model such as the six colour selectable ambient lighting, adaptive LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.9-inch touchscreen and more. Interestingly the Pro Edition gets the addition of the Parking Assistant Pro package that adds a 360-degree camera to the equipment list.

Coming to the engine, you get the familiar 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol mill developing 254 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.