BMW M4 Competition Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.53 Crore

Following its global debut in January 2024, BMW has launched the updated M4 Competition in India at Rs 1.53 crore (ex-showroom). This makes the updated high-performance coupe around Rs 5 lakh more expensive than the outgoing model.

Styling updates to the front include revised headlamps with new DRL patterns.

On the design front, the updated M4 gets minor styling tweaks including revised headlamps with new DRLs and new tail lamps with Laser light guides previously seen on the M4 CSL. The cabin too only gets minor design tweaks including a new flat-bottom steering and updated software for the 14.9-inch central touchscreen and the 12.3-inch digital instruments display.

M4 Competition gets the new Laserlight tail lamps from the M4 CSL.

There are also tweaks under the bonnet with the 3.0-litre twin-turbo in-line six pushing out 20 bhp more over the outgoing model. Total output now stands at 523 bhp – up from 503 bhp, though torque output is unchanged at 650 Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels via BMW’s M xDrive all-wheel drive system via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The 0-100 kmph time of 3.5 seconds also remains unchanged.

Updates to the cabin are minor with the basic design unchanged.

In terms of features, the M4 Competition packs in kit such as M adaptive suspension, adaptive LED headlamps, 3-zone climate control, M sport seats, active seat ventilation, 14.9-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a rearview camera, a reversing assistant and a heads up display.

Buyers can also choose to option on kit such as 360-degree cameras, BMW Driving Assistant Professional, M carbon ceramic brakes and carbon bucket seats.