Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 SkodaSuperb 2024Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400BMW R 1300 GSBSA Gold Star 650BSA Scrambler 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 BMW i4, 4 Series Gran Coupe Revealed; Receive Minor Updates

The all-electric i4 and internal combustion 4 Series Gran Coupe receive cosmetic tweaks along with tech updates.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Updated i4, 4 Series Gran Coupe get minor styling tweaks
  • i4 powertrains unchanged
  • 4 Series Gran Coupe now gets 48V mild-hybrid tech as standard

BMW has unveiled the updated i4 electric sedan and 4 Series Gran Coupe. Set to go on sale in global markets from July 2024, the refreshed sedans receive tweaks to the styling and pack updated tech inside.

 

Also read: BMW And Rimac Announce Partnership To Develop New Battery Tech For EVs
 

Updated fascia gets tweaks to the bumper and grille and revamped headlights.

 

Starting with the looks, both the i4 and 4 Series Gran Coupe (4 GC) both receive tweaks to the fascia including updated grilles and new headlamps with revamped daytime running lights. Higher variants get adaptive LED headlights as standard while at the rear buyers can now option the LED tail-lamps with laser light – similar to the units on the limited-run M4 CSL. Rounding out the changes to the exterior are a revised rear bumper and new design alloy wheels. Buyers also get the option of M Sport packages that adds sportier styling elements and a larger diameter exhaust system for the 4 GC.

 

Also Read: BMW Group India Reports Over 51% Growth In Q1 2024 Car Sales, At 3,680 Units

 

BMW M4 CSL-style LED tail lamps with ‘Laser’ lights now offered as an option.

 

Open the doors, and the basic cabin design is unchanged. You still get the curved BMW display sitting stop the dashboard though the centre console has been redesigned. The central air-con vents have been redesigned while some of the physical control surfaces too have either been repositioned or get redesigned switchgear. The digital interfaces also run updated versions of BMW’s OS.

 

Also read: BMW iX XDrive50 Launched At Rs 1.39 Crore
 

Moving to the powertrains, the i4 has received no notable updates with buyers able to pick from for drivetrain options – the base rear-wheel eDrive 35, the rear-drive eDrive 40 and all-wheel drive xDrive40 and the top-spec M50 xDrive. The eDrive 35 offers 282 bhp and 400 Nm of torque with a range of up to 500 km. The eDrive 40 ups the output to 335 bhp and 430 Nm while the xDrive 40 pushes out an even stronger 395 bhp and 600 Nm. Both variants offer up a range of up to 600 km and 548 km respectively. The range-topping M50 develops 536 bhp and 795 Nm and offers a claimed range of up to 522 km.

 

Updated cabin gets a revised centre console with reduced switchgear.

 

Moving to the petrol 4 Series Gran Coupe, the sedan continues to be offered with a choice of four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines depending on the market. The big change however is that all units now feature 48V mild-hybrid technology as standard offering an additional boost of 10.7 bhp and 200 Nm under hard acceleration for around 10 seconds.

 

Petrol and diesel 4 Series Gran Coupe models get 48V mild-hybrid tech; i4 powertrains unchanged.

 

The updated model range will go on range in global markets over the summer and we can expect the updated i4 to make it to India in the following months. The electric sedan was BMW’s second EV for the Indian market after the iX – not counting the Mini brand – and has been on sale in the country since May 2022.

# BMW# BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe# BMW 4 Series# BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe# BMW i4 Gran Coupe# BMW i4# BMW i4 electric# BMW i4 Electric Sedan# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 BMW X3, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 BMW X3
  • 19,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 64.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda Amaze, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Honda Amaze
  • 19,798 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 1.22 Crore
₹ 2,72,118/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,070 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 22.5 Lakh
₹ 50,392/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,214/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra Thar
  • 7,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 16 Lakh
₹ 33,844/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular BMW Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Q6 L e-tron is the long wheelbase and longer range model of the Q6 L e-tron, and is specially made for the Chinese market.
Audi Q6 L e-tron Unveiled: Gets Longer Range And Wheelbase
This price revision is attributed to the escalating input and transportation expenses.
Audi India To Hike Prices Of All Models From June 2024
All-electric performance sedan is the first derivative of the new-gen 5 Series to be launched in India.
BMW i5 M60 xDrive Launched In India At Rs. 1.19 Crore
The latest video shows an average fuel efficiency figure of 20.1 kmpl and a 0 to 60 kmph acceleration time of 4.5 seconds for the XUV 3XO.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Fuel Efficiency, Acceleration Time Revealed In New Promo
Hollis joined VinFast as Sales Operation Director for Asia in January 2024, and was expected to play a significant role in shaping the Vietnamese carmaker's India roadmap.
Zac Hollis Quits VinFast Within 3 Months, Joins Polestar
The Jeep Wrangler range gets a facelift for 2024 and the iconic SUV goes on sale in India. The Wrangler Unlimited is priced at Rs. 67.65 lakh while the more off-road oriented Wrangler Rubicon is priced at Rs. 71.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Jeep Wrangler Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 67.65 Lakh
Don’t get your hopes too high as this will be just a cosmetic update.
2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Teased Ahead Of Launch
Singer Katy Perry is the latest celebrity owner of the new Tesla Cybertruck. The pop star also thanked Elon Musk on social media for the delivery.
Pop Star Katy Perry Gets The New Tesla Cybertruck
The Nano Cooling Film was applied to 70 customer vehicles in Lahore, Pakistan, citing the temperature exceeding 50 degrees Celsius in the city.
Hyundai's New Nano Cooling Film Reduces Cabin Temperature By 22°C
Volkswagen also revealed that it will introduce over 30 new models across all powertrains and in all segments by 2030
Volkswagen ID.Code Concept SUV Unveiled; Previews New Range Of EVs For China
BMW will introduce the updated i4 electric sedan at Auto China 2024 in Beijing, alongside the new MINI Aceman
2025 BMW i4 Confirmed For Debut at Auto China 2024 Next Week
The partnership will transition Rimac Technology from a niche performance solutions supplier to a Tier 1 high-volume player.
BMW And Rimac Announce Partnership To Develop New Battery Tech For EVs
The BMW i5 M60 is the high-performance version of the i5 electric sedan and features a more powerful dual-motor setup.
All-Electric BMW i5 M60 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
Representing the next generation of its electric vehicle lineup, the Neue Klasse X will provide a glimpse of what future SUVs from BMW will look like inside and out.
BMW Neue Klasse X Electric SUV Concept Images Surface Online Ahead Of March 21 Debut
The special edition of the M3 will be the last manual gearbox-equipped variant of the performance sedan to be sold in Japan
BMW M3 MT Final Edition Unveiled: Last Manual M3 For Japan
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • 2024 BMW i4, 4 Series Gran Coupe Revealed; Receive Minor Updates
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved