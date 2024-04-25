2024 BMW i4, 4 Series Gran Coupe Revealed; Receive Minor Updates

BMW has unveiled the updated i4 electric sedan and 4 Series Gran Coupe. Set to go on sale in global markets from July 2024, the refreshed sedans receive tweaks to the styling and pack updated tech inside.

Updated fascia gets tweaks to the bumper and grille and revamped headlights.

Starting with the looks, both the i4 and 4 Series Gran Coupe (4 GC) both receive tweaks to the fascia including updated grilles and new headlamps with revamped daytime running lights. Higher variants get adaptive LED headlights as standard while at the rear buyers can now option the LED tail-lamps with laser light – similar to the units on the limited-run M4 CSL. Rounding out the changes to the exterior are a revised rear bumper and new design alloy wheels. Buyers also get the option of M Sport packages that adds sportier styling elements and a larger diameter exhaust system for the 4 GC.

BMW M4 CSL-style LED tail lamps with ‘Laser’ lights now offered as an option.

Open the doors, and the basic cabin design is unchanged. You still get the curved BMW display sitting stop the dashboard though the centre console has been redesigned. The central air-con vents have been redesigned while some of the physical control surfaces too have either been repositioned or get redesigned switchgear. The digital interfaces also run updated versions of BMW’s OS.

Moving to the powertrains, the i4 has received no notable updates with buyers able to pick from for drivetrain options – the base rear-wheel eDrive 35, the rear-drive eDrive 40 and all-wheel drive xDrive40 and the top-spec M50 xDrive. The eDrive 35 offers 282 bhp and 400 Nm of torque with a range of up to 500 km. The eDrive 40 ups the output to 335 bhp and 430 Nm while the xDrive 40 pushes out an even stronger 395 bhp and 600 Nm. Both variants offer up a range of up to 600 km and 548 km respectively. The range-topping M50 develops 536 bhp and 795 Nm and offers a claimed range of up to 522 km.

Updated cabin gets a revised centre console with reduced switchgear.

Moving to the petrol 4 Series Gran Coupe, the sedan continues to be offered with a choice of four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines depending on the market. The big change however is that all units now feature 48V mild-hybrid technology as standard offering an additional boost of 10.7 bhp and 200 Nm under hard acceleration for around 10 seconds.

Petrol and diesel 4 Series Gran Coupe models get 48V mild-hybrid tech; i4 powertrains unchanged.

The updated model range will go on range in global markets over the summer and we can expect the updated i4 to make it to India in the following months. The electric sedan was BMW’s second EV for the Indian market after the iX – not counting the Mini brand – and has been on sale in the country since May 2022.