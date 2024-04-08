Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
MG 4 EVMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160Aprilia Tuareg 660Husqvarna Svartpilen 125TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BMW Group India Reports Over 51% Growth In Q1 2024 Car Sales, At 3,680 Units

Between January and March 2024, the company’s total car sales in India stood at 3,680 vehicles, out of which 3,510 units were BMW models, and 170 cars were from MINI.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Between January and March 2024, BMW India sold 3,680 cars
  • 3,510 units were BMW models, and 170 cars were from MINI
  • Total sales from BMW Motorrad India stood at 1,810

BMW Group India has announced achieving over 51 per cent growth in car sales during the first quarter of the 2024 calendar year. Between January and March 2024, the company’s total car sales in India stood at 3,680 vehicles, out of which 3,510 units were BMW models, and 170 cars were from MINI. In comparison, rival Audi India reported a sale of 1,046 vehicles during the same Jan-Mar 2024 period. The company says the growth in sales was driven by higher demand for SUVs, luxury segment models and electric vehicles. At the same time, total sales from BMW Motorrad India stood at 1,810. 

 

 

Commenting on the company’s sales performance, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India has posted strong performance in the first quarter of the year. Breaking earlier records, Q1 car sales achieved new heights with successful growth of +51 per cent! Our firm leadership in the luxury electric car market remains undisputed thanks to the most diverse range of products. The exclusive BMW Luxury Class has also assumed a segment-leading position. Our key car models are at the top of their game and with significant new launches in the pipeline, we will raise the heat in the luxury market.”

 

Also Read: All-Electric BMW i5 M60 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch

 

 

The company claims that the demand was particularly high in segments like - Sports Activity Vehicles, Luxury Class and Electric Vehicles, while models like the X7, X3, X1 and 3 Series were even sold out for the quarter. Sales of luxury class models like - the BMW 7 Series, i7, X7 and the XM accounted for 20 per cent of the carmaker’s total sales and witnessed a year-on-year growth of over 152 per cent. It was the BMW X7 that led the pack with the highest sales. 

 

Also Read: New-Gen BMW 5 Series Spied In India For The First Time

 

 

Between January and March 2024, BMW India sold 211 electric vehicles, witnessing a growth of over 26 per cent YoY. The BMW i7 was the company's best-selling EV in the country. Right now, the BMW Group India range of EVs includes - the BMW i7, iX, i4, iX1 and MINI SE, which will soon be joined by the BMW i5 which is slated to go on sale in India soon. 

 

 

In Q1 2024, BMW’s Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) segment accounted for 54 per cent of the company’s total sales and saw a growth of over 62 per cent. The X1, was the highest-selling SAV, accounting for around 20 per cent of total SAV sales. Among the sedans, it was the 3 Series family that took the top spot, accounting for 16 per cent of total sales.

# BMW India# BMW Car Sales# Car Sales 2024# Q1 Car Sales# BMW X1# BMW X7# BMW i7# BMW 3 Series# SUV# Luxury cars# Luxury SUV# Sales Figures# sales-figure# Auto Industry# car# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 9.25 Lakh
₹ 19,560/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 11,678 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 12 Lakh
₹ 26,876/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Mahindra XUV700
  • 30,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 20.95 Lakh
₹ 44,308/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular BMW Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Yamaha MT-15, Fascino & Ray ZR Get New Colours And Graphics For 2024
Yamaha MT-15, Fascino & Ray ZR Get New Colours And Graphics For 2024
MG Hector Blackstorm Launch On April 10
MG Hector Blackstorm Launch On April 10
Adani Total Energies To Install 60 kW DC Fast Chargers At New MG Dealerships
Adani Total Energies To Install 60 kW DC Fast Chargers At New MG Dealerships
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets New Exterior, Interior Colour Options In India
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets New Exterior, Interior Colour Options In India
MV Agusta Enduro Veloce ADV Revealed
MV Agusta Enduro Veloce ADV Revealed
FADA: Indian Auto Retail Grows 10 % in FY 2024; PV Sales At All-Time High
FADA: Indian Auto Retail Grows 10 % in FY 2024; PV Sales At All-Time High
Kia Confirms Carens EV, Mass Market EV For India By 2026
Kia Confirms Carens EV, Mass Market EV For India By 2026
Hyundai, Kia To Source Made-In-India Exide LFP Batteries For Upcoming EVs
Hyundai, Kia To Source Made-In-India Exide LFP Batteries For Upcoming EVs
Ultraviolette Automotive To Launch Updated F77 Electric Bike
Ultraviolette Automotive To Launch Updated F77 Electric Bike
Aprilia To Launch RS 660, Tuono 660 And Tuareg 660 In India Soon
Aprilia To Launch RS 660, Tuono 660 And Tuareg 660 In India Soon
Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Launched In India At Rs 71.17 Lakh
Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Launched In India At Rs 71.17 Lakh
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What’s The Difference?
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What’s The Difference?
All-Electric BMW i5 M60 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
All-Electric BMW i5 M60 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
2024 Hyundai Creta Waiting Period Goes Up To 6 Months; Has An Order Backlog Of 45,000 Units
2024 Hyundai Creta Waiting Period Goes Up To 6 Months; Has An Order Backlog Of 45,000 Units
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • BMW Group India Reports Over 51% Growth In Q1 2024 Car Sales, At 3,680 Units
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved