BMW Group India Reports Over 51% Growth In Q1 2024 Car Sales, At 3,680 Units

BMW Group India has announced achieving over 51 per cent growth in car sales during the first quarter of the 2024 calendar year. Between January and March 2024, the company’s total car sales in India stood at 3,680 vehicles, out of which 3,510 units were BMW models, and 170 cars were from MINI. In comparison, rival Audi India reported a sale of 1,046 vehicles during the same Jan-Mar 2024 period. The company says the growth in sales was driven by higher demand for SUVs, luxury segment models and electric vehicles. At the same time, total sales from BMW Motorrad India stood at 1,810.

Commenting on the company’s sales performance, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India has posted strong performance in the first quarter of the year. Breaking earlier records, Q1 car sales achieved new heights with successful growth of +51 per cent! Our firm leadership in the luxury electric car market remains undisputed thanks to the most diverse range of products. The exclusive BMW Luxury Class has also assumed a segment-leading position. Our key car models are at the top of their game and with significant new launches in the pipeline, we will raise the heat in the luxury market.”

Also Read: All-Electric BMW i5 M60 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch

The company claims that the demand was particularly high in segments like - Sports Activity Vehicles, Luxury Class and Electric Vehicles, while models like the X7, X3, X1 and 3 Series were even sold out for the quarter. Sales of luxury class models like - the BMW 7 Series, i7, X7 and the XM accounted for 20 per cent of the carmaker’s total sales and witnessed a year-on-year growth of over 152 per cent. It was the BMW X7 that led the pack with the highest sales.

Also Read: New-Gen BMW 5 Series Spied In India For The First Time

Between January and March 2024, BMW India sold 211 electric vehicles, witnessing a growth of over 26 per cent YoY. The BMW i7 was the company's best-selling EV in the country. Right now, the BMW Group India range of EVs includes - the BMW i7, iX, i4, iX1 and MINI SE, which will soon be joined by the BMW i5 which is slated to go on sale in India soon.

In Q1 2024, BMW’s Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) segment accounted for 54 per cent of the company’s total sales and saw a growth of over 62 per cent. The X1, was the highest-selling SAV, accounting for around 20 per cent of total SAV sales. Among the sedans, it was the 3 Series family that took the top spot, accounting for 16 per cent of total sales.