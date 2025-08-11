2025 Renault Kiger Facelift To Launch On August 24

Barely a few weeks after launching the new Triber in the market, Renault India is ready with its big launch for the upcoming festive season. The French carmaker will launch a major facelift of its subcompact SUV the Kiger on August 24. Just like the new Triber, the updated Kiger is expected to get some significant changes both on the outside as well as inside.

The new Kiger has been spotted testing on Indian roads several times over the last few months.



Based on the spy shots the SUV will get redesigned bumpers, headlamps and grille while the alloy wheels are expected to remain the same. A teaser image released by Renault shows that the C-shaped LED tail lamps have also been tweaked while the SUV also has a new colour option. Just like the new Triber, the cabin could get a new colour theme along with a freestanding touchscreen system.



The Kiger cabin could share some elements with the new Triber



Drivetrain options are expected to remain the same on the new Kiger. Renault is likely to continue with both 1.0 naturally aspirated and 1.0 turbo petrol engines on the SUV. While the former will come with a 5-speed manual transmission along with AMT, the latter will get manual and CVT gearbox options. A CNG version is also likely to be made available. Prices for the Kiger currently begin at Rs. 6.14 lakh, ex-showroom and the new model could come with a slight premium.

Picture courtesy: team-BHP