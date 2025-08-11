HomeNews & Reviews
2025 Renault Kiger Facelift To Launch On August 24

French carmaker Renault is all set to launch a major facelift of its subcompact SUV, the Kiger later this month
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 11, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The SUV was first launched in early 2021
  • New model will get design and feature updates
  • Kiger range currently begins at Rs. 6.14 lakh, ex-showroom

Barely a few weeks after launching the new Triber in the market, Renault India is ready with its big launch for the upcoming festive season. The French carmaker will launch a major facelift of its subcompact SUV the Kiger on August 24. Just like the new Triber, the updated Kiger is expected to get some significant changes both on the outside as well as inside. 

Renault Kiger Facelift Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut 1

The new Kiger has been spotted testing on Indian roads several times over the last few months. 
 

Based on the spy shots the SUV will get redesigned bumpers, headlamps and grille while the alloy wheels are expected to remain the same. A teaser image released by Renault shows that the C-shaped LED tail lamps have also been tweaked while the SUV also has a new colour option. Just like the new Triber, the cabin could get a new colour theme along with a freestanding touchscreen system. 
 

Also Read: New Renault Triber Makes India Debut; Launched At Rs 6.29 Lakh

New Renault Triber 4

The Kiger cabin could share some elements with the new Triber
 

Drivetrain options are expected to remain the same on the new Kiger. Renault is likely to continue with both 1.0 naturally aspirated and 1.0 turbo petrol engines on the SUV. While the former will come with a 5-speed manual transmission along with AMT, the latter will get manual and CVT gearbox options. A CNG version is also likely to be made available. Prices for the Kiger currently begin at Rs. 6.14 lakh, ex-showroom and the new model could come with a slight premium.

 

Picture courtesy: team-BHP

# renault India# renault kiger# suv# launch# facelift# Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Cover Story
Research More on Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger
8.1

Renault Kiger

Starts at ₹ 6.1 - 11.23 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Kiger Specifications
View Kiger Features

Popular Renault Models