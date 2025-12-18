logo
New Delhi

Nissan Gravite MPV (Renault Triber Derivative) To Be Launched Early In 2026

Amaan Ahmed
Amaan Ahmed
2 mins read
Dec 18, 2025, 12:38 PM
Follow us on
Nissan Gravite MPV (Renault Triber Derivative) To Be Launched Early In 2026
Key Highlights
  • Nissan's upcoming entry-level MPV is named Gravite.
  • Will be a petrol-only model; dealer-level CNG kit could be offered.
  • To be available pan-India by March 2026.

It has taken a while, but Nissan's derivative based on the popular Renault Triber will finally arrive early in 2026. It's named Nissan Gravite, and along with releasing a few teaser images, the Japanese carmaker has confirmed it will be unveiled in full in January, before going on sale across the country by March 2026. The Gravite, which will be based on the same CMF-A+ architecture as its Renault cousin, will be manufactured at Renault's facility in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite AMT Launched With CNG Kit, Prices Start At Rs. 6.88 lakh

Nissan Gravite MPV 4

Nissan Gravite MPV: What do the teaser images reveal?

To no one's surprise, the Nissan Gravite bears more than a passing resemblance to the Triber. The teaser images confirm it has the same clamshell bonnet and LED tail-lights seen on the Triber facelift, but with restyled headlights, a honeycomb black grille, C-shaped inserts on the redesigned front and rear bumpers. In profile, the Gravite is expected to mirror the silhouette of the Triber, but is likely to have different alloy wheels on the top-spec variant.

nissan gravite mpv 3

Nissan Gravite MPV: What will the powertrain options be?

Like the Triber, the Nissan Gravite, too, is expected to be offered with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine developing a peak 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). Nissan is expected to offer a dealer-level CNG kit as an option with the Gravite.

Also Read: Nissan Tekton Name Confirmed For Upcoming C-Segment SUV; Set For India Launch Mid-2026

nissan gravite mpv 2

Nissan Gravite MPV: What are the expected prices?

The Triber is already priced quite competitively, and it's almost a given the Nissan 7-seat MPV will also adopt similarly aggressive pricing. We expect to see the entry Gravite priced at around Rs 6 lakh, with the range likely to top out at around Rs 9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

# Nissan# Nissan Gravite# Nissan MPV# Renault Triber# Renault India# Renault# MPV# MPVs in India# Gravite# MPVs# Cars# New Cars# Upcoming Cars# Cover Story

Research More on Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite
Nissan Gravite
*Expected Price
₹ 5.5 - 9 Lakh

Popular Nissan Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Nissan Gravite MPV (Renault Triber Derivative) To Be Launched Early In 2026