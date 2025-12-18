Nissan Gravite MPV (Renault Triber Derivative) To Be Launched Early In 2026

It has taken a while, but Nissan's derivative based on the popular Renault Triber will finally arrive early in 2026. It's named Nissan Gravite, and along with releasing a few teaser images, the Japanese carmaker has confirmed it will be unveiled in full in January, before going on sale across the country by March 2026. The Gravite, which will be based on the same CMF-A+ architecture as its Renault cousin, will be manufactured at Renault's facility in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu.

Nissan Gravite MPV: What do the teaser images reveal?

To no one's surprise, the Nissan Gravite bears more than a passing resemblance to the Triber. The teaser images confirm it has the same clamshell bonnet and LED tail-lights seen on the Triber facelift, but with restyled headlights, a honeycomb black grille, C-shaped inserts on the redesigned front and rear bumpers. In profile, the Gravite is expected to mirror the silhouette of the Triber, but is likely to have different alloy wheels on the top-spec variant.

Nissan Gravite MPV: What will the powertrain options be?

Like the Triber, the Nissan Gravite, too, is expected to be offered with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine developing a peak 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). Nissan is expected to offer a dealer-level CNG kit as an option with the Gravite.

Nissan Gravite MPV: What are the expected prices?

The Triber is already priced quite competitively, and it's almost a given the Nissan 7-seat MPV will also adopt similarly aggressive pricing. We expect to see the entry Gravite priced at around Rs 6 lakh, with the range likely to top out at around Rs 9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).