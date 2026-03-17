2026 Renault Duster: In Pictures

After much anticipation, Renault India has finally announced the prices of the all-new Duster. The French carmaker has brought back the Duster nameplate, after having discontinued it in India in 2022. With introductory prices starting at Rs 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Duster arrives with a completely redesigned look and three powertrain options, including turbo-petrol options and a strong hybrid version set to arrive later this year.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster Launched At Rs 10.29 Lakh

Pre-bookings through the ‘R Pass’ had opened earlier for Rs 21,000 and will remain valid until March 31. Deliveries for the turbo-petrol variants are scheduled to commence in April. Here’s a detailed look at the 2026 Renault Duster.

Prices for the new Duster range from Rs 10.29 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in five variants – Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster: Variant-Wise Prices, Features Detailed

Up front, the Duster gets LED headlamps with eyebrow-style daytime running lamps that double up as turn indicators. The grille features prominent ‘Duster’ lettering in place of the Renault badge.

Other design elements include robust body cladding, rear door handles integrated into the C-pillar, and alloy wheels up to 18 inches with a dual-tone finish.

At the rear, the triangular LED taillamps are linked by a light bar, while the bumper gets a contrasting silver insert.

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The new Duster measures 4,343 mm in length, 1,813 mm in height and 1,659 mm in width, with a wheelbase of 2,657 mm. It offers 212 mm of ground clearance and a boot capacity of 518 litres.

Inside, leatherette upholstery is used across the seats, dashboard and door trims.

Feature highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (7.0-inch on lower variants), dual-zone automatic climate control, and powered and ventilated front seats, among others.

On the safety front, the Duster comes equipped with six airbags as standard, disc brakes on all four wheels, and an electronic parking brake. It also includes a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, and front and rear parking sensors.

Notably, this is the first Renault model in India to offer Level 2 ADAS.

For now, the new Duster will be available with two turbo-petrol engines: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit producing 99 bhp and 160 Nm, and a 1.3-litre, four-cylinder unit delivering 158 bhp and 280 Nm.

The 1.0-litre engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.3-litre engine can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 1.0 turbo engine will be offered on the lower three variants, while the 1.3 turbo will be available from the Evolution trim onwards.

The Duster E-Tech hybrid, expected around Diwali, combines a 1.8-litre petrol engine with a 1.4 kWh battery and two electric motors, producing a combined output of 158 bhp and 172 Nm of torque.

The SUV will also be offered with a warranty of up to 7 years or 1,50,000 km.