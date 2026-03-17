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2026 Renault Duster: In Pictures

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
3 mins read
Mar 17, 2026, 06:23 PM
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2026 Renault Duster: In Pictures
Key Highlights
  • Prices range between 10.29 lakh and Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Offered with two turbo-petrol engines and a strong hybrid
  • Deliveries commence from April; Strong hybrid to be introduced later

After much anticipation, Renault India has finally announced the prices of the all-new Duster. The French carmaker has brought back the Duster nameplate, after having discontinued it in India in 2022. With introductory prices starting at Rs 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Duster arrives with a completely redesigned look and three powertrain options, including turbo-petrol options and a strong hybrid version set to arrive later this year.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster Launched At Rs 10.29 Lakh

Pre-bookings through the ‘R Pass’ had opened earlier for Rs 21,000 and will remain valid until March 31. Deliveries for the turbo-petrol variants are scheduled to commence in April. Here’s a detailed look at the 2026 Renault Duster.

Renault Duster Prices

Prices for the new Duster range from Rs 10.29 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in five variants – Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster: Variant-Wise Prices, Features Detailed

2026 Renault Duster 1

Up front, the Duster gets LED headlamps with eyebrow-style daytime running lamps that double up as turn indicators. The grille features prominent ‘Duster’ lettering in place of the Renault badge.

2026 Renault Duster 7

Other design elements include robust body cladding, rear door handles integrated into the C-pillar, and alloy wheels up to 18 inches with a dual-tone finish.

2026 Renault Duster 3

At the rear, the triangular LED taillamps are linked by a light bar, while the bumper gets a contrasting silver insert.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

2026 Renault Duster 4

The new Duster measures 4,343 mm in length, 1,813 mm in height and 1,659 mm in width, with a wheelbase of 2,657 mm. It offers 212 mm of ground clearance and a boot capacity of 518 litres.

2026 Renault Duster 8

Inside, leatherette upholstery is used across the seats, dashboard and door trims.

2026 Renault Duster 5

Feature highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (7.0-inch on lower variants), dual-zone automatic climate control, and powered and ventilated front seats, among others.

2026 Renault Duster 9

On the safety front, the Duster comes equipped with six airbags as standard, disc brakes on all four wheels, and an electronic parking brake. It also includes a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, and front and rear parking sensors.

2026 Renault Duster 10

Notably, this is the first Renault model in India to offer Level 2 ADAS.

2026 Renault Duster 11

For now, the new Duster will be available with two turbo-petrol engines: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit producing 99 bhp and 160 Nm, and a 1.3-litre, four-cylinder unit delivering 158 bhp and 280 Nm.

2026 Renault Duster 12

The 1.0-litre engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.3-litre engine can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 1.0 turbo engine will be offered on the lower three variants, while the 1.3 turbo will be available from the Evolution trim onwards.

2026 Renault Duster

The Duster E-Tech hybrid, expected around Diwali, combines a 1.8-litre petrol engine with a 1.4 kWh battery and two electric motors, producing a combined output of 158 bhp and 172 Nm of torque.

Renault Duster launched

The SUV will also be offered with a warranty of up to 7 years or 1,50,000 km.

# Renault India# Renault Cars India# Renault Cars# Renault Duster# New Renault Duster# New Renault Duster India# 2026 Renault Duster# 2026 Renault Duster Images# 2026 Renault Duster Price# 2026 Renault Duster Variants# 2026 Renault Duster Details# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story

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