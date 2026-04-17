Renault Bridger SUV To Be Offered With 1.2-Litre Turbo-Petrol, Hybrid and Electric Powertrains

French carmaker Renault has made a slew of announcements regarding its Indian strategy in the near future. The brand aims to achieve 5 percent market share in the country by 2030 and for that it going to launch a slew of new models across platforms, segments and powertrains. Key amongst these will be the Bridger subcompact SUV which will hit the roads towards the end of next year and the brand has confirmed that it will come with a variety of powertrains including turbo-petrol, hybrid and full electric.

Renault has said the Bridger will start with a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine not seen on any car from the brand till now. This will be followed by an all-electric version of the SUV; in fact, the Bridger will be the first EV from the French brand in India. To be built on the Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP), the Bridger will also get a strong hybrid powertrain. This was confirmed by Renault Group India CEO Stephane Deblaise during a media interaction. "The first one, the first EV, will be Bridger, some months after the launch of the Bridger end of 2027," said Deblaise.

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Renault Group CEO Francois Provost while interacting with the media at the brand’s Futuready event in Chennai on Thursday said, “Outside Europe we are aiming to get half our sales from electrified models which will include pure electric as well hybrid models.” He added, “Our hybrid is exactly what I think someone needs worldwide, including India as less than 4 litres of fuel will be required to drive 100 kms”. Provost also said that in the next 5 years Renault aims to make India one of its top 3 markets globally.