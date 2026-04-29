Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Choosing The Right Three Row Family Mover

Every car, every technology and every powertrain comes with its pros and cons. But if there's one critical factor that every buyer worries about, it is the running cost. Even if the car is worth more than Rs. 30 lakh. So if you're looking for a comfortable and reliable three row car for your family, is it finally time to think beyond petrol and diesel? We say this because cars like Mahindra XEV 9S and the Toyota Innova Hycross offer a more affordable cost of ownership while being loaded with tech and features.

Looks & Design

While the 9S gets flush door handles, the Hycross has conventional pull door ones something a lot of consumers still prefer. Crucially, the EV gets a higher ground clearance of more than 200 mm, while both the cars get the same size on the alloy wheels on the top trims-18 inches. In terms of both length and wheelbase, the Hycross beats 9S and it's taller as well. It's only the width in which the 9S gets the better of it. The design of the 9S clearly appeals in a better way. It looks closer to an SUV from whichever angle you look at it, while the Hycross has more MPV kind of look, though it doesn't really fall into that bracket.

Tech & Interior

The latest EV from Mahindra is a modern day car in every sense and you feel that even more after stepping into the cabin. A triple screen setup incudes a 12.3-inch cluster, touchscreen system, and a separate screen for the passenger. Ventilation along with along with electric settings is provided on both the front seats and there's panoramic sunroof too. Both the sunroof and the triple screens are standard, which means you get them even on the base variant.

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You also have a 16 speaker harman sounds system with Dolby atmos, a wireless charger, and a whole lot of connectivity features. However, lack of physical buttons on the dash is something which might take time in getting used to, and white upholstery too is not ideal for our conditions as it is prone to get dirty faster.

The Hycross has been around for a while so naturally the cabin feels a bit dated. It's a smaller screen with a 10-inch unit and it's basic in terms of options as well. Cluster is conventional too but what I like is the ergonomics in this cabin with a lot of physical buttons which are nicely laid out. Ease of use is better when compared to 9S, because all the functions are well within your reach even when you're driving.

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You get a 9-speaker JBL sound system that performs well. Both the front seats get ventilation, and the driver's seat also gets electric settings along with memory settings. There is no wireless charger here, but only on the Hycross you get both A & C type ports. On the 9S, it's only C type all along and yes a panoramic sunroof is provided here as well. Use of soft touch materials makes the cabin feel premium, and is one of the reasons why the Hycross appeals to a lot of families.

But how are the second rows on both the cars? A lot of you will buy the Hycross for being driven around and this is where this car truly excels. Only here you get the option of captain seats and you can recline them electrically. But the best part is the additional support for your thigh and calf in the form of Ottoman seats. Press a few buttons and you can get a proper lounge position for a more relaxed and comfortable drive for long hours. There’s also a separate climate control zone on the second row something that you won't see on the XEV 9S.

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It's tough to beat the second row comfort of a car like the Hycross, but the 9S also has some aces up its sleeve. Yes, you do not get captain seats here but the bench seat can be manually adjusted both for slide and recline. The SUV has two really good features which are missing on the Hycross. One is seat ventilation even if the back seat is a bench seat, and then there’s the boss mode using which you can push the front passenger seat forward, which helps in practicality. And yes, even on the second row you get a wireless charger in the XEV 9S.

On the third row, you sit a little higher up in the EV and spending long hours here, especially for taller occupants, could be a challenge. The Toyota third row promises a better experience. Because of captain seats access behind is quite easy and the good thing is that three passengers are allowed to sit here versus two in the 9S. And crucially, you get a manual boss here where you can push the second row seat forward to create more space for yourself.

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If it's a family mover, boot space also becomes crucial. We tried to fit in as much luggage as possible in both the cars, with all three rows being used. Here with 300 L of boot space the Hycross was able to take one extra and bigger bag and it is also the only one of the two which also gets an electric tailgate. But remember most EVs also come with a usable frunk which the XEV 9S also gets aided by hydraulic struts. 150 L space here makes the things quite equal here.

Dynamics

Now let's focus on some more critical factors like drive experience, running cost, and yes, safety. And we start with the EV. Of course, a big talking point on both these cars will be how cost effective are they to run. But we will come to that in a bit. Before that lets compare just how powerful or how performance oriented both these setups are. And the good thing with a car like the 9S is that because EVs usually come with multiple battery pack options, you can choose the kind of power or torque or range that you want out of the setup.

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This feature loaded pack three above comes with only the biggest battery pack option available on the 9S that is 79 kWh. The other options are 70 kWh and 59 kWh, but for that you’ll choose low variants of the SUV. Now, maximum power here comes to around 280 bhp, which is a really good number. And peak torque also is around 380 Nm and because its available from the start, you get a car that's really quick and fast and you like that as a driver. Different drive modes also let you choose between more power or longer range. There are five modes in all, namely default, range, everyday, race, and snow. But what's really special is the boost mode that takes the performance to a new level, even if for a short while.

While the Innova Hycross for the longest time, has always been known for its fantastic ride quality doesn’t matter which row are you sitting on, on this pack three above with the adaptive suspension, the 9S also excels in this department. Having driven it across different road conditions, the ride quality really impressed me on this SUV. Maybe in terms of handling and body roll, the Innova is still a better bet when compared to the 9S, because when you change lanes at high speeds or take corners, you feel a little more reassured in the Hycross than you do in this SUV.

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On the Hycross, the numbers are not as high as the 9S when it comes to performance, but is it enough to pull the weight of 7 to 8 occupants? There’s a 2.0 L petrol engine here, along with, of course, an electric motor. The maximum power you get is around 180 bhp and peak torque crosses 200 Nm. When you compare it to the 9S , of course it is significantly lesser, but independently I think the Hycross has always worked well with these kind of numbers. It may not provide you the same level of enthusiasm that you see on an EV like the 9S, but if you take it out on the roads, even with a lot of occupants sitting inside, you will not be disappointed by the weight carrying capacity of this car.

What you may not like after driving an EV? It is the CVT gearbox. The rubber band effect is very much evident even on a big car like the Hycross. So the throttle has to be pressed in a gentle manner. A lot of times you cannot really put the pedal to the metal and expect outright performance from this vehicle, even though you have the power mode. Drive modes (Eco, Normal and Power) are available in only the high variants, while paddle shifts do enhance the performance somewhat .

Ride quality is great and so is handling. Those two attributes have been sort of hallmarks for the Hycross for so many years now. So when you're driving this car, if you're changing lanes at high speeds or going through some bad patches of the road, you are so well insulated from those conditions that you hardly find any faults with the setup. The ride is equally comfortable on all the rows from the first row till the third row.

Running Cost

Now to the all important question of range and running cost. On this bigger battery pack you get a claim range of almost 700 km but Mahindra says even in the real world you get around 500 km. And we saw that because having driven this car for a few days, even after 50% battery was consumed, the car was still good to go for another 250 km. This was a mix of different driving modes and traffic conditions. I think that's a fantastic figure to have on an EV that you can use every day.

And just like you get multiple battery pack options, you also get multiple regen levels, including single pedal driving. So if you're running out of battery, these features will come and sort of elongate your travel distance to give you a safer drive even if your battery is running out. Our test also revealed that the actual range you can squeeze out of this battery pack is quite close to the real world number claimed by Mahindra. Overall, you can expect an efficiency of 7km/kWh in everyday use across different modes.

AC home charging would cost you ₹ 1 to 2 per kilometer depending on the city and even if fast charged, running cost tops at ₹4 per kilometer. In comparison, the Hybrid is not as cost effective, but it certainly saves you money When compared to a regular petrol. And remember it charges by itself. Claimed figure here is 22 kmpl which is difficult to achieve in everyday use, but if you drive in a mild manner using a lot of the EV mode, you can easily achieve around 17-18 kmpl. That means the running cost comes to approximately Rs. 5 per kilometer, which of course is higher than when you compare to an EV, but is lesser when you compare it to most petrol or diesel vehicles.

Safety

Safety on the Hycross is covered with 6 standard airbags and a whole lot of level two ADAS functions. Plus you also get a 360 camera, the quality of which could be slightly better. However, a more loaded ADAS suite is probably the only missing link in a vehicle which otherwise feels complete. I think if you look at the ADAS suite in totality, the 9S comes across as a better option between these two cars because a you get more features and the level of intrusion is slightly better too. The clarity of the 360 camera is praiseworthy and there’s also an additional (knee) airbag for the driver.

Prices

Interestingly, both cars also have their proper ICE siblings. While it is the 7XO for 9S, the Hycross also has variants without the hybrid powertrain, albeit with lesser features. Talking about the prices, the 9S ranges from Rs. 20.70 lakh to Rs. 30.20 lakh ex-showroom and this price includes an 11.2 kW AC charger. The Hycross hybrid ranges from Rs. 26.76 to Rs. 32 lakh ex showroom, while the pure petrol model range for personal use starts at Rs. 19.53 lakh ex-showroom. Talking about the top variants, the 9S is a little more affordable to buy and a lot more economical to run. It is also more tech savvy and get many more features both on the front row as well as on the second row.

Verdict

But the Hycross, importantly, is a little more practical and has always been a reliable and a comfortable family mover. So in the end, I will say this. In terms of absolute numbers our electric option has a slight edge over the hybrid. It is cheaper to own and cheaper to run. The Hycross scores over the 9S when it comes to space and practicality, with its self-starting ability making it better suited for unplanned road trips. Both are pretty close and the final choice could well be a more personal one, so if I had to do it, I would tilt towards the 9S purely from the performance part that will come at the expense of having to be a bit more planned with my road trips. But would you make that choice too? Or the popular Hycross with its possible better resale value be your pick?

