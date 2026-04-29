Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Choosing The Right Three Row Family Mover
- The XEV 9S is the only 3-row EV from Mahindra in the market
- Innova Hycross has been a bestseller for Toyota
- The top variants of both cars are similarly priced
Every car, every technology and every powertrain comes with its pros and cons. But if there's one critical factor that every buyer worries about, it is the running cost. Even if the car is worth more than Rs. 30 lakh. So if you're looking for a comfortable and reliable three row car for your family, is it finally time to think beyond petrol and diesel? We say this because cars like Mahindra XEV 9S and the Toyota Innova Hycross offer a more affordable cost of ownership while being loaded with tech and features.
Looks & Design
While the 9S gets flush door handles, the Hycross has conventional pull door ones something a lot of consumers still prefer. Crucially, the EV gets a higher ground clearance of more than 200 mm, while both the cars get the same size on the alloy wheels on the top trims-18 inches. In terms of both length and wheelbase, the Hycross beats 9S and it's taller as well. It's only the width in which the 9S gets the better of it. The design of the 9S clearly appeals in a better way. It looks closer to an SUV from whichever angle you look at it, while the Hycross has more MPV kind of look, though it doesn't really fall into that bracket.
Tech & Interior
The latest EV from Mahindra is a modern day car in every sense and you feel that even more after stepping into the cabin. A triple screen setup incudes a 12.3-inch cluster, touchscreen system, and a separate screen for the passenger. Ventilation along with along with electric settings is provided on both the front seats and there's panoramic sunroof too. Both the sunroof and the triple screens are standard, which means you get them even on the base variant.
Also Read: Mahindra Electric SUVs Sales Cross 50,000 Mark
You also have a 16 speaker harman sounds system with Dolby atmos, a wireless charger, and a whole lot of connectivity features. However, lack of physical buttons on the dash is something which might take time in getting used to, and white upholstery too is not ideal for our conditions as it is prone to get dirty faster.
The Hycross has been around for a while so naturally the cabin feels a bit dated. It's a smaller screen with a 10-inch unit and it's basic in terms of options as well. Cluster is conventional too but what I like is the ergonomics in this cabin with a lot of physical buttons which are nicely laid out. Ease of use is better when compared to 9S, because all the functions are well within your reach even when you're driving.
Also Read: Toyota’s Multi-Pathway Strategy Takes Center Stage At Japan Mobility Show
You get a 9-speaker JBL sound system that performs well. Both the front seats get ventilation, and the driver's seat also gets electric settings along with memory settings. There is no wireless charger here, but only on the Hycross you get both A & C type ports. On the 9S, it's only C type all along and yes a panoramic sunroof is provided here as well. Use of soft touch materials makes the cabin feel premium, and is one of the reasons why the Hycross appeals to a lot of families.
But how are the second rows on both the cars? A lot of you will buy the Hycross for being driven around and this is where this car truly excels. Only here you get the option of captain seats and you can recline them electrically. But the best part is the additional support for your thigh and calf in the form of Ottoman seats. Press a few buttons and you can get a proper lounge position for a more relaxed and comfortable drive for long hours. There’s also a separate climate control zone on the second row something that you won't see on the XEV 9S.
Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9S Unseats MG Windsor As India’s Best Selling EV In Feb 2026
It's tough to beat the second row comfort of a car like the Hycross, but the 9S also has some aces up its sleeve. Yes, you do not get captain seats here but the bench seat can be manually adjusted both for slide and recline. The SUV has two really good features which are missing on the Hycross. One is seat ventilation even if the back seat is a bench seat, and then there’s the boss mode using which you can push the front passenger seat forward, which helps in practicality. And yes, even on the second row you get a wireless charger in the XEV 9S.
On the third row, you sit a little higher up in the EV and spending long hours here, especially for taller occupants, could be a challenge. The Toyota third row promises a better experience. Because of captain seats access behind is quite easy and the good thing is that three passengers are allowed to sit here versus two in the 9S. And crucially, you get a manual boss here where you can push the second row seat forward to create more space for yourself.
Also Read: Explained: All Types Of Hybrid Electric Vehicle Technologies!
If it's a family mover, boot space also becomes crucial. We tried to fit in as much luggage as possible in both the cars, with all three rows being used. Here with 300 L of boot space the Hycross was able to take one extra and bigger bag and it is also the only one of the two which also gets an electric tailgate. But remember most EVs also come with a usable frunk which the XEV 9S also gets aided by hydraulic struts. 150 L space here makes the things quite equal here.
Dynamics
Now let's focus on some more critical factors like drive experience, running cost, and yes, safety. And we start with the EV. Of course, a big talking point on both these cars will be how cost effective are they to run. But we will come to that in a bit. Before that lets compare just how powerful or how performance oriented both these setups are. And the good thing with a car like the 9S is that because EVs usually come with multiple battery pack options, you can choose the kind of power or torque or range that you want out of the setup.
Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9S Gains A New Custom Drive Mode
This feature loaded pack three above comes with only the biggest battery pack option available on the 9S that is 79 kWh. The other options are 70 kWh and 59 kWh, but for that you’ll choose low variants of the SUV. Now, maximum power here comes to around 280 bhp, which is a really good number. And peak torque also is around 380 Nm and because its available from the start, you get a car that's really quick and fast and you like that as a driver. Different drive modes also let you choose between more power or longer range. There are five modes in all, namely default, range, everyday, race, and snow. But what's really special is the boost mode that takes the performance to a new level, even if for a short while.
While the Innova Hycross for the longest time, has always been known for its fantastic ride quality doesn’t matter which row are you sitting on, on this pack three above with the adaptive suspension, the 9S also excels in this department. Having driven it across different road conditions, the ride quality really impressed me on this SUV. Maybe in terms of handling and body roll, the Innova is still a better bet when compared to the 9S, because when you change lanes at high speeds or take corners, you feel a little more reassured in the Hycross than you do in this SUV.
Also Read: Upcoming Electric Cars And SUVs In India In 2026
On the Hycross, the numbers are not as high as the 9S when it comes to performance, but is it enough to pull the weight of 7 to 8 occupants? There’s a 2.0 L petrol engine here, along with, of course, an electric motor. The maximum power you get is around 180 bhp and peak torque crosses 200 Nm. When you compare it to the 9S , of course it is significantly lesser, but independently I think the Hycross has always worked well with these kind of numbers. It may not provide you the same level of enthusiasm that you see on an EV like the 9S, but if you take it out on the roads, even with a lot of occupants sitting inside, you will not be disappointed by the weight carrying capacity of this car.
What you may not like after driving an EV? It is the CVT gearbox. The rubber band effect is very much evident even on a big car like the Hycross. So the throttle has to be pressed in a gentle manner. A lot of times you cannot really put the pedal to the metal and expect outright performance from this vehicle, even though you have the power mode. Drive modes (Eco, Normal and Power) are available in only the high variants, while paddle shifts do enhance the performance somewhat .
Ride quality is great and so is handling. Those two attributes have been sort of hallmarks for the Hycross for so many years now. So when you're driving this car, if you're changing lanes at high speeds or going through some bad patches of the road, you are so well insulated from those conditions that you hardly find any faults with the setup. The ride is equally comfortable on all the rows from the first row till the third row.
Running Cost
Now to the all important question of range and running cost. On this bigger battery pack you get a claim range of almost 700 km but Mahindra says even in the real world you get around 500 km. And we saw that because having driven this car for a few days, even after 50% battery was consumed, the car was still good to go for another 250 km. This was a mix of different driving modes and traffic conditions. I think that's a fantastic figure to have on an EV that you can use every day.
And just like you get multiple battery pack options, you also get multiple regen levels, including single pedal driving. So if you're running out of battery, these features will come and sort of elongate your travel distance to give you a safer drive even if your battery is running out. Our test also revealed that the actual range you can squeeze out of this battery pack is quite close to the real world number claimed by Mahindra. Overall, you can expect an efficiency of 7km/kWh in everyday use across different modes.
AC home charging would cost you ₹ 1 to 2 per kilometer depending on the city and even if fast charged, running cost tops at ₹4 per kilometer. In comparison, the Hybrid is not as cost effective, but it certainly saves you money When compared to a regular petrol. And remember it charges by itself. Claimed figure here is 22 kmpl which is difficult to achieve in everyday use, but if you drive in a mild manner using a lot of the EV mode, you can easily achieve around 17-18 kmpl. That means the running cost comes to approximately Rs. 5 per kilometer, which of course is higher than when you compare to an EV, but is lesser when you compare it to most petrol or diesel vehicles.
Safety
Safety on the Hycross is covered with 6 standard airbags and a whole lot of level two ADAS functions. Plus you also get a 360 camera, the quality of which could be slightly better. However, a more loaded ADAS suite is probably the only missing link in a vehicle which otherwise feels complete. I think if you look at the ADAS suite in totality, the 9S comes across as a better option between these two cars because a you get more features and the level of intrusion is slightly better too. The clarity of the 360 camera is praiseworthy and there’s also an additional (knee) airbag for the driver.
Prices
Interestingly, both cars also have their proper ICE siblings. While it is the 7XO for 9S, the Hycross also has variants without the hybrid powertrain, albeit with lesser features. Talking about the prices, the 9S ranges from Rs. 20.70 lakh to Rs. 30.20 lakh ex-showroom and this price includes an 11.2 kW AC charger. The Hycross hybrid ranges from Rs. 26.76 to Rs. 32 lakh ex showroom, while the pure petrol model range for personal use starts at Rs. 19.53 lakh ex-showroom. Talking about the top variants, the 9S is a little more affordable to buy and a lot more economical to run. It is also more tech savvy and get many more features both on the front row as well as on the second row.
Verdict
But the Hycross, importantly, is a little more practical and has always been a reliable and a comfortable family mover. So in the end, I will say this. In terms of absolute numbers our electric option has a slight edge over the hybrid. It is cheaper to own and cheaper to run. The Hycross scores over the 9S when it comes to space and practicality, with its self-starting ability making it better suited for unplanned road trips. Both are pretty close and the final choice could well be a more personal one, so if I had to do it, I would tilt towards the 9S purely from the performance part that will come at the expense of having to be a bit more planned with my road trips. But would you make that choice too? Or the popular Hycross with its possible better resale value be your pick?
Related News
Latest Cars
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.29 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.49 Lakh
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
e-VitaraEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 14.51 Lakh
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 74.5 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- Honda City New GenExpected Price₹ 12 - 16.07 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-09
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-11-26
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Amaan Ahmed | Apr 29, 2026Volkswagen ID.Polo EV Revealed With Up To 208 BHP, 454 KM RangeThe first-ever Polo to be offered with an all-electric powertrain, the ID.Polo is built on Volkswagen's MEB+ architecture.3 mins read
- Carandbike Team | Apr 29, 2026Renault Triber Now Gets Auto Climate Control, One-Touch Second-Row Folding Seat & MoreThe updated Triber is now dearer by up to Rs 9,0002 mins read
- car&bike Team | Apr 29, 2026New 720 kW EV Charging Station Opens On Mumbai-Pune ExpresswayThe charging station, comprising 5 dispensers and 10 charging points, is located at the food mall at the Khalapur rest halt on the expressway.2 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Apr 29, 2026Bajaj Chetak C3501 Gains Google Maps Integration, More Power; Price Hiked To Rs 1.39 LakhThanks to increased peak power output across the Chetak range, the top-of-the-line C3501 now has a claimed top speed of 80 kmph.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Apr 29, 2026Updated Keeway V302C Launched At Rs. 4.22 LakhThe Keeway V302C has been launched in a new yellow colour option and is powered by a 298 cc, v-twin engine.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Apr 28, 2026Maruti Suzuki Posts Record Sales In FY2026; 1.90 Lakh Bookings PendingIndia’s largest car brand has announced that it sold in record number of vehicles both in the previous financial year as well as first quarter of 20261 min read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Apr 29, 2026Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Choosing The Right Three Row Family MoverIn a battle of three-row cars the electric Mahindra XEV 9S takes on the Toyota Innova Hycross. Which one ticks more boxes?1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Apr 26, 2026BMW F 450 GS First Ride Review: Almost A Proper GS With Big Bike DNANew 420cc twin, premium build, feature-loaded and Easy Ride Clutch — but does it deliver where it truly matters?8 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Apr 25, 20262026 MG Majestor Review: Bold, Feature-Packed And Off-Road ReadyWe spent time with the MG Majestor to see how much of an improvement it is over the Gloster, and whether it can take on the segment leader – Toyota Fortuner.9 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Apr 23, 2026Vega Bolt Bluetooth Smart Helmet Review: Smart, Simple, And FunctionalThe Vega Bolt Bluetooth Smart Helmet is a practical take on connected riding gear, aimed at commuters and riders who want integrated functionality without the hassle of add-ons.6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Apr 20, 2026Hero Destini 110 Vs TVS Jupiter 110 Comparison ReviewThe Hero Destini 110 and the TVS Jupiter 110 both sit in the same price bracket and target the same buyer. But they take different approaches. Which 110 cc scooter should you buy?9 mins read