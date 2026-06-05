Tata Design Chief On Ferrari EV's Polarising Shape: Avoiding "Sameness" Crucial, But..."

If you're into cars and have been online in the last couple of weeks, you will have, from a distance, seen the avalanche of criticism that hit Ferrari post the unveil of its first-ever electric vehicle (EV). From fiery tirades originating from loyalists to chocolate brands mocking the Italian carmaker, the last two weeks have shown how an unconventional car design is enough to draw the internet's unbridled ire. But how does an actual car designer feel about the Ferrari Luce's design? I couldn't help but pose this question to Tata Motors' design chief, Martin Uhlarik, during a conversation on the eve of the 2026 Tiago's launch.

Also Read: 1035 bhp Ferrari Luce Is Brand’s First-Ever Electric Car

Martin Uhlarik on Ferrari Luce uproar: “Hard industry to take risks in”

Uhlarik, who has been Tata's head of design for over five years now, is honest enough to admit the Luce's design is “not” for him. At the same time, he highlights how automotive design is not a space where risk-taking is usually encouraged – or even necessarily successful. That said, Uhlarik maintains the importance of staying on-brand.

Ferrari's first-ever EV has copped flak from all quarters online for its design.

“I'm always very supportive of anybody who takes risks. It's a very hard industry to take risks in because there's so much investment required in it, so you need to have people who are bold in the industry. At the same time, you still have to be true to your brand values”, Uhlarik told carandbike.

Also Read: New Tata Tiago, Tiago EV: In Pictures

When asked if radical designs are becoming central to carmakers creating a meaningful visual impact, Uhlarik says it is crucial to avoid “sameness”, as the increasing technology levels in cars can lead to automobiles turning into “white goods”.

Luce orders extend well into late 2027.

“We should really avoid creating a sameness. There's a real risk that the automobile becomes a white goods appliance, as the fidelity of design and quality improve. The industry is at an interesting crossroads – we are going into an age of electric and at the same time we also have technology like ADAS coming in, which will eventually lead to autonomous driving as well, so there will be less interaction from a driver point of view. The responsibility of a designer is first and foremost is to be true to the brand and make products that are exciting and inspiring”, Uhlarik explains.

Despite the amplified backlash on social media, Ferrari has reportedly already amassed substantial orders for the Luce, with the order book extending into ‘late 2027’.