Hyundai Boulder Sport Incoming? New Off-Roader Revealed In Design Patent
- Design patent could preview a second SUV based on the Boulder Concept
- Retains a lot of the Boulder Concept's boxy looks
- Could be a new Kia derivative or a more road-focused 'Sport' derivative
The Hyundai Motor Group has filed a new design patent under the Hyundai and Kia brands, showcasing a boxy and squared-out SUV in a similar vein to the Boulder concept unveiled earlier in the year. The SUV, however, gets some notable styling changes over the concept showcased at the 2026 New York Auto Show, suggesting that it could be a second SUV to the Boulder family - maybe a more road-focused derivative in a similar vein to the Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport. The design patent could alternatively preview a Kia SUV, noting the lack of Hyundai's recent ‘four-dot’ lighting element on recent production models and concepts
Also read: Hyundai Boulder Concept Showcased At New York Auto Show; Is This The Off-Road SUV Coming To India?
Up front, the grille features a notable blanked-out panel at the centre with thin openings above and below. The headlamps are four individual units stacked one atop the other on each side of the grille, while a vertical DRL signature sits along the outer of the fascia. The front bumper is shallow and chunky, featuring a notable skid plate element with a mesh-pattern intake at the centre. The squared-out front fenders do link the SUV to the boulder, though the bonnet line here looks to stretch onto the top of the fender - compare to the more G-class-like clamshell on the Boulder. The A-pillar design also looks to have differences, with the unit seemingly merging into the protruding fender.
Also read: Hyundai Creta Electric Launched With Battery-As-A-Service; Prices Start At Rs 10.99 lakh
The squared-out wheel arches feature protruding cladding with notable use of black and silver cladding under the doors as well. The exaggerated squared-out rear fender is again in line with the Boulder. The window line also gets some differences, including the lack of Alpine windows seen on the Boulder concept. As with the Boulder, the new SUV also looks to get rear-hinged rear doors.
Hyundai Boulder Concept.
The patent image also features auxiliary lighting mounted to the bonnet as well as a roof rack and windshield protectors - the cables extending from the roof rack to the fenders - suggesting that this is a concept.
Also read: New Hyundai Elantra Makes Global Debut: Boxy Styling, Hybrid Powertrain & Pleos Infotainment
Further details on the SUV remain unknown at this point, though we expect Hyundai to unveil it as a concept in the coming months.
Hyundai has previously confirmed that India is set to get an off-road-ready SUV in the coming years. Could this concept be the SUV in question? Well it remains to be seen.
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