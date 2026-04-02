Hyundai Boulder Concept Showcased At New York Auto Show; Is This The Off-Road SUV Coming To India?

Hyundai Motor Company has showcased a new off-road SUV concept – Hyundai Boulder, at the ongoing New York International Auto Show 2026. Now, this is the company’s first boxy, ladder-on-frame SUV to be developed for the US market, and the same platform will be used for a mid-size pickup truck, which will be launched in 2030. With this, Hyundai will address the needs of US consumers seeking trucks and SUVs capable of serious off-roading, towing, and hauling. While that pickup is unlikely to come to India, the new concept might have some relevance for our market.

Also Read: New Hyundai MPV, Off-Road SUV Confirmed For India

With this, Hyundai aims to address US consumers seeking trucks and SUVs capable of serious off-roading, towing, and hauling

Earlier in October 2025, Hyundai India confirmed that it will launch an off-road SUV in India. Now the company did not confirm whether the SUV will be a ladder-on-frame vehicle or have monocoque construction. However, if it plans to compete with the likes of the Mahindra Thar Roxx and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Hyundai will take the former route. And this new Boulder concept could serve as a design inspiration for this India-bound off-road SUV.

Also read: Hyundai India Plots 26 Model Launches By 2030

Hyundai USA says this is a preview of the company’s future body-on-frame production vehicles

Coming back to the Hyundai Boulder Concept, it has that purpose-built off-road SUV look, with a boxy design, high stance, chunky bumpers, and all-terrain tyres. Hyundai USA says this is a preview of the company’s future body-on-frame production vehicles. The design of the new concept car was led by Hyundai Design North America’s Southern California-based team, with the goal of bringing off-road enthusiasts towards the Hyundai brand.

The concept draws parallels from the strength and flexibility of steel and comes with a Liquid Titanium paint job

The design of the Boulder Concept is based on Hyundai’s “Art of Steel” philosophy, drawing parallels from the strength and flexibility of steel. This is also seen from the Liquid Titanium paint job. Hyundai says the tall upright greenhouse adds a commanding presence and excellent visibility. On the other hand, the dual safari-style fixed upper windows will ensure good penetration of natural light. It gets wide-opening coach-style doors for easy ingress and egress, along with a roof rack for cargo carrying capabilities.

The double-hinged tailgate adds practicality, opening from either side

The Boulder also benefits from generous ground clearance, thanks to its 37-inch mud-terrain tyres, along with a full-size spare mounted on the tailgate, reinforcing its off-road intent. Details like reflective tow hooks and door handles improve visibility in low light. The double-hinged tailgate adds practicality, opening from either side, while the drop-down rear window helps carry longer items and improves airflow. It’s also designed as a blank canvas, allowing owners to easily customise it to suit their needs.

The cabin gets physical knobs and buttons for frequently used functions, and the interior is configurable

The Boulder Concept’s interior makes use of robust materials for key elements, including grab bars and other high-wear areas. You get physical knobs and buttons for frequently used functions, and the interior is configurable as per your adventure needs. And then there are the fold-out tray tables, handy for a quick meal on the trail or getting some work done on the go.