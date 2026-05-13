BYD To Hike Car Prices Across Its Range From July 1 In India

BYD India has announced that it will be increasing the price of its passenger electric vehicles from July 1, 2026. The revision will happen across the company’s current model range, and the hike will be in the range of 1-2 per cent, depending on the model and variant. The Chinese carmaker, which currently has four models in its line-up – Atto 3, eMAX 7, Seal and Sealion 7 – says that the price hike is driven by sustained foreign exchange movement. Amidst the ongoing global crisis, the Indian Rupee (INR) has faced significant depreciation against the Chinese Yuan (CNY) and other major currencies in 2026.

However, customers who are planning to buy a BYD vehicle before July 1, 2026, will receive the benefit of current prices. This is valid only for customers who complete bookings in May and June 2026, and the delivery is taken on or before July 31, 2026. All bookings made on or after July 1, 2026, will be subject to the revised pricing.

Right now, BYD’s model range starts from Rs. 24.99 lakh for the entry-level variant of BYD Atto 3, while the top-of-the-line Sealion 7 is priced at Rs. 54.90 lakh (all ex-showroom, India). Post revision, we could see prices going up in the range of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh.

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Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, said, “This price revision is in lieu of foreign exchange fluctuations. Even in a challenging market environment, BYD India remains focused on delivering high-value, advanced, safe, and premium electric mobility solutions to customers. We continue to see strong market demand for products such as the BYD ATTO 3 and the BYD SEALION 7, reflecting growing confidence in premium electric mobility among Indian consumers.”

Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 Electric SUV Price Hiked By Rs 50,000

Price of BYD models has remained unchanged for a long time now. The carmaker had last announced a price hike in January 2026, when it increased the price of its flagship model, the Sealion 7. Back then, the carmaker had only increased the price of the base model of the EV by Rs. 50,000. The price of the other two variants and the rest of the models remained unchanged.