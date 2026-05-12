Honda Air Blade Design Patented In India

Honda has filed a design patent for the Air Blade in India. The Air Blade is a maxi-style scooter, currently sold in several international markets and is available with both 125cc and 160cc engine options.



The filing comes shortly after Honda patented the design of its WN7 electric motorcycle in India. While a patent filing alone does not confirm a launch, the Air Blade appears more relevant to the Indian market, given the rising demand for sporty scooters in India.

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If Honda does decide to introduce the Air Blade here, the 160cc version is likely to make more sense for India. The segment currently has limited options, with the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160 being among the few underbone-style maxi-scooters around the 150cc displacement.

Globally, the Air Blade 160 packs a 157cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 14.7 bhp and 14.8 Nm of torque. Kerb weight stands at 113 kg while the fuel tank capacity is rated to 4.4 litres. The smaller Air Blade 125 comes with a 124.8cc liquid-cooled engine producing 11.8 bhp and 11.3 Nm. It has a kerb weight of 110 kg and has a 4.4 litre fuel tank.

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At this stage, Honda has only patented the scooter’s design, which could simply be part of its regular intellectual property protection exercise. However, the Air Blade, especially the 160cc model, could potentially help Honda strengthen its presence.