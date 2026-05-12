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Lotus Emira With More Power And Less Weight Is On Its Way

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
1 min read
May 12, 2026, 05:29 PM
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Lotus Emira With More Power And Less Weight Is On Its Way
Key Highlights
  • Part of Focus 2030 business strategy
  • Could be AMG’s V8 powered version
  • Will not employ any electrification

Lotus is focusing on its newer line-up with a new flagship Type 135 underway. But until that arrives in a couple of years, the Focus 2030 business strategy has suggested the survival and amplification of the current-gen Emira. With a more powerful version coming sooner rather than later, the Emira nameplate will go on for longer.

Lotus Emira Web 22

The new and powerful version is most likely to be powered by a V8 sourced from AMG. Currently, it comes with AMG’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder and a 3.5-litre supercharged V6 sourced from Toyota. If not AMG-sourced, the V8 could be the same one which will be used in the Norfolk-based carmaker’s first supercar. More importantly, the adoption of a V8 is more of a necessity because the current V6 used in the line-up may not comply with the upcoming Euro 7 regulations.

Lotus Emira Web 15

Now, apart from the eight-cylinder’s bump in power output, there might be no electrification used as this version will be lightweight. Adding a hybrid powertrain with an electric motor and battery (no matter how small) will add weight. There might be the use of exotic materials like carbon fibre and aluminium in the reworked chassis to fit a V8 in an engine bay made for a four-cylinder.

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