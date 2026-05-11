2026 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Review: What’s Good, What’s Not?
- The new Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is an impressive package
- Refreshed design, tweaked engine and chassis and new features
- Fuel-efficient engine, stable dynamics and practicality combined in updated scooter
PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN
The Indian scooter segment is getting crowded, and fast. From sporty offerings to feature-packed urban runabouts and traditional family scooters, buyers today are spoilt for choice. In all this noise, the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 has always managed to carve its own niche – as one of the first maxi-styled scooters in the 125 cc space.
Also Read: 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Launched At Rs. 1.02 Lakh
For 2026, Suzuki has updated it with refreshed styling, meaningful engine tweaks, a stiffer chassis, and a more contemporary feature list. On paper, it sounds like Suzuki has done its homework. But in a segment that has evolved rapidly, the question isn't just whether the Burgman Street 125 is better - it's whether it still makes sense in 2026.
Also Read: Suzuki Burgman Street EX To Remain On Sale
Design & Features
The design of the 2026 Burgman Street 125 is evolution, not revolution. If you're expecting a completely new silhouette, you won't find it here. The updated Burgman Street retains that wide, maxi-scooter stance that has always set it apart, but look closer and the changes are apparent, and genuinely appealing.
The body panels have been noticeably rounded off, with softer curves, cleaner lines, and a more premium, fleshed-out appearance compared to its predecessor.
The new LED headlight is a proper standout – the face of the scooter drawing clear inspiration from Suzuki's flagship superbike, the Hayabusa. It's bold without being aggressive. The silver colour option with its bronze-finish mudguard looks particularly premium and distinctive, and many buyers will find the 2026 Burgman Street an easy decision on looks alone.
Standard 12-inch wheels front and rear contribute to that planted, grown-up road presence. The seating position reinforces the maxi-scooter character well. You sit upright and commanding, and for longer rides, the wide footboard allows you to stretch out comfortably.
On the features front, the 2026 Burgman Street makes a strong statement. The top-spec variant gets a 4.2-inch full-colour TFT display with a comprehensive connected technology suite - turn-by-turn navigation, weather alerts, traffic and speed alerts, trip statistics, fuel consumption figures, and call and message alerts via Bluetooth app integration.
For a 125cc scooter, that is a proper feature list. Add to this keyless ignition, a remote fuel filler lid, practical 24.6 litres of underseat storage, two front cubby holes, bag hooks, and a brake lock, and the Burgman Street feels thoroughly equipped for daily use.
Performance & Ride Experience
Twist the throttle and you're greeted by something that feels very Suzuki - smooth, refined, and entirely fuss-free. The 124cc single-cylinder, SOHC, fuel-injected engine produces 8.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm. It pulls cleanly from low revs, builds to a respectable top end, and does so without drama or harshness. In stop-and-go city traffic, it's genuinely relaxing to ride.
Notably, torque arrives earlier in the rev range than before, making the 2026 Burgman Street feel more eager - a welcome improvement, particularly given the scooter's 115 kg kerb weight. Despite its size and heft, you will not find yourself wanting for more performance or grunt from the 125cc engine in everyday riding conditions.
The stiffer chassis - Suzuki claims 25 per cent more torsional rigidity - is noticeable in the way the scooter handles. Ride quality sits in a comfortable, neutral zone - not too plush, not too firm - and the 12-inch wheels roll over broken roads with more composure.
With 160mm of ground clearance and a seat height of 775mm, the Burgman Street also handles real-world road conditions with reasonable confidence. Corners are dealt with in a stable, composed manner, even if dynamic sharpness is not quite the Burgman Street's strong suit.
The steering is stable rather than sporty, and the suspension is tuned more for comfort than corner carving. Riders seeking a more spirited, engaging ride may find it a touch uninspiring on twisty roads. But on the daily commute - which is where this scooter truly lives - it's close to ideal.
Fuel efficiency is another strong suit. Despite being a brand-new test unit, the scooter returned a tested figure of 44 kmpl under regular riding conditions. With a more conservative throttle hand, 45-47 kmpl is a realistic expectation - impressive figures indeed.
Braking Performance
The 2026 Burgman Street 125 gets a front disc brake, and stopping power is, for the most part, quite likeable. However, the absence of ABS is a miss, particularly when the 2026 Suzuki Access 125 now is equipped with ABS.
Under hard braking, the Burgman Street’s front wheel can lock up, as we have experienced during our tests, and demands caution from the rider. This is not merely a feature omission; in an emergency braking situation, ABS can genuinely be the difference between stopping safely and having a spill.
Prices & Variants
The 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is available in two variants – Ride Connect and Ride Connect TFT. The former offers a simple LCD display, with a simple key-operated ignition.
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Ride Connect Edition
|Rs. 1.02 Lakh
|Ride Connect TFT Edition
|Rs. 1.13 Lakh
The TFT variant, with its full-colour display and connected tech suite, is the one to go for if the feature list matters to you. At a Rs. 11,000 premium over the base variant, it represents reasonable value for the additional technology on offer.
Verdict: Almost Perfect, But…
The 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is, in many ways, exactly what it set out to be - a proper maxi-scooter in the 125cc space. The design is sharper and more contemporary. The powertrain, shared with the best-selling Access 125, is more eager and refined than before.
The TFT display with its comprehensive connected tech suite adds genuine value, and the stiffer, more composed chassis rounds off an otherwise well-thought-out package. The practical feature list - keyless ignition, remote fuel filler lid, brake lock, and generous storage - makes it a genuinely capable daily companion.
But there's a catch. In 2026, the Burgman Street still does not get ABS - a meaningful safety omission, and one that is particularly difficult to justify given that the Suzuki Access 125, which shares the same powertrain, does offer it. For a scooter positioned as a premium, feature-rich offering, this gap feels out of place.
If Suzuki addresses the ABS omission in the coming months, this one becomes very easy to recommend. For now, it is just one feature short of being one of the best choices in its segment. If you're an urban commuter who values style and features over pure sportiness, the new Burgman Street 125 is the scooter for you.
2026 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Pros & Cons:
Pros
- Distinctive, premium maxi-scooter design with good road presence
- More eager engine with earlier torque delivery
- Stiffer chassis improves stability and composure
- Comprehensive features list with 4.2-inch TFT display, full connected tech and keyless ignition
- Strong real-world efficiency of 44 kmpl
- Comfortable, practical maxi-scooter ergonomics with generous underseat storage
Cons
- No ABS – a significant miss, especially when the Access 125 gets it
- Not a sporty or dynamically engaging ride
2026 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Key Specifications:
|Engine
|124cc single-cylinder, SOHC
|Max Power
|8.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm
|Peak Torque
|10.2 Nm @ 5,250 rpm
|Kerb Weight
|115 kg (TFT Variant)
|Seat Height
|775 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Boot Space
|24.6 Litres
|Fuel Economy (Tested)
|44 kmpl
|Top Speed (Indicated)
|92 kmph
2026 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Review: Image Gallery:
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