New Suzuki Burgman Street Launched At Rs 1.02 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Burgman Street maxi-scooter in India. Priced from Rs 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Burgman Street gets a notable design overhaul over the outgoing model with a design more in line with its larger-hearted siblings sold in global markets. There are two variants on offer: Ride Connect Edition and Ride Connect TFT Edition, with the latter priced at Rs 1.13 lakh (ex-showroom).





Also read: 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street Launch LIVE Updates: Images, Price, Specifications



Starting with the looks, the biggest design update to the new Burgman 125 comes in the form of the new split LED headlamp, along with some minor revisions in design to the front apron and side panels. At the rear, the Burgman Street gets a new slim tail lamp design with integrated turn indicators, with the fuel filler flap sitting under it. The updates to the design are accompanied by new colourways, paired with black-painted alloy wheels. Another update over the outgoing model is the switch to a larger 12-inch rear wheel - up from 10 inches.

Under the skin, Suzuki says that it has redesigned the Burgman's chassis with the new unit being lighter than the outgoing model's. The scooter also gets a new 5.5-litre fuel tank, claimed to be lighter than the unit on the outgoing model, and the new Burgman now offers 24.6 litres of underseat storage.





Mechanically, the 124 cc, single-cylinder engine has been updated and now produces 8.3 bhp, marginally down from 8.6 bhp, though torque is up from 10 Nm to 10.2 Nm. Additionally, peak torque is now made at a marginally lower 5,250 rpm as against 5,500 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a CVT gearbox as standard.





On the feature front, the New Burgman Street gets features such as a TFT instrument display, key-less functionalities, USB charging port in the front apron storage compartment, combined braking system and a rear brake lock.