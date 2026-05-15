Norton Atlas To Be Fully Built In India Before Launch

The Norton Atlas mid-size adventure touring motorcycles will be the first Norton models, which will be completely manufactured in India. The Norton brand launch, expected in India towards the second half of 2026, is expected to coincide with the launch of the Norton Atlas and Atlas GT, as well as the Norton Manx R flagship superbike. Norton has not yet officially announced full specifications of the Atlas, but what we do know is that it will be powered by a 585cc parallel-twin engine, which is expected to make around 68-70 bhp.

On the sidelines of the Norton Manx R press ride in Spain, TVS Motor Company has confirmed to car&bike that the Norton Atlas will be the first Norton model which will be completely manufactured at its Hosur plant. In India, the Norton Atlas will be manufactured on a separate assembly line like the BMW F 450 GS. Two variants of the Norton Atlas will be announced with the GT version featuring cast alloy wheels.

The Norton Atlas is also expected to get a long list of premium features – including an 8-inch TFT display, keyless ignition, adjustable suspension as well as multiple ride modes. Like the flagship Norton superbike, the Manx R, the Atlas is also expected to get a 6-axis IMU, which will power advanced safety features like cornering ABS, cornering traction control, slide control, wheelie control and cornering cruise control.

TVS has confirmed that the Norton Atlas bikes, being manufactured in Hosur are already undergoing road testing on Indian roads ahead of the commercial launch. On multiple occasions, test mules of the Norton Atlas motorcycles have been spotted undergoing tests on public roads. We expect the Norton Atlas to be priced around Rs. 6 - 6.5 lakh (Ex-showroom) in India.

Depending on feasibility, manufacturing of the Norton Atlas could be in other countries as well later on, utilising TVS Motor Company’s overseas manufacturing facilities. TVS has two major manufacturing facilities outside of India. One is at Karawang, in Indonesia, and other at Solihull, West Midlands, UK. The Solihul facility is the global design, research and production hub for Norton Motorcycles. TVS Motor Company, one of India’s largest motorcycle exporters, acquired the iconic British motorcycle brand in 2020.