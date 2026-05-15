Petrol, Diesel More Expensive By Up To Rs 3

After almost 4 years of stability, the prices of petrol and diesel at pumps in four major metro cities have been hiked by up to Rs 3 per litre. In what appears to be the first aftereffects of the tensions in the Middle East, petrol and diesel prices have been hiked pan-India with immediate effect, with CNG prices in many cities also seeing an upward revision. Mahanagar Gas announced a hike in CNG prices by Rs 2 in Mumbai on May 14, with prices in Delhi following suit on May 15. Reports state that the price for CNG has also been hiked in Bengaluru.

Also read: CNG Prices Increased By Rs. 2 Per Kg In Mumbai; Now Stands At Rs. 84 Per Kg



Note that prices of premium fuel blends have also been hiked alongside the standard petrol and diesel.



Petrol Pricing



Starting with petrol, the price at the pump in Delhi now stands at Rs 97.77 per litre - up from 94.77 per litre. Prices in Mumbai have increased to Rs 106.68 per litre from Rs 103.54 per litre, while the price for the fuel in Chennai and Kolkata now stands at Rs 103.67 and Rs 108.74 per litre - a hike of Rs 2.83 and Rs 3.29 per litre, respectively.



Diesel Pricing



Moving to diesel, the price in the national capital has breached the Rs 90 per litre mark with prices at the pump now standing at Rs 90.67 per litre - up from Rs 87.67 per litre, while price for diesel in Mumbai was hiked by Rs 3.11 per litre to 93.14 per litre. Prices of the fuel in Chennai and Kolkata stood at Rs 95.25 and Rs 95.13 - a hike of Rs 2.86 and Rs 3.11 per litre respectively.



Also Read: Most Fuel-Efficient CNG Cars On Sale In India!

CNG Pricing

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CNG too has been feeling the pinch in parts of the country with prices being increased by suppliers over the past two months. The most recent hikes came in Mumbai on May 14 and Delhi on May 15 - CNG became dearer by Rs 2 per kg in both cities. CNG currently retails at Rs 84 per kg in Mumbai and Rs 79.09 per kg in Delhi. Similarly, in Bengaluru, CNG prices have been hiked by Rs 2 per kg to Rs 77.09 per kg. Last month, CNG supplier Torrent Gas increased prices by Rs 2.5 per kg in Jaipur.