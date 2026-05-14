Yamaha R15, R3 70th Anniversary Launched Overseas
- Limited Edition 70th anniversary models introduced in Brazil
- Gets red and white Yamaha Racing livery
- No mechanical changes to either the R15 or R3
Yamaha has introduced 70th anniversary models of the R15 and R3 in Brazil, celebrating seven decades of the Japanese two-wheeler brand. The special edition models feature a new red and white livery inspired by Yamaha Racing’s colours in the 1960s along with the Yamaha tuning fork logo in a gold finish. Special 70th anniversary decals also adorn the bodywork. While the R15 gets a blacked-out finish on the upside-down front fork, the R3 gets gold-anodised front forks.
The 70th anniversary models don’t get any mechanical updates. The Yamaha R15 gets the same 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) which puts out 18.1 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The R3 continues to be powered by the 321cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which makes 41.4 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 29.5 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm.
There’s no word yet on if Yamaha India will also introduce similar models in the Indian market with 70th anniversary livery. Given the popularity and fan following of the R15 in India, the special edition livery will no doubt infuse fresh interest and new appeal in the R15. As for the R3, as of April 2026, the R3 is now available at Rs. 3.39 lakh (Ex-showroom), following the lower GST rates for motorcycles below 350cc engine displacement.
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