Honda Set To Enter India's Sub-4M SUV Segment In 2028

Honda Cars India's parent firm, Honda Motor Co., has confirmed the launch of two new-gen models for the Indian market in 2028. At its Q4 FY2026 financial results announcement, the company revealed plans to introduce ‘strategic models’ in two vehicle categories in 2028 - the first being the popular sub-compact or sub-4m segment and the larger mid-size segment. One of these models is expected to be an all-new sub-compact SUV to rival the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and Skoda Kylaq to cash in on the growing popularity of the segment.



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Honda's last attempt at the sub-4m SUV segment was the Jazz-based WR-V crossover hatchback.

“In 2028, Honda will begin introducing strategic models tailored to the Indian market in two vehicle categories: category for vehicles under 4 meters in length and the mid-size category,” the company said in a statement.

“India is one of the few markets in the world where growth is expected. However, currently Honda has presence in only a limited range of product segments and has not been able to fully expand its sales due to an insufficient number of competitive models in each segment. One contributing factor is that we have not been able to deliver products that meet customer characteristics and preferences in India,” said Toshihiro Mibe, Director & President, Honda Motor Company.



He added that Honda’s standard practice so far had been to develop models based on “global standard performance specifications, regardless of target countries and regions.” He added that the ‘global standard’ approach “May have been excessive.”





“Therefore, we will redefine the best specifications that fully match the market environment and customer needs in India. And then in 2028, we will begin introducing strategic models tailored to the Indian market seeking an optimal balance of performance and price to satisfy customers in India,” he said.



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The sub-4m SUV would be Honda’s first proper attempt at the segment, with the company previously having filled the segment with the Jazz-based WR-V, which was pulled from the market in 2023. The sub-4 m SUV segment over the last decade has grown to become one of the most hotly contested segments in the Indian market, with trends in recent years showing a clear preference for SUVs over other body styles among a large portion of Indian car buyers.



On the mid-size segments, Honda also looks set to develop a made-for-India model, with the presentation suggesting yet another SUV. It remains to be seen, however, if the new model could be a new generation of the Elevate SUV or one designed to sit above it as a rival to larger models such as the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and MG Hector.

Mibe also left the door open for collaboration with other OEMs in the country. “We will proactively utilise local development resources, including external resources and introduce new models as quickly as possible,” he commented.



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Honda Cars India is currently gearing towards launching a second facelift for the Honda City alongside the all-new ZR-V in the Indian market on May 22, 2026, with plans to delve into the EV market with the 0 Alpha electric SUV in 2027.