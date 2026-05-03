River Indie Gen 3 Long Term Report: 1 Month, 400 km After
- Bold, chunky design ensures it stands out on road
- Practicality is a big win with massive storage and smart touches
- Charging access inconvenient; few components feel fragile
The River Indie is easily one of the most intriguing electric scooters to come out of a new-age Indian startup in recent times. Built by River Mobility, the Indie has stirred up a fair bit of curiosity ever since its launch, especially in a segment already populated by established names like TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy, among others.
After spending a little over a month and covering 400 km with this blue-and-black Indie, one thing is clear. This isn’t just another electric scooter trying to blend in. It genuinely tries to do things differently, and more importantly, it backs that up in everyday use.
Road Presence Turns Heads
Before you swing a leg over it, what would strike you first about the Indie (like me) is its imposing presence. This is not a subtle-looking scooter by any means. Everything about it feels chunky and purpose-built. The wheels are large, the twin side-by-side headlights look distinctive, and the overall proportions lend it a stance that immediately stands out.
It’s a large scooter with a long wheelbase and generous bodywork, and that immediately translates into strong road presence. View it from the profile, you will notice proper saddle stays for mounting luggage at the front and rear, which doubles up as crash guards. What’s further interesting is the additional front-set footpegs that let you stretch out when the floorboard is occupied.
During my time with it, the Indie consistently grabbed attention. I was asked about the make, range and price more times than I expected. It’s not often that a scooter becomes a conversation starter on the road, especially when the EV space today is already crowded.
Built Around Practicality
If there’s one aspect where the Indie clearly separates itself, it’s practicality. This is a scooter that has been designed around utility first. The 43-litre underseat storage is among the largest you’ll find on any scooter, ICE or EV. It can easily accommodate a full-size helmet, some knick-knacks, and still leave room for groceries.
Complementing this is a 12-litre lockable front storage compartment. It’s genuinely useful for quick-access items and also houses the charging flap release mechanism. The floorboard is wide and usable, with the bag hook neatly integrated into the seat base and positioned higher than usual, making it easier to carry larger bags
Those additional front-set footpegs deserve a second mention. They sound like a small addition, but when the floorboard is loaded, the pair make a noticeable difference to comfort. It’s one of those thoughtful touches that you only begin to appreciate with regular use.
Performance and Ride Modes
The Indie is offered in a single variant, powered by a 4 kWh battery paired with a mid-mounted motor, producing 26 Nm of usable torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a chain drive, which is quite different from the hub motors or belt drives seen on most rivals. The new setup has trimmed some weight as well.
What really impresses is the throttle calibration. There’s no abruptness in power delivery, which makes riding in the city easier. The motor is also quite refined, with minimal noise and a smooth build-up of speed across its riding modes.
Speaking of which, there are three ride modes on offer. Eco, Ride and Rush, each with a distinct character.
As its name suggests, Eco mode is tuned for maximum efficiency, offering a claimed range of 110 km and a top speed of 50 kmph. It does feel quite relaxed, and acceleration is noticeably dulled. It works if you’re really trying to stretch range, but in everyday riding, it feels a bit too laid back.
Ride mode is the sweet spot. It offers a good balance between performance and efficiency, with a top speed of 80 kmph and enough punch for typical city riding. Overtakes are easy, and the scooter feels responsive without being aggressive. This is the mode I found myself using most of the time.
Rush mode unlocks the Indie’s full potential, with a top speed of 90 kmph and slightly sharper acceleration. That said, the difference between Ride and Rush isn’t night and day. You do feel a bit more urgency, but it’s not overwhelming.
Ride, Handling and Suspension
Despite its size and a kerb weight of 135 kg, the Indie is surprisingly manageable. The 14-inch wheels give it good stability, while the overall balance of the scooter makes it feel more agile than its dimensions would suggest.
Slicing through traffic is easy, and the Indie doesn’t feel cumbersome in tight spaces. It almost shrinks around you once you get comfortable. Parking is also made easier thanks to the forward and reverse assist modes, both of which work at low speeds of up to 3 kmph.
Under the bodywork, the Indie uses a tubular frame with telescopic forks at the front and twin rear shock absorbers with preload adjustment. The suspension setup, however, is a bit of a mixed bag. The front end feels slightly on the stiffer side, especially over sharper bumps and broken patches. You do feel the road more than you’d expect. The rear suspension, on the other hand, is more compliant and does a better job of absorbing undulations.
Another point worth noting is ground clearance. At 160 mm, it’s adequate for most situations when riding solo. But with a pillion, things change. On multiple occasions, the centre stand scraped over larger speed breakers and deeper undulations.
Braking and Ergonomics
Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, paired with a combined braking system. There’s no ABS on offer, but the setup provides adequate stopping power.
Ergonomically, the Indie is quite accommodating. The 787 mm seat height makes it accessible for a wide range of riders, and the seat itself is spacious enough for both rider and pillion. The riding triangle is upright and comfortable, which works well for daily commuting as well as extended city runs.
Charging and Everyday Usability
Just before getting the keys for the Indie, I had to figure out the charging bit at home. I had to set up a regular 16A socket in my parking, and the installation cost came to around Rs 4,000 (excluding labour). Do note that the distance from the main electrical connection was a bit far.
Coming to Charging. Topping up from 30 per cent to 100 per cent takes roughly four hours, and on the consumption side, for instance, my home-to-office run is a 43 km return affair, and the Indie guzzled up 55 per cent of juice in the Ride mode that I have been predominantly using.
However, the process of accessing the charging port could have been better. On that note, everything on the Indie requires the key. To plug it in, you need to unlock the front apron to release the charging flap. The charging flap release knob itself is a bit delicate. It needs to be handled carefully, and in my case, it snapped once. It’s a small component, but given how frequently it’s used, it could do with a sturdier design.
Features and Equipment
In terms of features, the Indie covers the basics well. It gets full LED lighting, which has decent throw. The 6-inch display is simple and bright enough to remain readable under direct sunlight and presents all the necessary information clearly. It may not be the most feature-rich unit out there, but it does its job without any glitches.
River accessorised our Indie with practical add-ons like the mobile mount. The mount can be rotated and comes with a touch-friendly cover.
Verdict: Built for More Than Just Commuting
At Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), the River Indie positions itself on the higher side of the electric scooter spectrum. And, while the product itself is impressive, River Mobility’s limited retail and service presence remains a consideration. That said, the company is steadily expanding its footprint, which should address accessibility concerns over time.
As a product, the Indie makes a strong case for itself. It stands out with its design, excels in practicality, and delivers a great experience. The massive storage, thoughtful utility features, and build quality are points that make it versatile. The Indie also shares its underpinnings with the Yamaha EC-06, essentially making it the same scooter under the skin with some visual differences. To know all the differences, tap here.
If your usage involves more than just commuting, whether it’s running errands, carrying equipment, or even supporting small business needs, the Indie fits the bill remarkably well. It’s a scooter that feels purpose-built, and in a market full of similar-looking options, that alone makes it stand out.
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