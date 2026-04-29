Bajaj Chetak C3501 Gains Google Maps Integration, More Power; Price Hiked To Rs 1.39 Lakh
- Chetak C35 and C30 get ride modes and hill hold as standard.
- Peak power output for C3501 rises to 4.8 kW.
- Prices for C30 and C35 hiked by roughly Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.
As competition intensifies, Bajaj Auto has rolled out a series of upgrades for the Chetak electric scooter, which primarily adds more power and a new navigation system on the top-spec variant. The Chetak family now carries the ‘C’ prefix ahead of the model nomenclature, so the Chetak 35 and Chetak 30 are now C35 and C30, in line with the budget-oriented Chetak C25 launched a few months ago. Bajaj has also hiked prices of the C30 and C35 models by anywhere between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 (ex-showroom). For the added premium, the scooters now get a handful of upgrades.
Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 180 Launched In India At Rs 1.22 Lakh
What's new on the 2026 Chetak C35?
The big change comes for the range-topping Chetak C3501, which now features Google Maps integration built into the Chetak smartphone app.
C3501 is the only model in the Chetak family to feature a touchscreen.
An upgraded motor delivers a peak 4.8 kW (6.43 bhp), up from the previous 4.5 kW (6 bhp), in the Chetak C3501 and C3502, which helps increase their true top speed from 73 kmph to 80 kmph (63 kmph to 70 kmph for the C3503).
Hill hold assist and ride modes (Eco and Sport), which were previously enabled only on the purchase of the TecPac software package, are now standard on the C3501 and C3502.
Chetak 35 was launched at the end of 2024; has a 3.5 kWh battery.
The C3501 and C3502 will also now be able to receive software updates over-the-air, so any bug fixes, performance enhancements or feature additions can be completed remotely, without requiring owners to visit a service centre, claims Bajaj.
With this update, the entry-level C3503 is priced at Rs 1.14 lakh, the C3502 costs Rs 1.29 lakh and the C3501 is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
Also Read: Mid-Mounted Motor vs Hub Motor: Key Differences India’s Electric Scooter Buyers Should Know
What's new on the 2026 Chetak C30?
Just like the C35, the C30, too, benefits from a more powerful motor, which helps increase its top speed from 63 kmph to 70 kmph.
Chetak C30 has a 3 kWh battery and a claimed range of up to 127 km.
Hill hold assist and two ride modes are also standard on the C30, and it now gets a more powerful portable charger, which cuts charging time from 3 hours and 50 minutes to 2 hours and 55 minutes.
The C30 is now priced at Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom).
Top speed hiked for Chetak C25
The most affordable Chetak has also benefited from this upgrade. While Bajaj hasn't specified the exact hike in power, the C25 now has a top speed of 60 kmph, up from the previous top speed of 55 kmph.
Lightweight C25 is aimed at first-time scooter riders.
The C25 is priced at Rs 89,500 (ex-showroom), and has a 2.5 kWh battery, with a claimed range of up to 113 kilometres.
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