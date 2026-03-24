Electric Motorcycles on Sale in India in 2026
- Ultraviolette F77 is a performance-focused electric motorcycle.
- Ola offers the Roadster in three different variants based on the battery capacity, range and features.
- Matter Aera is the only electric motorcycle on sale in India to feature a mechanical gearbox.
The electric motorcycle segment in India has evolved rather quickly than expected. What start as affordable commuter EV bikes has now grown into a diverse space that includes performance-focused electric sportbikes, mid-range urban motorcycles and feature-rich everyday commuters. From brands like Ultraviolette and Matter, to newer names like Raptee and Oben, buyers now have multiple choices depending on whether they want performance, range or affordability. On that note, we have put together a list of all the electric motorcycles currently on sale in India in 2026 along with their key specifications, range and pricing.
Ola Roadster – Price ₹79,999 to ₹1.90 lakh
Offered in two variants, Roadster X and Roadster X+, Ola Electric offers electric motorcycles with multiple battery options depending on the variant. The most affordable Roadster X is offered in 2.5kWh, 3.5 kWh and 4.5 kWh battery packs with a peak power output of 7 kW. This one has an IDC range of 252 km, top speed of 118kmph and is capable of accelerating from 0-40kmph in 3.1 seconds. The higher variant is the Roadster X+ variant which is offered in two battery pack options of 4.5 kWh and 9.1 kWh and a peak power output of 11kW. This variant is rated to offer an IDC range of up to 500km, top speed of 125 kmph and a o-40 kmph acceleration in 2.7 seconds. The Roadster also gets three ride modes – Eco, Normal, Sport – along with features like a TFT display, cruise control, regenerative braking and hill-hold assist.
Ultraviolette F77 – Price ₹2.99 lakh to ₹3.99 lakh
The Ultraviolette F77 continues to be one of the most performance-focused electric motorcycles on sale in India. It is available in two models - Mach 2 and SuperStreet, with a 7.1 kWh battery in the standard version and a larger 10.3 kWh battery in the Recon variant, paired with a motor producing 27 kW peak power. The claimed range stands at 211 km for the standard model and up to 323 km for the Recon. The motorcycle also gets three ride modes – Glide, Combat and Ballistic – along with traction control, dynamic stability control and multiple levels of regenerative braking. With its strong performance and premium positioning, the F77 sits at the premium end of the electric motorcycle market in India.
Also Read: Best Commuter Motorcycles Under 1 Lakh in India
Oben Rorr – Price ₹1 lakh to ₹1.50 lakh
Oben Electric is yet another Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle manufacturer that offers the Rorr, is a sporty urban electric motorcycle, which is available in three different variants – Rorr, Rorr EZ and the Rorr EZ Sigma. Available in different battery pack options, it ranges from 2.6kWh, 3.4 kWh and a 4.4 kWh battery packs. Depending on the variant, the Rorr is capable of offering an IDC range of 175 km to 187 km, making it one of the higher-range electric motorcycles in the sub-₹1.5 lakh segment. It also gets multiple ride modes, fast-charging capability and a lightweight street-focused design that is suited for urban use.
Matter Aera – Price ₹1.81 lakh to ₹1.93 lakh
The Matter Aera is one unique electric motorcycle offering because it is the first electric motorcycle in India to offer a manual gearbox. It uses a 5 kWh battery pack and produces around 11.5 kW peak power, while the claimed range is up to 172 km. The motorcycle also comes with three ride modes and a liquid-cooled battery system, which is still unique in this segment. It is positioned as a tech-focused electric motorcycle that also offers the traditional riding experience of a geared motorcycle.
Also Read: Top 10 Most Fuel-Efficient Scooters in India
Raptee HV T30 – Price ₹2.39 lakh
The Raptee HV T30 is aimed at buyers who want a comfortable zippy commuter but with the benefits of an electric powertrain. It uses a high-voltage battery platform and produces more than 22 kW peak power and 70Nm of peak torque, while the claimed range is around 200 km, real world range is expected to be in the ballpark of 150km. The motorcycle come with three ride modes, regenerative braking and fast-charging CCS2 compatibility with access to the electric 4-wheeler charging grid. The motorcycle is available in two variants T30 and T30 Sport, the latter offered with sporty decals and an attractive red livery.
Ultraviolette X-47 – Price ₹2.49 lakh to ₹3.49 lakh
The X-47 is the latest offering from Ultraviolette in the premium electric motorcycle offering a mix of touring and commuting. Using the powertrain platform from the F77, the X-47 builds further on it. Offered in three variants – Original, Original+ and Recon, the X-47 is equipped with advanced electronics like radar technology that detects blind spots, overtake alerts, rear collision warning and more. The X-47 is also equipped with dual-channel ABS, traction control, hill-hold, Regen and can also be quipped with front and rear dash cams.
Also Read: Top Electric Scooters In India With The Biggest Storage Space
Revolt Motors – Price ₹1 lakh to ₹1.40 lakh
If you are looking for affordable commuter-focused electric motorcycles, then, Revolt Motors offers a sizeable portfolio to consider. While the RV400 remains the most popular model, the brand also has the RV1, RV1+, RV BlazeX and RV400 BRZ models to pick. The RV400 and RV400 BRZ models feature a 3.24 kWh battery pack, a claimed range of around 150 km, three ride modes, and a kerb weight of 115 kg, which makes it suitable for everyday city use. Meanwhile, the newer models like the RV1, RV1+ and BlazeX are more commuter-focused and are offers in multiple battery pack options and more cost-effective cycle parts to keep maintenance costs low.
Hop Electric OXO – Price ₹1.34 lakh
The Hop Electric OXO is positioned as a budget-friendly electric motorcycle that focuses on practicality rather than outright performance. It uses a 3.75 kWh battery pack and produces around 5.2 kW peak power, offering a claimed true range of 140 km in ECO mode, and a top speed of 88kmph. The motorcycle also comes with three ride modes, smartphone connectivity and a digital display. The Hop OXO focuses on everyday usability and is one of the more affordable electric motorcycles currently on sale in India.
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Popular Revolt Models
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RV400Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.43 - 1.5 Lakh
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RV BlazeXEx-showroom Price₹ 1.2 Lakh
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RV1Ex-showroom Price₹ 89,115 - 98,752
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- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
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- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-12
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
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- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
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- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
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- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
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- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
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