Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 Becomes Fastest FWD Production Car At Nurburgring

Volkswagen’s Golf GTI Edition 50 has recorded a new Nurburgring lap record for a front-wheel-drive production car. Driven by Volkswagen test and development driver Benjamin Leuchter, the hot hatch completed the 20.8-kilometre Nordschleife in 7:44.523 minutes. The lap also makes it the quickest production Volkswagen to go around the circuit so far.

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The Edition 50 has been developed to mark 50 years of the GTI badge and is also the most powerful production Golf GTI yet. It uses a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 320 bhp, with Volkswagen claiming a 0-100 kmph time of 5.3 seconds and a top speed of 270 kmph.

The record-setting car was fitted with the optional GTI Performance Package, which brings a more track-oriented setup. This includes a chassis lowered by an additional 5 mm, 19-inch forged alloy wheels, Bridgestone Potenza Race semi-slick tyres and a titanium Akrapovic exhaust system.

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As standard, the Edition 50 already sits 15 mm lower than a regular Golf and comes equipped with adaptive chassis control. Suspension setup includes a MacPherson strut arrangement at the front and a four-link rear axle. According to Leuchter, the car remained stable and predictable through the Nurburgring’s faster sections, bumps and elevation changes.

Interestingly, this is the second time the GTI Edition 50 has set a title at the Nurburgring. Back in June 2025, the car had lapped the circuit in 7:46.13 minutes, which at the time made it the fastest Volkswagen-badged production model around the track. Its latest run is over 1.6 seconds quicker. That earlier time had also put it ahead of the all-wheel-drive Golf R ‘20 Years’, which recorded a 7:47.31-minute lap in 2022.