2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift : Variants, Features, Prices Explained

The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun is offered in seven trim levels – Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus, Topline, GT Line, GT Plus Chrome and GT Plus Sport – with prices ranging from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV is available with two turbo-petrol engine options and three transmission options.

Also Read: 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launched At Rs 11 Lakh: Check Variant-Wise Prices

Here is a look at what each trim level has to offer:

Comfortline

Engine: 1.0 litre TSI Petrol

Transmission: MT

Price: Rs 11 lakh

Features:

6 airbags

ESC, ABS, EBD, brake assist, multi-collision braking, ASR, EDL

Tyre pressure deflation warning

All seats 3-point seatbelts

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Engine immobiliser

Rear parking sensors

Manual IRVM

Rear fog lamp

Rear wiper, washer and defogger

Full LED headlamps with DRLs

Auto levelling headlamps

Static cornering lights

Black roof rails

Body-coloured ORVMs with LED indicators

Body-coloured door handles

16-inch steel wheels with covers

Infinity LED tail lamps

Chrome Taigun lettering

Dual-tone interior

Fabric seats (Soul Black)

Height-adjustable driver seat

Front grab handle

Rear grab handles with hooks

Driver footrest

Sliding front centre armrest with storage

Ambient light pack

7.0 inch touchscreen infotainment

4 speakers

Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Manual AC

Rear AC vents

All power windows

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Tilt & telescopic steering

12V power socket

Also Read: 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline vs Skoda Kushaq Classic+: Base Variants Compared

Highline

Engine: 1.0 litre TSI Petrol

Transmission: MT / AT

Price: Rs 12.70 lakh – Rs 13.80 lakh

In addition to Comfortline:

Front parking sensors

Reverse camera with static guidelines

Auto-dimming IRVM

16-inch alloy wheels

Chrome garnish on door handles

Chrome window line

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

10.1 touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Voice command

Wireless charging pad

USB-C ports (front & rear)

Shark fin antenna

Cruise control (AT)

Paddle shifters (AT)

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun: Old Vs New

Highline Plus

Engine: 1.0 litre TSI Petrol

Transmission: MT / AT

Price: Rs 14.30 lakh – Rs 15.45 lakh

In addition to Highline:

Electric sunroof

Auto headlights

Rain-sensing wipers

Auto coming/leaving home lights

Digital instrument cluster

Electrically folding ORVMs

Driver one-touch window with pinch guard

Cooled glovebox

Topline

Engine: 1.0 litre TSI Petrol

Transmission: MT / AT

Price: Rs 16 lakh – Rs 17.17 lakh

In addition to Highline Plus:

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Front light band

Illuminated VW logo (front & rear)

Welcome & goodbye lighting animation

Leatherette seat upholstery

Dashboard inserts

Footwell illumination

Panoramic sunroof

Ventilated front seats

Electric front seats (driver & co-driver)

Subwoofer and amplifier

Also Read: 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: In Pictures

GT Line

Engine: 1.0 litre TSI Petrol

Transmission: MT / AT

Price: Rs 14,60 lakh - Rs 15.75 lakh

In addition to Highline Plus:

Glossy black exterior styling

17-inch black alloy wheels

Black roof rails

Black ORVMs

GT Line badges

Black interior theme

Red ambient lighting

GT Plus Chrome

Engine: 1.5 litre TSI Petrol

Transmission: 7-Speed DSG

Price: Rs 18 lakh

In addition to Topline:

Active cylinder technology (ACT)

GT branding on grille, tailgate and doors

GT steering clasp

Leatherette seats with red piping

Leatherette front armrest

Red brake calipers

Dual-tone exterior with black roof

Laser red ambient lighting

GT welcome screen

Aluminium pedals

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Features & New 8-Speed AT

GT Plus Sport

Engine: 1.5 litre TSI Petrol

Transmission: 7-Speed DSG

Price: Rs 19.30 lakh

Features in addition to GT Plus Chrome:

Blacked-out exterior theme

Black alloy wheels

Black roof and mirrors

Black leatherette seats with red stitching

GT steering with red accent



