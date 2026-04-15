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2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift : Variants, Features, Prices Explained

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
3 mins read
Apr 15, 2026, 04:41 PM
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2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift : Variants, Features, Prices Explained
Key Highlights
  • Prices range from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Offered in seven trim levels
  • Comes with 1.0 litre 1.5 litre turbo-petrol engines

The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun is offered in seven trim levels – Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus, Topline, GT Line, GT Plus Chrome and GT Plus Sport – with prices ranging from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV is available with two turbo-petrol engine options and three transmission options.

Also Read: 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launched At Rs 11 Lakh: Check Variant-Wise Prices

Here is a look at what each trim level has to offer:

Comfortline

Engine: 1.0 litre TSI Petrol

Transmission: MT

Price: Rs 11 lakh

Features:

  • 6 airbags
  • ESC, ABS, EBD, brake assist, multi-collision braking, ASR, EDL
  • Tyre pressure deflation warning
  • All seats 3-point seatbelts
  • ISOFIX child seat mounts
  • Engine immobiliser
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Manual IRVM
  • Rear fog lamp
  • Rear wiper, washer and defogger
  • Full LED headlamps with DRLs
  • Auto levelling headlamps
  • Static cornering lights
  • Black roof rails
  • Body-coloured ORVMs with LED indicators
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • 16-inch steel wheels with covers
  • Infinity LED tail lamps
  • Chrome Taigun lettering
  • Dual-tone interior
  • Fabric seats (Soul Black)
  • Height-adjustable driver seat
  • Front grab handle
  • Rear grab handles with hooks
  • Driver footrest
  • Sliding front centre armrest with storage
  • Ambient light pack
  • 7.0 inch touchscreen infotainment
  • 4 speakers
  • Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • Manual AC
  • Rear AC vents
  • All power windows
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Tilt & telescopic steering
  • 12V power socket

Also Read: 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline vs Skoda Kushaq Classic+: Base Variants Compared

2026 VW Taigun 9

Highline

Engine: 1.0 litre TSI Petrol

Transmission: MT / AT

Price: Rs 12.70 lakh – Rs 13.80 lakh

In addition to Comfortline:

  • Front parking sensors
  • Reverse camera with static guidelines
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Chrome garnish on door handles
  • Chrome window line
  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders
  • 10.1 touchscreen infotainment system
  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • Voice command
  • Wireless charging pad
  • USB-C ports (front & rear)
  • Shark fin antenna
  • Cruise control (AT)
    Paddle shifters (AT)

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun: Old Vs New

Highline Plus

Engine: 1.0 litre TSI Petrol

Transmission: MT / AT

Price: Rs 14.30 lakh – Rs 15.45 lakh

In addition to Highline:

  • Electric sunroof
  • Auto headlights
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Auto coming/leaving home lights
  • Digital instrument cluster
  • Electrically folding ORVMs
  • Driver one-touch window with pinch guard
  • Cooled glovebox
2026 VW Taigun 12

Topline

Engine: 1.0 litre TSI Petrol

Transmission: MT / AT

Price: Rs 16 lakh – Rs 17.17 lakh

In addition to Highline Plus:

  • 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
  • Front light band
  • Illuminated VW logo (front & rear)
  • Welcome & goodbye lighting animation
  • Leatherette seat upholstery
  • Dashboard inserts
  • Footwell illumination
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Electric front seats (driver & co-driver)
    Subwoofer and amplifier

Also Read: 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: In Pictures

GT Line

Engine: 1.0 litre TSI Petrol

Transmission: MT / AT

Price: Rs 14,60 lakh - Rs 15.75 lakh

In addition to Highline Plus:

  • Glossy black exterior styling
  • 17-inch black alloy wheels
  • Black roof rails
  • Black ORVMs
  • GT Line badges
  • Black interior theme
  • Red ambient lighting
2026 VW Taigun 10

GT Plus Chrome

Engine: 1.5 litre TSI Petrol

Transmission: 7-Speed DSG

Price: Rs 18 lakh

In addition to Topline:

  • Active cylinder technology (ACT)
  • GT branding on grille, tailgate and doors
  • GT steering clasp
  • Leatherette seats with red piping
  • Leatherette front armrest
  • Red brake calipers
  • Dual-tone exterior with black roof
  • Laser red ambient lighting
  • GT welcome screen
  • Aluminium pedals

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Features & New 8-Speed AT

GT Plus Sport

Engine: 1.5 litre TSI Petrol

Transmission: 7-Speed DSG

Price: Rs 19.30 lakh

Features in addition to GT Plus Chrome:

  • Blacked-out exterior theme
  • Black alloy wheels
  • Black roof and mirrors
  • Black leatherette seats with red stitching
  • GT steering with red accent

Variant name1.0 MT1.0 AT1.5 DSG
ComfortlineRs 11 lakh--
HighlineRs 12.70 lakhRs 13.80 lakh-
Highline PlusRs 14.30 lakhRs 15.45 lakh-
GT LineRs 14.60 lakhRs 15.75 lakh-
ToplineRs 16 lakhRs 17.17 lakh-
GT Plus Chrome--Rs 19 lakh
GT Plus Sport--Rs 19.30 lakh
# 2026 Volkswagen Taigun# 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Launch# 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Variants explained# 2026 Volkswagen Taigun features explained# 2026 Volkswagen Taigun prices explained# 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Specifications# New Volkswagen Taigun# Taigun compact SUV# Taigun# Volkswagen# Volkswagen India# Cars# New Cars

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