2026 Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline vs Skoda Kushaq Classic+: Base Variants Compared

Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 compact SUVs, the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq, have both been updated for 2026. Both received revisions to their exterior design, interior and feature set. That said, we compare the base variants – the Taigun Comfortline and Kushaq Classic+ – to see all the differences.

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Features & New 8-Speed AT - Launch Soon!

Taigun Comfortline vs Kushaq Classic+: Engine & Gearbox

Both base variant models are powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, the Kushaq Classic+ is also offered with an 8-speed torque converter automatic in the base variant itself, whereas the Taigun Comfortline is limited to a manual transmission, with the automatic introduced only in higher trims.

Taigun Comfortline vs Kushaq Classic+: Interior & Displays

Looking at equipment, both base variants cover the essentials, including LED headlamps, fabric upholstery, and manual AC. Moreover, the Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an analogue instrument cluster with a small multi-information display, akin to the Skoda Kushaq Classic+.

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launched At Rs 10.69 Lakh

Taigun Comfortline vs Kushaq Classic+: Features & Equipment

The Kushaq Classic+ offers a slightly more equipped base package, featuring an auto-dimming IRVM and rain-sensing wipers as standard, which are not available on the Taigun Comfortline. However, both SUVs do come equipped with a rear wiper and defogger. Additionally, features like front fog lamps with cornering function are offered on the Kushaq, albeit only with the automatic variant.

Taigun Comfortline vs Kushaq Classic+: Safety

Safety equipment remains largely identical across both SUVs at the base. Both the Taigun Comfortline and Kushaq Classic+ come equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, traction control and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard. However, hill-hold assist is available on the Kushaq Classic+ with the automatic variant, while the Taigun Comfortline, being manual-only, does not offer this feature.

Taigun Comfortline vs Kushaq Classic+: Dimensions & Practicality

In terms of dimensions and practicality, both models remain identical, offering the same wheelbase, overall footprint and a boot capacity of 385 litres, resulting in no noticeable difference in cabin space or luggage capacity.

Taigun Comfortline vs Kushaq Classic+: Price

Prices for the Taigun facelift will be announced later this month, though the outgoing model started at Rs 10.58 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Skoda Kushaq base variant is priced from Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

