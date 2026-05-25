2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift India Launch On June 15; Will Get PHEV Option

Mercedes-Benz will launch the facelifted S-class in India on June 15, 2026. Unveiled globally in late January, the new S brings with it notable upgrades in tech and comfort over the model it replaces and is set to be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain in India for the first time.

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On the design side, the new S-class gets an updated fascia and rear end design. The grille is larger and features embedded three-point star elements, with the headlamps also featuring the new three-point star LED daytime running lamp elements seen on other new Mercedes models. The bumper design too is updated, and there is healthy use of chrome on the fascia as well. Around the rear, the bumper design has been updated, and the S-class also adopts the three-point star light guides within the tail lamps seen on the E-class.

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Inside, the tech upgrades arrive in the switch to Mercedes’s Superscreen set-up featuring a 14.4-inch central touchscreen flanked by 12.3-inch displays for the co-driver and instrument cluster running the latest MB.OS. The system also offers embedded AI-based features including a voice assistant, Google-based navigation and vehicle—everything capabilities. The new S also supports over-the-air updates.

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Other features include electrically adjusting air-con vents, a camera built into the dashboard replete with facial recognition tech and video calling capabilities, rear seat entertainment and twin tablet-style controllers allowing rear seat users to control a variety of in-car functions. Of course, you still get carryover elements including power adjustable front and rear seats replete with boss mode, powered sunshades and more. Globally, the S-class also gets rear-wheel steering as standard.

Moving to the powertrain, Mercedes has confirmed that the new S-class will arrive with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The powertrain features a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol mill paired with electric motors and a 21.96 kWh battery offering an EV-only range of up to 117 km. Globally, the hybrid is offered in two states of tune: the S 450e pushing out 429 bhp and 680 Nm and the S 580e that develops a stronger 577 bhp and 750 Nm. The latter also features all-wheel drive.

Also expected to be offered alongside are standard six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options in the familiar S 450 and S 350d guise.

Coming to the pricing, expect the new S-class to command a premium over the outgoing model, with prices likely to cross the Rs 2 crore mark (ex-showroom).