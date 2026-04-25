Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launch Edition Introduced At Rs 64 Lakh
- Priced at Rs 64 lakh (ex-showroom), Rs 5 lakh more than standard CLA 250+
- Gets matte black paint, Night Package and 19-inch alloy wheels
- Adds third 14-inch passenger display to the setup
Alongside the launch of the all-electric CLA, Mercedes-Benz India has also rolled out a special ‘Launch Edition’, which essentially brings visual upgrades and added features over the standard model. Priced at Rs 64 lakh (ex-showroom), it commands a Rs 5 lakh premium over the regular CLA 250+ Long Range, which is priced at Rs 59 lakh. So, what exactly does the extra money get you?
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launched In India At Rs 55 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launch Edition: Exterior
Starting with the exterior, the Launch Edition stands out with a Cosmos Black Magno finish. This is a matte black shade sourced from Mercedes’ Manufaktur range. It also rides on larger 19-inch, edition-specific alloy wheels, while the Night Package replaces most of the chrome detailing with gloss black and dark chrome accents.
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launch Edition: Interior & Features
Step inside, and the changes are more noticeable. The highlight is the Superscreen setup, now extended with an additional 14-inch display for the front passenger, unlike the standard version, which gets a 10.25-inch driver display and a 14.6-inch central touchscreen. There’s also a three-year entertainment package for streaming, along with leather upholstery and edition-specific trim finished in an anodised gold tone.
Mercedes has further dressed up the cabin with ambient lighting featuring different colour themes, AMG floor mats with gold piping, and illuminated door sills in a silver-gold finish. Additionally, it also gets Keyless-Go as a part of the ‘convenience package’.
Also Read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Review: It’s Properly Good!
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launch Edition: Battery Pack & Powertrain
Mechanically, nothing changes. The Launch Edition continues with the 85 kWh battery pack from the CLA 250+ Long Range, delivering a claimed WLTP range of up to 792 km. The rear-wheel-drive setup produces 268 bhp and 335 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 210 kmph. It also supports 320 kW DC fast charging, which is claimed to add 400 km of range in 20 minutes.
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