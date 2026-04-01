2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Debuts With Updated Looks, New Interior & More Powerful Engines
- GLE 580 gets new flatplane crank V8
- New 6-cylinder mills boost power across all variants
- Gets new MBUX Superscreen with three 12.3-inch displays
The The Mercedes-Benz GLE has received a significant overhaul for 2026, bringing with it updates to the styling, new tech, and new six- and eight-cylinder engines with mild hybrid tech as standard. The facelifted GLE was unveiled in standard SUV, coupe-SUV and hot AMG guise.
Also read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Unveiled With Updated Engines, ‘Cloud-Based' Suspension
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift: Exterior Styling Updates
AMG GLE 53 offered in SUV & Coupe guise; gets the Panamericana grille.
The exterior styling changes to the GLE are mostly centred around the fascia and rear end. Up front, the GLE looks to get some new S-class-inspired design elements, including the more rounded Digital LED headlamps with twin three-point-star light guides and a more prominent grille replete with surround lighting and an illuminated three-point star at the centre. The AMG models feature the Panamericana grille with vertical slats.
Round the rear, the GLE gets redesigned tail lamps replete with twin three-point star lightguides connected via a black strip that spans the width of the tailgate. Revised bumpers and new alloy wheel designs round out the cosmetic updates.
GLE SUV's rear is characterised by new tail lamps connected by black trim and a revised rear bumper.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Launch Confirmed for April 24
The GLE coupe features many of the same design changes, though it lacks the black trim spanning the width of the boot lid.
GLE Coupe gets similar design updates as its SUV sister; it lacks the additional black trim at the rear.
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift: Interior Updates
The biggest overhaul to the GLE comes in the form of the tech, with all variants getting the MBUX Superscreen as standard. This has involved giving the dashboard a notable redesign with new circular side air con vents integrated into the glass facade of the Superscreen and new dual elongated rectangular centre vents in place of the current SUV’s set of four. The Superscreen itself comprises three 12.3-inch displays with the front passenger display fitted as standard across the range. The screen works in conjunction with a weight sensor in the front seat, activating only when the vehicle detects an occupant in the front seat. The MB.OS system now supports video calling from the central display as well as adding additional functionalities such as in-car payments and augmented 3D navigation displays on the screens for more accuracy.
Also Read: 2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Revealed With More Powerful V8, Updated Design
Dashboard dominated by the new standard-fit tri-screen MBUX Superscreen.
Another cosmetic change is the move to the new design steering wheel that drops the previous unit’s touch-sensitive controls for physical buttons and scroller knobs. Other cosmetic changes include new upholstery and trim colours.
Second-row seats get power adjustability as an option; some markets get an optional third row.
In terms of seating, the GLE is still offered as a five-seater as standard, with the option of a third row of seats. Buyers now have the option of a powered second-row 60:40 split bench seat that can be adjusted 100 mm in length and offers up to 18 degrees of recline. The seat also features an electric folding function to fold down the backrest and one-touch operation to fold away for access to the third row. A panoramic sunroof is standard across the range.
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift: Powertrain Updates
Also Read: New Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 Debuts With Six-Cylinder Engine And Drift Mode
Coming to the engine line-up, Mercedes says that the GLE now gets new six-cylinder and eight-cylinder engines with 48V mild hybrid technology as standard. At the top of the range for the standard model is a new GLE 580 featuring the new flat-plane V8 developing a peak 530 bhp and 750 Nm - up from 510 bhp and 730 Nm. The petrol GLE 450 also benefits from a new in-line six-cylinder unit that now develops 375 bhp and 560 Nm - up from 362 bhp and 500 Nm.
New six- and eight-cylinder engines bump up power and torque; GLE PHEV replaces four-cylinder petrol with six-cylinder unit.
A bigger change comes to the GLE 450e plug-in hybrid - Mercedes-Benz has replaced the turbocharged four-cylinder mill with the new six-cylinder mill. The company says that this results in a peak output increase of over 74 bhp while offering an EV-only range of over 100 km.
Moving to the diesel powertrains, the new in-line six diesel mills benefit from the use of aluminium for the cylinder heads and engine block as well as F1-derived cylinder wall lining and redesigned pistons. As before, buyers get the option of two states of tune: 350d offering a peak 282 bhp and 650 Nm, and the 450d pushing out a peak 362 bhp and 750 Nm. A nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox is standard.
AMG models get similar benefits with the new M256 EVO engine now under the hood.
On the AMG side, the GLE is offered in the familiar AMG 53 spec but with key changes under the skin. The AMGs now get the new M256 EVO six-cylinder mill featuring several internal upgrades over the outgoing unit to now offer a peak output of 442 bhp - up from 429 bhp - and 600 Nm (640 Nm with overboost on the mild-hybrid). As before, the AMG GLE 53 retains a plug-in hybrid option that pairs the new in-line six with a 181 bhp electric motor to offer a combined 577 bhp and 750 Nm - up from 529 bhp.
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift: Suspension Updates
As before, the GLE retains the use of steel springs as standard, with buyers able to opt for Airmatic air suspension. Both setups receive updates for a smoother drive and improved damping. The GLE also gets Mercedes' latest 48-volt E-Active Body Control system featuring an upgraded sensor and processing suite, allowing it to analyse road conditions up to 1000 times a second and individually adjust the suspension at each wheel to offer enhanced comfort. The system can also be paired with the ‘cloud-based’ predictive damping system seen on the new GLS to anticipate road conditions and adjust suspension settings in real time.
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift: India Launch
The new GLE is expected to go on sale in global markets in the coming months, and an India launch can also not be ruled out going forward. We can expect Mercedes to bring the updated SUV to India sometime in 2027.
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