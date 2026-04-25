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Mercedes-Benz C-Class, E-Class Celebration Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 62.40 Lakh

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Apr 25, 2026, 04:47 PM
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Mercedes-Benz C-Class, E-Class Celebration Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 62.40 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • Priced at ₹62.40 lakh (C-Class) and ₹82.70 lakh (E-Class)
  • Adds dashcam, rear entertainment screens and cushions
  • Includes curated collectibles as part of the package

On the sidelines of launching the CLA Electric, Mercedes-Benz India has introduced special ‘Celebration Editions’ of the C-Class and E-Class. This is essentially a part of the brand completing 140 years globally, and follows similar limited-run versions seen in the past on models like the EQS and Maybach GLS. Both the C-Class and E-Class Celebration Editions are limited to 140 units each.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launched In India At Rs 55 Lakh

Mercedes Benz C Class E Class Celebration Editions 1

The C-Class Celebration Edition is priced at Rs 62.40 lakh, which is a premium over the standard model priced at Rs 59.90 lakh. The E-Class Celebration Edition is priced at Rs 82.70 lakh, compared to Rs 80 lakh for the regular version (all prices ex-showroom).

There are no changes under the hood, with both models remaining mechanically identical to their standard counterparts. Instead, both editions come equipped with a dashcam and rear-seat entertainment screens, along with cushions and a set of curated collectibles.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launch Edition Introduced At Rs 64 Lakh

Mercedes Benz C Class E Class Celebration Editions 2

The C-Class Celebration Edition continues with the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine paired with a mild-hybrid system, producing 197 bhp along with an additional 20 bhp boost, and 440 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and sends power to the rear wheels.

The E-Class Celebration Edition also uses a 2.0-litre diesel engine, producing 194 bhp and 440 Nm of torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and a rear-wheel-drive layout.

# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-Benz C-Class Celebration Edition# Mercedes-Benz E-Class Celebration Edition# Mercedes-Benz Celebration Editions# Mercedes-Benz C-Class# Mercedes-Benz E-Class# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz Cars# Mercedes-Benz Cars India# Cars

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