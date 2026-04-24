VW Group Parts Ways With Bugatti: Porsche To Sell Stake In Bugatti-Rimac
- Agreement will see Porsche sell its stakes by the end of 2026
- Porsche currently holds 45 per cent stake in Bugatti Rimac JV
- Stake will be sold to consortium of Venture Capital firms and private investors
Porsche has agreed to sell its entire stake in the Bugatti-Rimac joint venture as well as in the Rimac Group. The agreement, signed on April 24, 2026, will see the German automaker sell its stake to a consortium of venture capital firms and private investors by the end of 2026. The move will also see the VW Group completely part ways with the Bugatti brand for the first time since it acquired the company in the 1990s.
Also read: One-Off Bugatti Brouillard Unveiled As A Tribute To Ettore’s Horse Under New Solitaire Program
Porsche currently holds a 45 per cent stake in Bugatti-Rimac, the joint venture company established in 2021, which controls the Bugatti brand. The German carmaker also holds a 20.6 per cent stake in the Rimac Group.
Also Read: Bugatti And Jacob & Co Unveil New Watch Based On The Tourbillon V16 Hypercar
Commenting on the announcement, Michael Leiters, CEO of Porsche AG said, “In setting up the joint venture Bugatti Rimac together with Rimac Group, we successfully laid the foundation for Bugatti’s future. As an early-stage investor of Rimac Group, Porsche made a significant contribution to developing Rimac Technology into an established Tier-1 automotive technology company. Now, with the sale of our stake, we demonstrate that we will focus Porsche on the core business. We would like to thank Mate Rimac and his team for the constructive and trusting cooperation over the past years.”
Under the agreement, a consortium of buyers, including venture capital firms HOF Capital and BlueFive Capital, will take control of Porsche’s stake in Bugatti-Rimac, while HOF Capital will acquire the German carmaker’s stake in the Rimac Group as the second largest shareholder behind founder Mate Rimac. The financial details of the deal have been kept confidential.
“Porsche has been a crucial partner, and we are deeply grateful for their role in establishing Bugatti Rimac. With the strong foundations their support has provided, we now have a structure that allows us to execute even faster on our long-term vision. We look forward to our collaboration with our new partners,” said Bugatti-Rimac CEO & Rimac founder Mate Rimac.
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