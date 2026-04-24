Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric Debuts; Turbo Version Offers 1,156bhp And 669 kms
- Up to 1,156bhp in Turbo variant with 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds
- 911-inspired Coupé design delivers up to 669 km claimed range
- 800V architecture supports up to 400 kW DC fast charging.
Porsche has taken the wraps off the new Cayenne Coupé Electric at Auto China 2026. The standard Cayenne Electric went global a few months back, and now we have the first look at the sloping roofline version, which will be available in three versions when the sales commence later this year.
Porsche says the roofline is inspired by the Porsche 911, carrying over the signature ‘flyline’ silhouette into an electric SUV body. It sits 24 mm lower than the standard Cayenne Electric SUV, while aerodynamic tweaks help achieve a drag coefficient of 0.23. It also means better efficiency as its claimed range of up to 669 km is 18 km more than the standard version. With the 800-volt architecture, the DC fast charging peaks at up to 400kW for the 113kWh battery pack.
The entry-level Cayenne Coupé Electric makes 405bhp but with the overboost function, it goes up to 442bhp. It does 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds. Next is the Cayenne S Coupé Electric, and output rises to 540bhp, or 660bhp with Launch Control, cutting the sprint time to 3.8 seconds. The range-topping Turbo has 855bhp on tap, but overboost pushes that to a frankly absurd 1,156bhp. And the result is a 0-100 kmph run to just 2.5 seconds.
Despite the sloping roofline, the boot space ranges from 534 litres to 1,347 litres, while the front trunk adds another 90 litres. Rear seating can be configured as two seats or a 2+1 layout, and towing capacity is rated at up to 3.5 tonnes. Under the skin, there’s adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management, which comes as standard. And the more expensive variants can be had with Porsche Active Ride, and the rear-axle steering is available across the range. Porsche also offers a Lightweight Sport package. It adds a carbon roof, 22-inch wheels, performance tyres and trims weight by up to 17.6 kg.
On the inside, the Cayenne Coupe Electric has the same interiors seen on the standard version with Porsche’s latest digital cockpit layout, including a curved digital cluster, central display, optional passenger screen and augmented reality head-up display. A panoramic glass roof and Sport Chrono package are standard.
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