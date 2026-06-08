FADA: Auto Retail Sales Rise 9.55% In May 2026; Passenger Vehicles Lead Growth
- Auto retail sales rise 9.55 per cent YoY to 25.31 lakh units in May 2026
- Passenger vehicle sales jump 23.25 per cent to a record 4.03 lakh units
- Two-wheeler sales grow 7.54% to 18.44 lakh units
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has reported a 9.55 per cent year-on-year increase in vehicle retail sales for May 2026, with dealerships across India collectively registering 25.31 lakh vehicles during the month. Despite higher fuel prices and concerns surrounding the West Asia situation, the industry recorded its best-ever May performance across passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, tractors and overall retail sales.
While sales were down 6.75 per cent month-on-month, FADA attributed the decline to the usual seasonal slowdown following April and a delayed onset of the southwest monsoon.
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Passenger Vehicles
Passenger vehicles emerged as the strongest-performing segment in May, with retail sales rising 23.25 per cent year-on-year to 4,02,591 units, making it the highest-ever May for the segment. Rural demand continued to outpace urban markets, growing 30.35 per cent, compared to 18.80 per cent in cities.
Dealers attributed the growth to healthy booking pipelines, recent product launches and continuing demand for ‘SUVs’. Interestingly, FADA also noted signs of a revival in the small-car segment, suggesting that affordability-focused buyers may be gradually returning to the market alongside the continued popularity of utility vehicles.
The shift towards alternative powertrains also gathered pace. CNG vehicles accounted for 23.34 per cent of passenger vehicle sales during the month, while EVs contributed 6.63 per cent. Combined, alternative-fuel vehicles represented more than 38 per cent of all passenger vehicle registrations.
One area of concern, however, remains inventory. Passenger vehicle stock levels increased to 31-33 days at the end of May, up from 28-30 days in April and well above FADA's recommended 21-day benchmark.
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Two-Wheelers
Two-wheeler retail sales stood at 18.44 lakh units, up 7.54 per cent compared to May last year. Urban markets grew by 11.75 per cent, while rural markets registered a 4.74 per cent increase.
According to dealers, commuter purchases helped support volumes. FADA also highlighted a growing preference for fuel-efficient vehicles following the recent fuel-price revision, with the EV share in the two-wheeler segment rising to 9.25 per cent, up from 6.11 per cent a year ago.
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EV Adoption
One of the key takeaways from May's retail performance was the growing adoption of electric vehicles. FADA said overall EV penetration crossed the 11 per cent mark for the first time, making May the strongest month on record for EV retail share across vehicle categories.
The industry body noted that the recent fuel-price revision appears to have accelerated interest in alternative powertrains, with EV and CNG adoption increasing across both passenger and two-wheeler segments.
Commercial Vehicles
Commercial vehicle retail sales spiked 5.29 per cent year-on-year to 83,823 units, with rural markets outperforming urban centres. Light commercial vehicles led the segment with 7.66 per cent growth, supported by steady freight movement, e-commerce demand and replacement purchases.
Tractor sales also posted a healthy 11.17 per cent increase. Three-wheeler sales increased by 3.56 per cent, while wheeled construction equipment remained the only segment to decline, falling 17.51 per cent on a high base.
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